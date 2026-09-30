888sport Canada Review: Top Features and Detailed Analysis in September 2026

TL;DR • 888sport is a licensed offshore sports betting site which can be legally accessed by Canadian bettors.

• The 888sport Welcome Bonus currently gives the chance to get a 100% First bet Insurance up to $500. (Outside of Ontario)

• 888sport has one of the largest sports market collections in Canada, featuring popular North American leagues like the NHL, NFL, MLB, NBA and UFC.

Feature Rating Welcome Bonus 4.1/5 Sports Leagues 4.4/5 Betting Odds 4.5/5 Live Betting 4.5/5 Live Streaming 3.4/5 Mobile App 4.4/5 Payment Methods 4.2/5 Payout Speed 4/5 Customer Support 4.5/5 User Experience 4.5/5

About 888sport

888sport is an international online sports betting and gambling platform founded in 2008. It is operated by Evoke PLC (formerly 888 Holdings) and is licensed by the Gibraltar Licensing Authority. The brand also holds a licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGaming Ontario to provide legal betting in the province of Ontario.

888sport shares its corporate umbrella with other major online gambling brands, including 888casino, 888poker, Mr Green, and William Hill. The site is also a member of the International Betting Integrity Association, a European watchdog for match-fixing and illegal betting.

A key selling point of the 888sport is their extensive coverage of worldwide betting markets. Bettors can find virtually every major tournament and league around the globe, with over 35 sports in total on offer. Popular Canadian sports like American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Hockey and MMA are particularly well-represented, providing both pre-match and live betting opportunities.

Another big selling point of 888sport is their highly rated mobile app, available for download on iOS and Android devices. The app has a sleek and intuitive design which makes finding and placing bets extremely simple.

In terms of betting features, 888sport is packed with tools to enhance user betting experience, like Cash Outs, Bet Builder, Odds Boosts and specialized prediction games. Customers can also find a number of great promotions for the chance to pick up bonus funds and betting incentives.

Pros Cons ✅ Huge selection of betting markets ❌ Slower withdrawals ✅ World-class mobile app ✅ Loads of top betting features

Is 888sport legal in Canada?

Yes, 888sport is fully legal in Canada, however how you access the platform will depend on which province you live in.

Rest of Canada

For all provinces other than Ontario, 888sport operates as a legal international sportsbook, licensed by both the UK Gambling Authority and Malta Gaming Authority. Following Bill C-218 reputable offshore sportsbooks were officially legalized to provide single-event sports betting nationwide.

The legal gambling age at 888sport also depends on which province you are physically located in:

18+: Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec.

19+: Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and the Atlantic provinces.

Ontario

If you reside in Ontario, you must use the dedicated Ontario version of the site, which is licensed by Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGaming Ontario. Keep in mind that the Ontario version of the site will have different bonuses and promotions. This review is aimed at all provinces in Canada outside of Ontario.

888sport Welcome Bonus

888sport is currently offering all new customers in Canada (outside of Ontario), the chance to claim a welcome bonus when they join the platform. To claim the bonus you must register for an account, opt-in and make a qualifying deposit/first bet. No 888sport bonus code is required for activation.

100% First Bet Insurance up to $500

The 888sport welcome bonus awards a 100% First Bet Insurance worth up to $500. This means that if your first bet ends up losing, it will be refunded in the form of a Bonus Bet, up to $500.

Example:

You make a first bet of $100 on the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors end up losing to the Lakers. You will automatically be credited with a $100 Bonus Bet into your betting account.

Terms & Conditions

There are a number of important terms and conditions which you should take into consideration when claiming the 888sport Welcome Bonus:

Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of C$10 is required to qualify for the bonus.

A minimum deposit of C$10 is required to qualify for the bonus. Qualifying Bet: A qualifying first bet must be placed at minimum odds -125 (1.8) or above.

A qualifying first bet must be placed at minimum odds -125 (1.8) or above. Losing Bets Only: The qualifying first bet must be settled and lost. Winning first wagers will not be able to claim the First Bet Insurance.

The qualifying first bet must be settled and lost. Winning first wagers will not be able to claim the First Bet Insurance. Bonus Bet Expiration: The Bonus Bet will be valid for 7 days from being credited into a player’s account.

The Bonus Bet will be valid for 7 days from being credited into a player’s account. Bonus Bet Winnings: You will only receive the winnings; the Bonus Bet stake will not be included in your returns.

We found this bonus to be ideal for new users who are looking to take a big swing on their first bet. The most value from this offer comes if you place a wager of around $350-450 with high odds for a chance of a large payout. Since you’ll be refunded if your bet loses, it’s almost like getting a free chance to win big.

Some other top sports betting sites in Canada also provide First Insurance Bets as their Welcome Bonus, such as ToonieBet. However, 888sport has one of the largest max bonus values at $50, compared to the $150 at ToonieBet.

Ongoing Promotions

In addition to the Welcome Bonus, our 888sport Review came across a number of generous ongoing promotions which can be claimed by existing customers. Most of the promotions are recurring or seasonal and provide bonus funds, bet insurance, or odds boosts. Some of our picks for the best ongoing promos at 888sport at the moment include:

NFL Safety Net

With the NFL Safety Net promotion you can claim your stake back if your qualifying NFL bet loses. In order to take part, you must place a qualifying bet of $20+ on the First Touchdown Scorer market for any NFL game. If your pick ends up losing 888sport will return your stake in the form of a $20 Bonus Bet.

The Bonus Bet awarded must be staked in full within seven (7) days of being credited to your account.This promotion is only available once per week. Each promotional week runs from Sunday at 8:00 PM ET to the following Sunday at 6:59 PM ET.

Same Game Parlay Bonus Bet

The Same Game Parlay Bonus Bet gives bettors the chance to pick up a $20 Bonus Bet if their parlay wager ends up losing. Qualifying parlays for the promotion must bet $20+ with minimum odds of 3.00 in total.

Bonus Bets awarded by the promotion are valid for 7 days. Bonus Bets must be used in full, they cannot be broken down into multiple smaller wagers.

This promotion runs every Monday from 12:00 AM ET until Sunday 11:59 PM ET. Only the first qualifying Same Game Parlay bet placed during the promotional period each week will count towards the promotion.

Parlay Boost

The Parlay Boost provides the opportunity to get up to a 100% odds boost on your qualifying soccer parlay bets. You must place a soccer parlay of 2+ selections (min odds 1.5 per selection) on Qualifying Markets to take part. The more selections you add to your parlay bet, the higher the odds boost will become, up to 100% for 15+ legs.

Qualifying parlay bets can only be placed on the following pre-match soccer markets:

90 Minutes

90 Minutes 2 Up

Both Teams To Score

Match Under/Over Goals

Extra Time Winner

The maximum parlay boost winnings is capped at €/£10,000/$15.000 per Qualifying Acca. There is no daily limit for the number of Parlay Boost wagers which may be placed, however.

888sport Review- Sports Betting

The sports betting section at 888sport features a huge collection of pre-match and live betting options, catered specifically to the Canadian market. This includes coverage of over 35 sports and 100+ leagues from all around the globe.

Leagues & Betting Options

As mentioned above, 888sport has a massive selection of sports and leagues to choose from. Popular North American leagues are particularly well-represented, like the NFL, NBA, NFL, MLB, UFC and CFL.

Also very popular at the sportsbook are European soccer leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and the Champions League. Major soccer tournaments like the Euro Cup and FIFA World Cup also bring in big attention.

Other international sports such as Cricket, Rugby, Tennis and Aussie Rules are available throughout the year, along with more niche sports, such as eSports, Darts, Snooker and even Politics.

+ NBA NBA betting at 888sport features extremely deep market coverage for both pre-match and live betting markets. Daily odds promotions are also available on select matchups through the year. Popular bet types for the NBA include: Moneylines, Point Spreads, Totals, Futures, Player Props and Same Game Parlays. Same Game Parlays in particular are quite in-demand at 888sport, giving bettors the chance to combine up to 10 unique selections from a single game. This includes markets like team moneyline, over total points, and individual player props. Player props include individual player markets like PRAs (Points, Rebounds, Assists), total three-pointers made, or specific player milestones, like a player to record a double-double or hit 30 points. Live betting in the in-play section gives you the chance to place wagers on microbetting markets in the NBA, such as Live Alternative Point Spreads and Winner of the Next Quarter. + NHL The entire NHL season calendar is available for betting at 888sport, featuring everything from pre-season matchups and the regular-season grind to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The main NHL betting markets we found at the sportsbook are: Puck Lines, 3-Way Money Lines, Over/Unders, Period Betting and Futures. The NHL Bet Builder allows you to stack up to 10 different selections from a single game into one multibet. Player props feature an in-depth selection of markets, like First Goalscorer, Player Over/Under, Total Shots on Goal and Goalie Total Saves. As a fast-paced sport, 888sport's live console updates hockey lines dynamically every few seconds as the action unfolds on the ice. Popular hockey live betting markets include alternative puck lines, the winner of the next period and live team totals. + NFL 888sport covers every stage of the NFL season, from the opening kickoff in September all the way through to the NFL Playoffs and eventual Super Bowl. You can find all major NFL bet types available, including Lines, Spreads, Handicaps, Totals, Props and Futures. There are some particularly robust play props available at the sportsbook, like Anytime Touchdown Scorer. Player Over/Under Passing, Rushing, or Receiving Yards, Total Quarterback Completions / Interceptions and Player Total Receptions. Microbetting is available in the live betting section for NFL games which give bettors the chance to wager on situational props like the outcome of the current offensive drive. You can follow along with the games via the Match Tracker which has a bunch of useful information like current drive info and real-time statistics. College football is also covered by 888sport, providing comprehensive betting lines for NCAA games throughout the season. + English Premier League The EPL has complete coverage at 888sport with hundreds of pre-match, live in-play, and long-term futures markets for all 380 games of the season. The most popular betting markets for the EPL at 888sport are: 1X2 Match Winner, Over/Under Goal Totals, and Asian Handicaps. Prop bets are also especially deep with markets like Exact Scorelines, Both Teams to Score (BTTS), Half-Time/Full-Time results, and First Goalscorers available on every match. The Futures section of the EPL gives the option of placing long-standing bets throughout the season. This includes team markets like Outright Premier League Winner, Top 4 Finish (Champions League qualification), Top 6 Finish, and Relegation Betting.

Betting Odds

888sport has decent odds which compare to many of the other top bookmakers in Canada, especially for major North American leagues. While the operator rarely leads the entire market in raw payout, they do have an ‘Odds Boost’ section which tends to have some of the best odds for specific betting markets.

A Parlay Boost is available for qualifying multibets which has the potential to give up to a 100% boost in odds based on the number of selections.

Futures bets at 888sport give bettors the chance to place wagers months in advance to the start of competitions. Live in-play betting odds fluctuate dynamically with odds changing every few seconds based on the state of play.

Prop betting is quite popular at 888sport, allowing you to wager on specific individual events, player statistics, or game milestones within a match, not depending on the final outcome. Play props in particular are a fan favourite, with over/under on points, goals or touchdowns and player milestones taking up most of the betting markets.

Live Betting & Streaming

888sport Canada provides live betting for hundreds of sporting events on a daily basis, focusing especially on major North American leagues.

Odds update every few seconds and typically have a high bet acceptance rate. Available live betting markets include: moneylines, spreads, point totals, and prop bets. A live Bet Builder is available which allows bettors to place Same Game Parlays on select matchups as the game unfolds.

Live streams can be accessed in the “Bet & Watch” section of the sportsbook. Live streams were found to be limited to international soccer events, eSports, Tennis and Horse Racing. Due to broadcasting rights issues in Canada, leagues like the NHL, NFL, NBA, and MLB are not streamed live on the platform.

The live streams at 888sport are typically HD and have very few delays with a high-speed internet connection. Streams can be accessed via browser or through the mobile app. To access the feature, you must either have a positive real-money account balance OR have placed a real-money bet within the previous 24 hours.

Mobile App

The 888sport Mobile App is available for free download on iOS and Android devices. The app is known for having a clean and intuitive UI which makes placing bets extremely simple. The “Trending Tournament” bar in particular is a great way to keep up with all the popular betting markets.

In terms of functionality, the 888sport App has pretty much all the same features as the browser-based client. This includes a Cash Out Button, Live Betting & Streaming, Bet Builder, Quick Deposits and Customer Support. In addition, you can also set up push notifications to get alerts whenever one of your wagers pays out or favourite teams is in action.

We found that biometric login and 2-Factor-Authentification is available on the app to increase security.

The only downside we could find for the app was the sometimes laggy live betting menus, which would often have 3-5 second delays.

If you want to access the platform through your mobile but don’t want to download the mobile app, an optimized mobile website is also available.

Device Rating iOS App Store 4.3/5 Google Play Store 4.1/5

Payment Methods

There are a number of safe and convenient payment options which can be used to get money in and out of your betting account at 888sport Canada. It should be noted that the sportsbook does not use CAD for account balances (outside of Ontario), as its defaults are USD, EUR, or GBP.

Deposit Methods

All deposits made at 888sport are free of charge on the operator's side and instant. The minimum deposit amount is $10. With 9 available deposit options, customers at 888sport have an above-average number of payment methods compared to other major sports betting sites in Canada.

Deposit Method Min Deposit Processing Time Visa $10 Instant Mastercard $10 Instant Interac $10 Instant MuchBetter $10 Instant Luxon Pay $10 Instant Paysafecard $10 Instant Neteller $10 Instant Skrill $10 Instant Apple Pay $10 Instant

Withdrawal Methods

Like deposits, withdrawals don’t come with any fees on 888sport's side. The minimum withdrawal amount is $5.

888sport typically uses a closed-loop rule, automatically routing payouts back to the exact method you used to deposit up to the total amount you transferred. So for example, if you deposit $50 using MasterCard, your first $50 in withdrawals must go back to that specific MasterCard card before you can choose a different method.

Withdrawal Method Min Withdrawal Processing Time Visa $5 Up to 6 business days Mastercard $5 Up to 4 business days Interac $5 2-3 days MuchBetter $5 2-3 days Luxon Pay $5 2-3 days EcoPayz $5 2-3 days Neteller $5 2-3 days Skrill $5 2-3 days Wire Transfer $5 5-8 days

Payout Speed

Processing time for withdrawal can vary between 2-8 days based on the method used. This is mainly due to the holding period which can go up to 3 days before the operator sends the money to your financial institution.

KYC will need to be completed before a customer’s first withdrawal. This requires providing valid government documents verifying identity and proof of residence.

You will be able to track your payment status in the 888sport Cashier history menu. Keep in mind that your withdrawal will be kept in a mandatory "Pending" state for up to 3 business days before sending funds to your bank.

Customer Support

Our 888sport Review found three main channels in which customers from Canada can contact customer support: live chat, email and phone. A good FAQ section is also available on the operator’s website which has answers to a number of commonly asked questions.

Live Chat

Live chat provides the fastest response times of around 1-2 minutes and is available 24/7. You will however need to be logged into your betting account to talk to live chat agents. Initially live chat is provided by automated bots until requesting to talk to an in-person support agent.

We found that the best use cases for live chat support were simple inquiries, like bet disputes or troubleshooting.

Toll-Free Phone

You will be able to get toll-free phone support at +1 833 6778 890. Support agents can be contacted via phone daily from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM Eastern Time. Response times are quite quick in general, putting you in touch with a support agent within 3-5 minutes on average.

Phone support is best used for trouble logging into your account or inquiring about document rejections for KYC.

Email

Email inquiries can be made to complaints-int@888.com. Typical replies from email support take between 4-24 hours on average but can sometimes take up to 2-3 days.

Email support is best used for more complex issues like missing funds investigations and alternative document submissions. It should always be used if you need to upload supporting documents.

User Experience

Ease of Use

888sport has a very easy-to-use layout which is optimized to help bettors make quick and easy wagers. The sign-up process is also very simple, requiring only a set of basic personal information and a verified email and phone number. KYC verification will be required before withdrawals can be made, asking for copies of valid government ID and proof of residence.

Managing Your Account

888sport account preferences and settings will allow you to completely customize your display and interface. This includes setting your odds format, changing your base language and setting your preference in marketing material. You will also have the ability to opt in and out of social media data sharing and cookie preferences.

Your homepage can be personalized on the 888sport App, allowing you to select up to 5 of your favourite sports or teams to be pinned.

Responsible Gambling Options

At 888sport you will be able to use a variety of responsible gambling tools which aim to stop users from overgambling. Some of the main responsible gambling tools include:

Deposit Limits: Allow bettors to set up limits on how much can be deposited into their account on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. To increase these limits a 24 hour cool-off period is required.

Allow bettors to set up limits on how much can be deposited into their account on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. To increase these limits a 24 hour cool-off period is required. Loss Limits : With loss limits you can cap the net amount of money which can be lost in your account in a given time period.

: With loss limits you can cap the net amount of money which can be lost in your account in a given time period. Session Time Limits: Set automated pop-ups to remind you how long you have been actively using the platform or logged into a continuous session.

Set automated pop-ups to remind you how long you have been actively using the platform or logged into a continuous session. Time-Outs: Give you the ability to lock yourself out of your account for a given time period, generally between 24 hours all the way up to 6 weeks.

Give you the ability to lock yourself out of your account for a given time period, generally between 24 hours all the way up to 6 weeks. Self-Exclusion: Ban yourself from the 888sport platform for 6 months, 1 year, 5 years, or permanently. Once activated, this cannot be undone under any circumstances

We found the responsible gambling tools easy to access through the‘Control Center” of your betting account. You will also have the option of contacting customer support to set limits or start Time-Outs / Self-Exclusion.

888sport's Standout Feature

We believe the Cash Out button at 888sport is a very useful tool that can be used by bettors to maximize their profits. The Cash Out feature allows you to settle an active bet early before the sporting event has naturally concluded. This gives you the flexibility to lock in profits when your bets are ahead and mitigate losses if you think your bet is a loser.

The amount you can Cash Out a bet for will be determined by the live dynamic odds at the time of cashing out. Not all wagers will be eligible for cashing out. You’ll need to visit the "Open Bets" tab and check for a "Cash Out" button which displays a live, dynamically shifting dollar amount representing your payout value.

Goal.com Expert Opinion - Ruwan Withane Based on our time using the operator, our 888sport Review can see why the platform is one of the most popular sportsbooks in Canada. What really stood out to us when using the site is: Massive Selection of Betting Markets- You will find over 35 sports to wager on and leagues from all across the globe. The brand does however focus on popular North American leagues like the NHL, NBA, MLB, UFC and NFL, giving bettors a number of promos and odds boosts on select games/markets.

Top Mobile App- If you plan on betting via mobile, you’ll be happy to hear that a world-class mobile app is available on Android and iOS. The app has a bunch of great features, including Push Notifications, Biometric Login, Live Betting/Streaming and Quick Deposits.

Loads of Secure Payment Methods- Canadian-based customers will have a number of safe and secure payment options for deposits and withdrawals which can be used to fund their account. This includes VISA, MasterCard, Interac, MuchBetter, Paysafecard and Apple Pay.

Bet Builder- The Bet Builder feature allows you to combine multiple markets within the same single match into a personalized parlay. Traditionally sportsbooks limit betting on single matches to standard fixed lines, where you can’t stack selections.

Some areas where we think 888sport has room to improve are:

Live Streaming- At the moment, the live streaming feature is limited to international soccer leagues and more niche sports, such as eSports and Tennis. There is no live streaming for major American and Canadian leagues like the NHL, NFL, NBA, CFL and MLB.

888sport Review- Final Verdict

Our 888sport review concludes that the operator is easily one of the top sports betting sites available to Canadian-based users. This is thanks mainly to the massive collection of 35+ sports which can be accessed at the sportsbook, including favourites like Basketball, American Football, Baseball, MMA, Hockey and Tennis.

We also found a great selection of recurring promotions up for grabs, giving bettors the chance to pick up bonus bets each week. The NFL Safety Net and Parlay Bonus Bet in particular are great for getting insurances on your wagers with a stake return on qualifying bets.

Getting started at 888sport is very quick and easy, only requiring around 5 minutes to fill out the registration form and a couple more to make your first deposit. Keep in mind that the Welcome Bonus gives you the option of getting your first bet refunded if it loses up to $500.

888sport Review FAQ