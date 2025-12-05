Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine believes his former teammate could trouble Bucs in the Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants
Ndlondlo’s Knockout Cup run has caught the eye, as he continues to make key impacts for his side
Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants will, unlike in their past encounters, be locking horns in a clash that offers far more than just points, with a trophy now on the line at a sold-out Peter Mokaba Stadium. Despite the Soweto giants having dominated previous meetings with four victories, while Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have managed only two, the stakes in this final make history and form far less predictable.
With Sipho Chaine remaining the trusted candidate between the sticks, he has proven his reliability by keeping eight clean sheets in 12 matches. The experienced netminder understands the task at hand, expressing his awareness of his former teammate, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, whom he believes will be a significant threat in this clash, having a decent run so far this season, especially in the Carling Knockout Cup competition.
The thirty-year-old attacker has found the back of the net three times in the competition and once in the domestic league, a form that has not gone unnoticed. The Buccaneers will tread carefully, looking to deny him the opportunity to continue capitalising on any arising chances.
Chaine has taken time to analyse the key threats he will need to neutralise in the upcoming encounter
Chaine openly acknowledged Ndlondlo’s threat, noting that even with just a few accolades to his name— including cups won during his time at Mayfair—he has the quality to make a decisive impact, and Pirates are fully prepared to contain him.
"He was here with us, I think he is quality. He has been with us for three years, and we have won trophies with him. We know how much of a threat he is - it is just for us to prepare well and focus on the game at hand," said Chaine, according to SABC Sports.
Keeping a clean sheet for Chaine is as important as pursuing goal-scoring ambitions
The Bloemfontein-born keeper also outlined the ambitions of keeping a clean sheet, while emphasising the importance of taking one challenge at a time, even with the crucial task ahead of competing to deliver yet another piece of silverware.
"As goalkeepers, we pride ourselves in keeping clean sheets. Just like strikers, they want to score goals. But also, it doesn't mean when you concede goals, you want less of the sheets. I guess when you approach every game, just keep levelheaded. We continue to build, brick by brick," added Chaine.
He further highlighted the importance of the team operating at the same level, with each player fulfilling their role to deliver a strong collective performance, echoing the sentiments of Oswin Appollis, who revealed the crucial contributions made by the bench substitutes in their matches.
"Like I said in the first question, the most important thing is team spirit, just wanting to contribute to the team when you come on. You could see a KB [Kabelo Dlamini] coming in the last 10 minutes, how much he gets to contribute, and you can see his impact. It's all about playing as a team under all conditions," he expressed.
What comes next for Buccaneers?
The Buccaneers will be hoping to end their 2025 on a high note, with another piece of silverware to add to their cabinet.
During the mid-season break, the Soweto side is set for a busy period, reportedly closing in on a deal for Stellenbosch’s Andre de Jong.
With the departure of defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, the team will also be looking to make the necessary adjustments before resuming their pursuit of the league title.