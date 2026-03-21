Goal.com
Live
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Asencio Sorloth Real Madrid Atletico MadridGetty
Vittorio Rotondaro

Dove vedere Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid oggi in tv: diretta anche in chiaro e gratis per tutti

Real Madrid e Atletico Madrid di scena nel derby di Liga: dove vederlo in diretta tv e streaming, anche gratis per tutti.

Pubblicità

La capitale spagnola si ferma per il derby: in campo, al 'Bernabeu', Real Madrid e Atletico Madrid per il 29° turno della Liga 2025/26.

I 'Blancos', secondi in classifica, non vogliono far scappare ulteriormente il Barcellona capolista; 'Colchoneros' che invece si riprenderebbero il terzo posto ai danni del Villarreal in caso di vittoria.

Due i precedenti in stagione tra queste due squadre: netto 5-2 in favore dell'Atletico Madrid al 'Metropolitano' nel match d'andata, 2-1 per il Real nella semifinale della Supercoppa di Spagna disputata a Gedda in Arabia Saudita.

Di seguito tutte le info su come assistere a Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid oggi in tv e streaming: calcio d'inizio alle ore 21:00.

  • DOVE VEDERE REAL MADRID-ATLETICO MADRID OGGI IN TV E STREAMING

    Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid sarà visibile su DAZN tramite l'app fruibile su smart tv, oltre che su console di gioco (Xbox e PlayStation), device portatili e dispositivi come TIMVISION Box, Google Chromecast e Amazon Fire TV Stick.

    Streaming disponibile anche sul browser del proprio pc: basterà collegarsi al sito di DAZN e accedervi inserendo le credenziali (e-mail e password) del proprio abbonamento.

    • Pubblicità

  • REAL MADRID-ATLETICO MADRID ANCHE IN CHIARO?

    Ci sarà anche la possibilità di assistere al derby di Madrid in chiaro e dunque completamente gratis: Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid sarà trasmesso anche su Canale 20 (numero 20 del digitale terrestre).

    Streaming, sempre gratuito, su Mediaset Infinity tramite sito o app: bisognerà selezionare l'evento desiderato nella sezione dedicata alle dirette live.

  • Pubblicità
    Pubblicità

  • CALCIO IN TV OGGI 22 MARZO

    00.00 Independiente-Talleres (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

    00.30 Atlanta United-DC United, Charlotte-New York Red Bulls (MLS) - APPLE TV

    01.30 Austin-Los Angeles FC, Dallas-Houston Dynamo, Sporting KC-Colorado Rapids, St. Louis-New England Revolution (MLS) - APPLE TV

    02.15 Belgrano-Racing (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

    03.30 Vancouver Whitecaps-SJ Earthquakes (MLS) - APPLE TV

    11.00 Lecce-Atalanta (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

    11.00 Cagliari-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

    12.30 Como-Pisa (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

    12.30 Cavese-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

    12.30 Pro Patria-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

    12.30 Fiorentina-Parma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

    13.00 Newcastle-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

    13.00 Inter-Lazio (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

    13.30 Dundee United-Celtic (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV

    14.00 Barcellona-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN

    14.30 Cosenza-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

    14.30 Sorrento-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

    14.30 Trapani-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253)e NOW

    14.30 Siracusa-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

    14.30 Audace Cerignola-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

    14.30 Novara-Alcione (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

    14.30 Feyenoord-Ajax (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

    14.30 Treviso-Luparense (Serie D) - VIVO AZZURRO TV e YOUTUBE LND

    15.00 Zona Serie A (Serie A) - DAZN

    15.00 Atalanta-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

    15.00 Bologna-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)

    15.00 Bari-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

    15.00 Empoli-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

    15.00 Sudtirol-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

    15.00 Cesena-Parma (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

    15.00 Ternana-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

    15.15 Aston Villa-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

    15.15 Tottenham-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

    15.30 Mainz-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

    16.15 Celta-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN

    16.45 Telstar-PSV (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

    16.45 Groningen-AZ (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

    17.15 Sampdoria-Avellino (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

    17.30 Arsenal-Manchester City (Finale League Cup) - YOUTUBE CRONACHE DI SPOGLIATOIO

    17.30 St. Pauli-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

    17.30 Inter U23-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT (canale 252)e NOW

    17.30 Arzignano-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

    18.00 Roma-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

    18.00 New York City-Inter Miami (MLS) - APPLE TV

    18.00 Milan-Como (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

    18.30 Athletic-Betis (Liga) - DAZN

    19.00 Alverca-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

    19.30 Augsburg-Stoccarda (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

    19.30 Virtus Entella-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

    19.30 Minnesota United-Seattle Sounders (MLS) - APPLE TV

    20.45 Fiorentina-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

    20.45 Nantes-Strasburgo (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

    21.00 Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN e CANALE 20

    21.30 Braga-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

    21.30 Portland Timbers-LA Galaxy (MLS) - APPLE TV

    21.45 Estudiantes Rio Cuarto-River Plate (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

  • PROBABILI FORMAZIONI REAL MADRID-ATLETICO MADRID

    REAL MADRID (4-4-2-): Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Huijsen, F. Garcia; Pitarch, Tchouameni, Valverde, Güler; Vinicius, Mbappé. All. Arbeloa.

    ATLETICO MADRID (4-3-3): Musso; Ruggeri, Hancko, Pubill, Molina; Llorente, Cardoso, Griezmann; Lookman, Alvarez, Giuliano. All. Simeone.

  • Pubblicità
    Pubblicità
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM