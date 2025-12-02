Sinolwetu Tompela author image

Sinolwetu Tompela

Contributor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

Articles by Sinolwetu Tompela
  1. Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, Juan Bezzera, Zamalek SC, November 2025Backpage
    CAF Confederations CupPremier Soccer League

    Ex-Chiefs player Disco comments on Chiefs' Caf Confed group stages performance

    The Glamour Boys are yet to find convincing results in their CAF Confederations Cup group campaign. They opened their account with a 2–1 defeat to Al Masry in Egypt, before managing only a single point in their home fixture against Zamalek on Saturday — a match in which they had hoped to capitalise on home advantage. Interestingly, in both encounters, Chiefs’ only moments of real threat came from an unexpected source, with right-back Dillan Solomons popping up as the unlikely goal contributor.

  4. Durban City, August 2025Backpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueDurban City vs Orlando Pirates

    Durban City vs Pirates: Preview, kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

    Durban City are gearing up for a fierce showdown when they host a ruthless Soweto outfit at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. The Durban side will be hoping to sign off their final home match of the first half of the 2025/26 campaign in style and, with a bit of luck, push themselves up into fourth place. Meanwhile, Pirates will arrive intent on guarding their winning streak and ensuring their momentum doesn’t take a knock.

  5. Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates

    Bucs' Bafana dominance draws praise from Ouaddou

    The Soweto giants are steadily taking over the South African national team by sheer demand, and it comes as no surprise — their form and squad depth speak for themselves. They became the first side in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season to lift a trophy. Despite the CAF Champions League setback, they are already chasing more success as they prepare to feature in the Carling Knockout Cup final next month. They also sit level on 25 points with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on the league table, separated only by goal difference.

  6. Pitso MosimaneBackpage
    Africa Cup of NationsSouth Africa

    Mosimane predicts Chiefs will join Sundowns and Pirates in National squad influence

    The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach was full of praise for the current state of South Africa’s displays on the bigger stages. Bafana Bafana recently reaped the rewards of their hard work by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will next month take the stage at the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, Amajimbos bowed out of the FIFA U-17 World Cup earlier this month, and the senior women’s national team is busy preparing for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations [WAFCON].

  7. Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage
    CAF Champions LeagueMC Alger vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC

    Masandawana urged to stay grounded for Champions League test against Algerian opponents

    The Tshwane giants travel to Algeria, where they will battle it out at the Ali La Pointe Stadium on Friday evening against their former coach Rhulani Mokwena, whose side is wounded after a disappointing start to the CAF Champions League group stage. Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns supporters remain divided — some still yearning for Mokwena’s return due to dissatisfaction with current coach Miguel Cardoso, while others hope this clash will prove that the former Orlando Pirates mentor was not necessarily the ideal candidate either. However, once the whistle blows, all off-field debates fall aside, as both teams will be equally tested in their pursuit of crucial group-stage points.

  9. Stellenbosch FC, CAF Confederation CupBackpagepix
    Premier Soccer LeagueCAF Confederations Cup

    Predicting Stellenbosch FC's XI to face Orbit - Pirates target set to start against Saleng's side?

    The Maroons travel to Olympia Park Stadium on Wednesday evening in high spirits after their 1–0 victory in the CAF Confederation Cup group-stage campaign. They now turn their attention to the resilient Mswenko Boys, aiming to secure crucial points in their push to climb the Premier Soccer League log. Still battling to escape the relegation zone, the Western Cape team sits on nine points in 15th place, while their opponents hold a four-point advantage above them.

  10. Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
    CAF Champions LeaguePremier Soccer League

    Santos shares reasons for joining the Brazilians

    Masandawana attacking midfielder Nuno Santos shared his reasons for joining the lethal Sundowns squad in the Premier Soccer League, following their three–one triumph over FC Saint Eloi Lupopo — the same side that knocked out the mighty Orlando Pirates — in Saturday’s CAF Champions League group-stage clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The midfielder made a powerful statement, netting two goals and providing an assist for the Tshwane giants while donning the famous No. 10 jersey, with the third goal finished off by Marcelo Allende.

  1. Ashley Cupido, Stellenbosch FCBackpagepix
    CAF Confederations CupPremier Soccer League

    Stellies go all out for bold CAF Confed Group stage start

    The Western Cape side pulled out all the tricks in the book when they took their Congolese opponents, AS Otohô to Polokwane due to stadium unavailability in the Mother City. The move ultimately worked in Stellies’ favour, as they walked away with maximum points at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, securing a one-nil victory in the dying minutes. It was the perfect start to their continental campaign, especially after falling short in the semi-finals of the previous competition.

  2. Phakamani Mahlambi, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueTS Galaxy

    Mahlambi gets another chance to revive his career with the Rockets

    The 28-year-old midfielder has had quite a journey through the football ranks, having first made a name for himself at the now-defunct Bidvest Wits before joining Al Ahly and later being loaned to Masandawana, where he won the hearts of the South African football community. His rise continued, but his dream was short-lived due to alleged off-field issues. However, he now finds himself at the mercy of the Mpumalanga side, where he will have to convince the technical team that he is worthy of another chance on the field, having been spotted training with the club on Thursday morning.

  4. Thabiso Monyane, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueAfrica Cup of Nations

    Amakhosi right-back hopeful to get an opportunity to represent Mzansi

    The 25-year-old defender made a surprising switch from arch-rivals Orlando Pirates earlier in the season, but his journey at Kaizer Chiefs has been overshadowed by recurring injury setbacks. Despite this, his quality is evident whenever he steps onto the pitch. Monyane remains hopeful that he will eventually earn another opportunity to don the South African jersey and compete for his rightful place in the Bafana setup.

  5. Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
    CAF Confederations CupPremier Soccer League

    Message sent to Zamalek & Wydad! Miguel makes bold claim about Chiefs ahead CAFCC Group D opener

    Amakhosi are on their next mission to remind the football community that they, too, belong among Africa’s giants as they prepare to travel to face Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages on Sunday. The 29-year-old centre-back confidently stated that Chiefs will show they are a big team in this campaign, backed by the hard work and intensity of their current preparations.

  7. Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage
    Africa Cup of NationsPremier Soccer League

    Broos’ squad decisions to rock Bafana

    The South African men’s senior national team took things to the next level over the past weekend, defeating Zambia 3–1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in a friendly encounter. Courtesy of goals from Oswin Appolis, Mohau Nkota, and Sphephelo Sithole sealed an impressive outing — a performance that left most of the home crowd happy and eager for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. However, for the man at the helm, there remains room for improvement within the squad he will take to the prestigious competition. This leaves him with a selection dilemma: having to drop some players while entrusting others to rise to the challenge.

  8. Bafana Bafana, South AfricaBackpage
    Africa Cup of NationsFriendlies

    Bafana defender vows they will go 'all guns blazing' against Zambia

    The 30-year-old defender has stressed that the team is determined to follow Hugo Broos’ directives to the letter in their upcoming friendly against Zambia. Sibisi emphasised that every player understands the importance of the fixture, despite it being labeled a friendly, and that there is no room for complacency. The South African senior men’s team is focused on building momentum, sharpening their tactics, and taking decisive steps forward as they prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

  9. Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates

    Bucs star reacts to 'painful' Bafana exclusion

    The 29-year-old forward has once again been left out of coach Hugo Broos’ final squad for the clash against Zambia on Saturday afternoon at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Despite consistently making his presence felt whenever he dons the Soweto giants’ jersey, the Belgian coach appears reluctant to place his trust in him. The repeated snubs have understandably left the striker frustrated, as he openly expresses the pain of being overlooked.

