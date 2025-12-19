Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has pinpointed Orlando Pirates’ efficiency as the defining factor behind their impressive surge to the top
Bucs coming for everything
While former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was afforded the opportunity to lead the Carling All-Stars alongside coach Bonginkosi Chonco and assistant coach Vela Khumalo against a ruthless and well-drilled Orlando Pirates outfit over the past weekend, the Sea Robbers once again underlined their growing dominance by handing the star-studded side a convincing 2–0 defeat, a result that further reinforced their sharp edge and winning mentality.
The work done at Mayfair is not only reflected in the domestic cups they have already scooped this season, but their league form has also been nothing short of dangerous, as they currently lead the PSL standings with a two-point advantage while holding a game in hand over the defending champions, Masandawana, who have struggled to assert their usual dominance.
Under the leadership of Abdeslam Ouaddou and with the addition of the new signings made at the start of the season — who have already proven to be exceptional acquisitions — the club has been unstoppable, showcasing a seamless blend of experience, talent, and cohesion that has propelled them into a feared side, even dominating the national squad.
'Efficiency' separates the Bucs
The 54-year-old coach described the Soweto outfit as an intriguing team, carefully noting how they manage their matches with precision to consistently emerge victorious.
"I think what is more fascinating with this Pirates team, which can surprise a lot of people, is that they are just efficient. And sometimes that dries up," said Mngqithi, according to Kickoff.
"Because when you look at the excuse, sometimes you say, we don’t create as many chances. They rely a lot on the mistakes of the opponents. But they can punish most of those mistakes this season, which in the past, they would miss a lot, maybe because they don’t create as many chances."
Buccaneers’ new acquisitions prove to be game changers
Mngqithi also highlighted how the Pirates’ new signings have played a pivotal and transformative role, injecting flair, dynamism, and a winning spark that has elevated the entire team’s performance.
"But this season, I think the inclusion of players like Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis has really refined their attacking play," added the former Sundowns coach.
"And you know what Appollis is capable of. [Yanela] Mbuthuma may be everywhere in their position, but he’s strong aerially, and he works very hard defensively to press from the top. And that is something that they are building on.
"And that efficiency, sometimes if it dries up, then you must rely on how much creativity, how much you really force opponents to make mistakes, because it’s a different story to play on transition," concluded Mngqithi.
What comes next for the Buccaneers?
The Sea Robbers will look to kick off the second half of the season in the same spirited fashion, brimming with confidence after concluding the first half on a high note, having laid down impressive foundations that promise to carry their momentum forward.
The Bucs remain the most talked-about team in the transfer market, currently heavily linked with Stellenbosch FC striker Andre de Jong and TS Galaxy right winger Putso Dithejane, both shining stars in their respective clubs. The Buccaneers are also reported to be eyeing Khulumani Ndamane, also from the Mpumalanga outfit, to step into the shoes of former vice-captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who recently completed his move abroad. Ndamane has already impressed with his performances in both the domestic league and on the international stage, making him a highly promising addition to the Sea Robbers’ ranks.
The strengthening of the squad will bring them ever closer to the dream of winning the PSL title, a feat that would undoubtedly stand out as the biggest achievement of their season.