888sport Promo Code September 2026: First bet insurance up to $500

TL;DR • The current 888sport Welcome Bonus gives new customers the chance to claim a 100% First Bet Insurance worth up to $500.

• There is no 888sport promo code required to activate the Welcome Bonus. Just register, opt-in and make a qualifying deposit/first bet to take part.

• You must be over the age of 19 and residing in Canada (outside of Ontario and Alberta).

Welcome Bonus Offer Details 888sport Promo Code No code required Bonus Type First Bet Insurance Bonus Description Get a 100% refund on your first bet up to $500, if it loses Minimum Deposit $10 Wagering Requirements - Minimum Odds -125 (1.8) or above

How to Claim the 888sport Bonus using the Promo Code

To claim the 888Sport welcome bonus, new customers must register for an account, make a minimum deposit of $10 and then place a qualifying bet. Read through the step-by-step instructions below to help guide you through the process:

Click on our link to begin the registration process. Fill out the registration form that appears with the required personal details. Login and make a minimum deposit of $10+ at the Cashier section. Place your first bet on any sport at minimum odds -125 (1.8) or above. If your first bet settles as a loss, your account will automatically be credited with a Bonus Bet worth 100% of that wager. (Up to $250)

Bonus Terms & Conditions

Find a list of important terms and conditions you should keep in mind when claiming the 888sport Welcome Bonus in the section below:

Eligibility: Only available to new customers from Canada (outside of Ontario), over the age of 19.

Only available to new customers from Canada (outside of Ontario), over the age of 19. Minimum Deposit: New users must make a minimum deposit of C$10 using a payment method of their choice.

New users must make a minimum deposit of C$10 using a payment method of their choice. Qualifying Bet: First bets must be placed at minimum odds -125 (1.8) or above to qualify for the bonus.

First bets must be placed at minimum odds -125 (1.8) or above to qualify for the bonus. Losing Bets Only: The qualifying first bet must be settled and lost. Winning first wagers will not be able to claim the First Bet Insurance.

The qualifying first bet must be settled and lost. Winning first wagers will not be able to claim the First Bet Insurance. Wagering Requirements: There are no wagering requirements on the Bonus Bet awarded from a losing first wager.

There are no wagering requirements on the Bonus Bet awarded from a losing first wager. Bonus Bet Winnings: You will only receive the winnings; the Bonus Bet stake will not be included in your returns.

You will only receive the winnings; the Bonus Bet stake will not be included in your returns. Bonus Bet Expiration: The Bonus Bet will be valid for 7 days after which it will expire.

Bonuses for Existing Customers

In addition to the Welcome Bonus, we found a number of recurring and seasonal promos available to existing users. A majority of the bonuses give customers the chance to claim bonus funds, bet insurances, odds boosts or Cashback. Our picks for the best existing user promotions currently are:

NFL Safety Net

The NFL Safety Net offer is a bet insurance which allows you to get your stake returned if your qualifying NFL bet loses. To take part you must place a qualifying bet of $20+ on the First Touchdown Scorer market for an American Football game. If your pick doesn't win, 888sport will return your stake as a $20 Bonus Bet.

Note that you must place a $20+ pre-match bet on the First Touchdown Scorer market on any eligible NFL game. The Bonus Bet must be staked in full within seven (7) days of being credited to your account.

You will only be able to take part in this promotion once per week. Each promotional week runs from Sunday at 8:00 PM ET to the following Sunday at 6:59 PM ET.

Same Game Parlay Bonus Bet

The Same Game Parlay Bonus Bet is another bet insurance which gives bettors the chance to get a $20 Bonus Bet if their parlay ends up losing. Qualifying wagers for the promotion must bet $20+ with minimum odds of 3.00 in total.

The promotion runs every Monday from 12:00 AM ET until Sunday 11:59 PM ET. Only the first qualifying Same Game Parlay bet placed during the promotional period will count towards the offer.

Bonus Bets are valid for 7 days from being credited into a player’s betting account. $20 Bonus Bets must be used in full, they cannot be broken down into multiple smaller wagers.

Parlay Boost

With the Parlay Boost existing users will have the opportunity to get up to a 100% odds boost on their qualifying soccer parlay bets. To take part, bettors must place a soccer parlay of 2+ selections (min odds 1.5 per selection) on Qualifying Markets. The more legs you add to your parlay bet, the higher the odds boost will be, up to 100% for 15+ selections.

Qualifying parlays must be placed on the following pre-match soccer markets: 90 Minutes, 90 Minutes 2 Up, Both Teams To Score, Match Under/Over Goals and Extra Time Winner.

The maximum Acca Boost of €/£10,000/$15.000 will be applied per Qualifying Acca. There is no daily limit to the number of Parlay Boost wagers which may be placed.

Welcome Bonus Comparison

Now that you have all the bonus details, let’s take a look at how the 888sport Welcome Offer stacks up against another top Canadian bookmaker’s introductory promotion in ToonieBet.

888sport Tooniebet Bonus Amount $500 $150 Wagering Requirements - 1X Time Limit 7 days 30 days

Based on our research, the 888sport sign up offer has a better max bonus value at $500 than ToonieBet, which is capped at $150. Both offers are quite similar in conditions, giving a 100% refund in the form of a Bonus Bet on losing first wagers.

In terms of wagering requirements, 888sport doesn’t have any conditions on their awarded Bonus Bet. ToonieBet has a wagering requirement of 1X the bonus amount, which is also relatively low.

We found both bonus offers easy-to-claim, only requiring registration, opt-in and qualifying deposits/first wagers. You do not need to use a promo code to activate either bonus.

After your Bonus Bet is credited into your betting account, you will have 7 days to use it at 888sport. ToonieBet gives you longer, with 30 days available before the Bonus Bet expires. This can be useful for bettors who typically take a longer time to place their wagers.

All in all, we believe the 888sport Bonus is slightly better than that of ToonieBet, mainly thanks to a larger max bonus value and lack of any wagering requirements.

Sports Betting with 888sport

The sports betting section at 888sport has an extensive collection of sports and leagues along with a number of great features. Let’s take a closer look at what betting markets are available, as well as some of the important features which can be used to enhance your betting experience.

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Available Leagues

In total, there are 30+ sports available to wagering at 888sport, one of the largest collections in Canada. All major American and Canadian leagues are on offer, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, CFL, UFC and MLS, giving competitive odds for most major markets. If you’re more of an international sports bettor, you can find all the major European soccer leagues like the Bundesliga, EPL and La Liga, along with Cricket, Rugby and Tennis leagues from around the globe. Niche sports markets available at 888sport include eSports, Snooker, Handball, Darts, eSports and even Politics.

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Live Betting & Streaming

888sport Canada has an extensive live betting suite paired up with a selective live streaming across more than 30,000 events annually. You can find dynamic odds which update within seconds on a variety of live betting markets each day, like moneylines, spreads, point totals, and prop bets. There’s even a live Bet Builder which allows you to place Same Game Parlays as the action unfolds. Live streams are available in the “Bet & Watch” section but due to broadcasting rights in Canada, major North American leagues (like the NHL, NFL, NBA, and MLB) are not streamed live on the platform. Most streams cover international soccer events, eSports, Tennis and Horse Racing. For games without a live video stream, 888sport does have a virtual match tracker which shows live possession, field position, play-by-play text, and a variety of useful stats.

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Mobile App

The 888sport Mobile App is available for free download on both iOS and Android devices. The app features an easy-to-navigate UI which is highly-functional and feature-rich. We found the “Trending Tournament" bar to be a standout feature, pinning major ongoing events (like the Stanley Cup playoffs, NFL Sunday, or the Premier League) directly to the top header. Almost all of the features available via browser can also be accessed via the app, including the Bet Builder, Cash Outs, Live Betting/Streaming, Quick Deposits and access to all promotions. You can also add push notifications to receive alerts for your completed bets and upcoming bonus offers. Biometric login and 2FA is available for secure login and banking, as well as responsible gambling tools like Deposit Limits and Session Timers. If you’re planning on activating the Welcome Bonus via app, you shouldn’t run into any issues. You can register very easily via the app, while opt-ing in for the promotion.

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Security

888sport uses 256-bit SSL encryption technology to make sure all sensitive data, personal identification documents, and financial transactions are fully encrypted and unreadable by unauthorized third parties. They also use strict geo-location tagging to ensure that players are physically located within Canadian provincial boundaries. KYC is required for account verification, eliminating identity theft or underage gambling.

Find out more in our 888sport review.

Payment Methods

We found a number of convenient payment options available to Canadian-based users to fund their betting account at 888sport. There are no fees charged on the side of the operator for deposits or withdrawals. Note that available payment methods may change based on province.

888sport Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Min Deposit Processing Time VISA $10 Instant Mastercard $10 Instant Interac $10 Instant MuchBetter $10 Instant Luxon Pay $10 Instant Paysafecard $10 Instant Neteller $10 Instant Skrill $10 Instant Apple Pay $10 Instant

888sport Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Min Withdrawal Processing Time VISA $5 Up to 6 Business Days Mastercard $5 Up to 4 Business Days Interac $5 2-3 Days MuchBetter $5 2-3 Days Luxon Pay $5 2-3 Days EcoPayz $5 2-3 Days Neteller $5 2-3 Days Skrill $5 2-3 Days Wire Transfer $5 2-3 Days

888sport Customer Service

There are three main channels to getting ahold of 888 customer support: live chat, toll-free phone calls, and email.

Phone Number +1 833 6778 890 Email Address complaints-int@888.com Live Chat ✅ Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

For the fastest response times we recommend live chat, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Note that you will however be required to be logged into your betting account.

Live chat will use automated chat bots to begin with but can be switched to human customer support agents if required. Best uses for live chat support include bet disputes, technical errors or troubleshooting

Toll-free phone support is available daily from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM Eastern Time, putting you in touch with a support agent within 3-5 minutes on average. You can use phone support if you have trouble logging into your account or have document rejections for KYC.

Email replies from support generally take between 4-24 hours. Email inquiries are typically best for more complex issues like missing funds investigations and alternative document submissions.

Responsible Gambling with 888sport

There are a number of safeguards available at 888sport, aimed to promote responsible gambling at the platform. Some of the key responsible gambling tools include:

Deposit Limits: You can set a maximum amount which can be deposited into your account on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. A 24 hour cool-off period is required before deposit limits can be adjusted.

You can set a maximum amount which can be deposited into your account on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. A 24 hour cool-off period is required before deposit limits can be adjusted. Loss Limits: Caps the net amount which a player can lose at 888sport, automatically cutting off the ability to place bets once that threshold is reached.

Caps the net amount which a player can lose at 888sport, automatically cutting off the ability to place bets once that threshold is reached. Session Time Limits: Sets up a notification timer which keeps track of how long you have remained logged into the app or website. Will have a pop-up appear to notify you when a session has gone over the limit.

Sets up a notification timer which keeps track of how long you have remained logged into the app or website. Will have a pop-up appear to notify you when a session has gone over the limit. Time-outs: Temporarily locks a player out of their account for a specific period. Can range from 24 hours to 6 weeks.

Temporarily locks a player out of their account for a specific period. Can range from 24 hours to 6 weeks. Self-Exclusion: Gives the option of banning yourself from the 888sport platform for 6 months, 1 year, 5 years, or permanently. Once activated, this cannot be undone under any circumstances

All of the responsible gambling tools can be accessed easily from the ‘Control Center” of your betting account or by contacting customer support for assistance.

Goal.com Expert Opinion - Ruwan Withane It’s quite clear after spending time on the platform that 888sports is one of the premier sports betting sites in Canada. The brand offers a complete betting experience, filled with innovative betting features, a wide range of markets and top promotional incentives. What really stood out to us when reviewing the sportsbook was: Top Mobile App: Mobile users will be able to access the sportsbook on-the-go via a very clean and intuitive mobile app, available on iOS and Android. The app has loads of great betting features like a Cash Out Button, Live Betting/Streaming and Push Notifications.

Mobile users will be able to access the sportsbook on-the-go via a very clean and intuitive mobile app, available on iOS and Android. The app has loads of great betting features like a Cash Out Button, Live Betting/Streaming and Push Notifications. Wide Range of Promos: Existing customers can claim a number of generous promotions, giving them the chance to pick up bonus funds, bet insurances and odds boosts. We particularly liked the Parlay Boost, NFL Safety Net and Same Game Parlay Bonus Bet promos.

Existing customers can claim a number of generous promotions, giving them the chance to pick up bonus funds, bet insurances and odds boosts. We particularly liked the Parlay Boost, NFL Safety Net and Same Game Parlay Bonus Bet promos. Secure Payment Methods: A wide range of secure payment options are included at 888sport, like VISA, MasterCard, Interac, MuchBetter, Paysafecard and Apple Pay. There are currently no Google Pay payments accepted however.

A wide range of secure payment options are included at 888sport, like VISA, MasterCard, Interac, MuchBetter, Paysafecard and Apple Pay. There are currently no Google Pay payments accepted however. Top-Notch Customer Support: Customer support can be contacted with live chat, email and phone for any issues on the platform. The live chat support in particular is very quick, responding 24/7 and providing help within a matter of seconds. Where we think the 888sport platform has room to improve is: Selective Live Streaming: The live streaming feature is limited to international soccer leagues and niche sports like eSports and Tennis. Major North American leagues, including the NHL, NFL, NBA, and MLB are not streamed live on the platform.

888sport Review Summary

We conclude that 888sport is one of the more popular sportsbooks in North America and for good reason. The Welcome Bonus is quite generous, giving a $250 First Bet Insurance worth up to $250. Activating the bonus does not require a 888sport promo code to be used. Simply register, opt-in and make a qualifying deposit/first wager to unlock the offer.

Canadian bettors will be happy to hear that there is a big focus on popular sports in the region, like Basketball, American Football, Hockey, Baseball, MMA and Tennis. Both pre-match and live betting options are available on virtually every major sports league.

We found getting started on the site to be very simple, just fill out the 888sport Registration Form via browser or mobile app and you’ll be good to start betting within minutes.

888Sport Promo Code FAQ