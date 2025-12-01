Ouaddou explains 'the most difficult' part about leading the PSL title race after dislodging Sundowns

The Buccaneers are threatening what had become the order of the league as Masandawana dominated season in, season out. The Brazilians' record-extending Premier Soccer League titles could be stopped by the Soweto giants who have presented their title credentials as determined contenders. Making the Ghost favourites to be crowned champions is how they have reached this stage of the season without allowing the Tshwane giants to pull away on the standings. They are currently on a 10-match unbeaten run in the league, a bold statement about their seriousness of the biggest trophy in South African football.