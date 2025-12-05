Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine believes his former teammate could trouble Bucs in the Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants

Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants will, unlike in their past encounters, be locking horns in a clash that offers far more than just points, with a trophy now on the line at a sold-out Peter Mokaba Stadium. Despite the Soweto giants having dominated previous meetings with four victories, while Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have managed only two, the stakes in this final make history and form far less predictable.

With Sipho Chaine remaining the trusted candidate between the sticks, he has proven his reliability by keeping eight clean sheets in 12 matches. The experienced netminder understands the task at hand, expressing his awareness of his former teammate, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, whom he believes will be a significant threat in this clash, having a decent run so far this season, especially in the Carling Knockout Cup competition.

The thirty-year-old attacker has found the back of the net three times in the competition and once in the domestic league, a form that has not gone unnoticed. The Buccaneers will tread carefully, looking to deny him the opportunity to continue capitalising on any arising chances.