Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach and Bafana Bafana goal ace claims that his former team’ struggles in the PSL stem from 'inconsistency'

Shaun Bartlett, who served as assistant coach to Ernst Middendorp, has shared his views on Chiefs’ performance, stating that, in his opinion, the biggest shortfall for the Phefeni team has been their inability to maintain stable momentum

“Yeah, you know when I think about Kaizer Chiefs, it’s only one word that comes to mind. Every time I speak about them, it’s inconsistency,” Bartlett told IOL.

“They give you that little bit of hope of winning two games, and then suddenly they go a bit off track, and they struggle for form again. So I think that is the biggest challenge they have at this moment in time.

He further explained that the co-coaches, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, not being able to establish their trusted starting line-up, have contributed to the team’s ongoing challenge.

“Also, inconsistency in the selection of players because they never find their strongest 11 in order to sustain, or to keep them going," he added.

“So it’s a problem.”

“With the coaching staff, it's going to be a massive challenge for them to compete for anything if you're going to keep changing players and keep changing coaches, so it's one of those things I think management will have to really put their thumb on and make sure that they correct things quickly. as Bartlett continued.