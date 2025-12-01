Bafana AFCON squad: No Chiefs stars, no Zwane, but Broos gunning for gold

  2. Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs issue injury update as Amakhosi target Pirates, but key player claims he prefers assisting over scoring

    After back-to-back CAF Confederation Cup games, Amakhosi return to domestic assignments as a Premier Soccer League game awaits them on Wednesday. Should the Glamour Boys win their two games before the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals break, they will be level with arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at the top of the PSL table. The Sea Robbers overtook Mamelodi Sundowns after beating Durban City.

  4. Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates

    Without Pirates, blind CAFCL winner would be 'uneducated & asking for donations' as he reveals Mofokeng wish

    The retired Sea Robber has stated he keeps tabs on the club's development and is happy with how the Soweto giants are doing. The Bucs legend has also said he is thankful to the club for how it has helped him live a decent life, and were it not for them, his life would have been worse. Among the players he fondly follows is Mofokeng, a promising forward within the club's ranks.

  6. Eric Tinkler and Gavin Hunt, Sekhukhune United vs Durban CityBackpage
    Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs

    OFFICIAL! Ex-Chiefs mentor fired & PSL club confirms coach to take charge of match against Saleng's Orbit

    The KwaZulu-Natal club has made a major decision on their coach just before Premier Soccer League teams go for the AFCON break. It comes as no surprise that they dismissed the former Amakhosi tactician, especially after reports indicated that his departure was imminent. He joins a list of this season's casualties, Luc Eymael and Sinethemba Badela were also shown the exit door by Chippa United.

  7. Thembinkosi Lorch & Hugo Broos, October 2025, GFXGoal
    Africa Cup of NationsSouth Africa

    'Chiefs rejected poor Broos, but we need Pirates' Sangoma in Bafana too - Makgopa better than Lorch?'

    When Broos named his final squad for the AFCON finals, there was not much surprise because he maintained the core players who have always dominated his teams. Amakhosi stars were once again snubbed, although Mduduzi Shabalala was named among the reserve players. In recent times, Orlando Pirates have been contributing a huge chunk of players to the national side, a privilege enjoyed by Mamelodi Sundowns before.

  4. Liverpool FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
    Champions LeagueLiverpool

    Watch highlights from Arne Slot's press conference after 4-1 loss

    Arne Slot has expressed his complete shock at Liverpool's recent struggles, culminating in a devastating 4-1 loss at the hands of PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Watch the above video as the Dutchman explains that conceding an early goal hampered his side, given morale was already low after the 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, and says it's "normal" that questions are being asked about his future ⬆️

PSL

  3. Tshepo Mashigo, Magesi FC, Bheki Mabuza, Marumo Gallants, November 2025Backpage
    Kaizer ChiefsChippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs

    PSL Wrap: Ex-Pirates star produces Man of the Match performance as Gallants extend winless run

    It was another day for a former Pirates star to play a crucial role in helping Gallants collect a point, and his display earned him Man of the Match recognition. Meanwhile, the draw means Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have extended their winless run to five games in regulation time. PSL is expected to run for weeks before it goes on a break to allow selected players to join their national teams for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

  4. Singida Black Stars vs Stellenbosch FCBackpagepix
    CAF Confederations CupSingida Black Stars vs Stellenbosch FC

    CAFCC: In-form Bafana striker helps Stellenbosch go top of standings after Singida clash

    The Cape Winelands side travelled to Zanzibar for their Group C clash against their Tanzanian opponents at Amaan Stadium on Sunday, 30 November. Having opened this phase of the tournament with a 1‑0 win over AS Otoho d’Oyo, Stellies were determined to build on that momentum and reclaim top spot in the pool, keeping their continental ambitions firmly alive.

  5. Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, Juan Bezzera, Zamalek SC, November 2025Backpage
    CAF Confederations CupKaizer Chiefs

    Referee slammed over 'clear favours' for Chiefs against Zamalek after Egyptian giants file complaints to CAF

    Despite the Glamour Boys fighting back to avoid another loss, the referee has been blamed for the outcome of the game between them and Egyptian heavyweights. The match official has been specifically blamed for two decisions that have now been viewed to have favoured the Soweto giants. The Glamour Boys were staring at what looked like another defeat, but a late goal handed them a sigh of relief.

  7. Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
    Orlando PiratesDurban City vs Orlando Pirates

    Ouaddou explains 'the most difficult' part about leading the PSL title race after dislodging Sundowns

    The Buccaneers are threatening what had become the order of the league as Masandawana dominated season in, season out. The Brazilians' record-extending Premier Soccer League titles could be stopped by the Soweto giants who have presented their title credentials as determined contenders. Making the Ghost favourites to be crowned champions is how they have reached this stage of the season without allowing the Tshwane giants to pull away on the standings. They are currently on a 10-match unbeaten run in the league, a bold statement about their seriousness of the biggest trophy in South African football.

MUST-READ OPINIONS & EXPERT ANALYSIS

Riveiro’s rise and stumble: Pirates glory to Al Ahly turmoil
You’ve been warned: VAR will ruin South African football ⛔️
Bankers and wildcards: Bafana's foreign brigade vying for AFCON & WC spots
Ouaddou's Pirates primed for PSL glory
Chiefs have become a graveyard of under-performing strikers who can't score
The PSL's Best XI of the 2025/26 season so far
Riveiro’s rise and stumble: Pirates glory to Al Ahly turmoil

Premier League

  1. Man City mentality GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisManchester City

    Do new-look City still have the mentality of champions?

    Pep Guardiola once described Tottenham as 'the Harry Kane team', but amid Manchester City's ridiculous reliance on their own superstar striker this season, it has been suggested that his side could be renamed 'the Erling Haaland team'. But after Phil Foden pulled off a miraculous escape act against Leeds United on Saturday, a fairer description might be 'the Haaland AND Foden team'.

  2. Yoane Wissa NewcastleGetty Images
    Y. WissaNewcastle United

    Newcastle's Wissa left out of Congo squad for AFCON

    Newcastle forward Yoane Wissa has been left out of the DR Congo squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, which is slated to commence on December 21. Although the decision will be a shock for the forward, it should benefit the Magpies, who are still waiting to see their £55 million summer signing in action. The 29-year-old has not featured for the Premier League club since arriving from Brentford due to a knee injury suffered on international duty just days after completing his move.

