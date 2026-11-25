Notizie sulla squadra
Probabili formazioni Paris Saint-Germain - Roma
Il PSG di Luis Enrique dovrebbe schierarsi così: Safonov; Pacho, Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, Hakimi; Fabian Ruiz, João Neves, Vitinha; Ferran Torres, Akliouche, Mayulu.
La Roma di Gasperini dovrebbe rispondere con questo undici: Vasquez; Mancini, Hermoso, Balerdi; Cristante, Molina, de Roon, Wesley; Soulé, Mora, Malen.
Anteprima della partita Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma
Il Parc des Princes di Parigi ospita PSG-Roma, sfida della fase campionato della Champions League. I campioni d'Europa in carica ricevono una squadra di Gasperini in grande fiducia.
Il PSG arriva dal 3-2 sul campo del Nizza, che ha mantenuto Luis Enrique in vetta alla Ligue 1. Il successo, però, è costato caro: Désiré Doué ha riportato la rottura del legamento crociato anteriore del ginocchio destro e dovrà operarsi entro fine mese.
L'esterno francese si aggiunge a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, fermo per un infortunio simile. Luis Enrique ha spiegato che il club non si muoverà sul mercato solo per questo, perché c'è chi ha giocato meno e può dare un contributo.
La Roma si presenta con numeri da grande. Nel 5-1 al Parma Donyell Malen ha firmato quattro reti, arrivando a 16 gol in 15 presenze stagionali e al comando della classifica marcatori della Serie A.
Il bilancio europeo dei giallorossi è però più complicato: la sconfitta per 3-2 contro il Manchester United nell'ultima uscita di Champions League pesa sul cammino. Sul piano interno, la squadra di Gasperini resta a due punti dalla Lazio.
Parigi e Roma si ritrovano così con umori simili ma emergenze diverse. Ecco dove vedere la partita, con canale TV, diretta streaming e tutte le informazioni utili.
Forma recente
Testa a testa
|#
|G
|V
|D
|S
|GF
|GS
|+/-
|Pt.
|Forma
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|18
|8
|+10
|15
V
V
V
V
V
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|20
|5
|+15
|12
V
V
V
V
|3
|5
|4
|0
|1
|20
|6
|+14
|12
V
V
V
S
V
|4
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|12
V
S
V
V
V
|5
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|4
|+5
|11
D
V
D
V
V
|6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|9
|+5
|10
D
V
V
S
V
|7
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|+2
|10
D
V
V
S
V
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|6
|+8
|9
V
S
V
V
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|7
|+5
|9
S
S
V
V
V
|10
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|10
|+4
|9
S
V
V
V
|11
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|7
|+4
|9
V
V
V
S
|12
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|9
V
S
V
V
|13
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|9
|0
|9
V
V
V
S
S
|14
|4
|2
|2
|0
|12
|5
|+7
|8
V
D
D
V
|15
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|7
S
D
V
V
|16
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|7
V
D
S
V
S
|17
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|6
V
V
S
S
|18
|5
|2
|0
|3
|10
|10
|0
|6
S
V
V
S
S
|19
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|6
V
S
S
V
|20
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|7
|0
|6
V
V
S
S
S
|21
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|6
V
S
S
V
S
|22
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|11
|-5
|5
V
D
S
D
|23
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|4
S
V
S
D
|24
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
S
S
V
D
|25
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|4
V
S
D
S
|26
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
S
D
V
S
|27
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|13
|-5
|4
D
S
V
S
S
|28
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|4
S
S
V
S
D
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|14
|-6
|3
S
S
V
S
|30
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|3
S
S
V
S
|31
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|3
S
S
S
S
V
|32
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|12
|-8
|3
S
S
S
V
S
|33
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|19
|-14
|3
S
S
S
S
V
|34
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|1
S
D
S
S
|35
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1
D
S
S
S
|36
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|19
|-18
|0
S
S
S
S
S