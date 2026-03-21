Dove vedere Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid oggi in tv: diretta anche in chiaro e gratis per tutti

La capitale spagnola si ferma per il derby: in campo, al 'Bernabeu', Real Madrid e Atletico Madrid per il 29° turno della Liga 2025/26.

I 'Blancos', secondi in classifica, non vogliono far scappare ulteriormente il Barcellona capolista; 'Colchoneros' che invece si riprenderebbero il terzo posto ai danni del Villarreal in caso di vittoria.

Due i precedenti in stagione tra queste due squadre: netto 5-2 in favore dell'Atletico Madrid al 'Metropolitano' nel match d'andata, 2-1 per il Real nella semifinale della Supercoppa di Spagna disputata a Gedda in Arabia Saudita.

Di seguito tutte le info su come assistere a Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid oggi in tv e streaming: calcio d'inizio alle ore 21:00.