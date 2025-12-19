Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has pinpointed Orlando Pirates’ efficiency as the defining factor behind their impressive surge to the top

While former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was afforded the opportunity to lead the Carling All-Stars alongside coach Bonginkosi Chonco and assistant coach Vela Khumalo against a ruthless and well-drilled Orlando Pirates outfit over the past weekend, the Sea Robbers once again underlined their growing dominance by handing the star-studded side a convincing 2–0 defeat, a result that further reinforced their sharp edge and winning mentality.

The work done at Mayfair is not only reflected in the domestic cups they have already scooped this season, but their league form has also been nothing short of dangerous, as they currently lead the PSL standings with a two-point advantage while holding a game in hand over the defending champions, Masandawana, who have struggled to assert their usual dominance.

Under the leadership of Abdeslam Ouaddou and with the addition of the new signings made at the start of the season — who have already proven to be exceptional acquisitions — the club has been unstoppable, showcasing a seamless blend of experience, talent, and cohesion that has propelled them into a feared side, even dominating the national squad.