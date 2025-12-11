Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe has weighed in on Amakhosi’s recent resurgence, pointing out their tightened defensive structure as a key marker of real progress in the PSL

Kaizer Chiefs have shown glimpses of resilience, a deep desire to give their all, and a never-ending diligence to achieve more while restoring the club’s name to where it truly belongs. Their renewed ambition has also been reflected in continental football, with Amakhosi competing in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

The past few months have seen Amakhosi put up a commendable fight in the domestic league, opening the season on a positive note that secured them a fourth position in the table standings at the conclusion of the first half of the campaign. Although their situation could have been better, with the potential to be further up the ladder, their goal-poaching woes have continuously hindered their overall progress.

However, despite it all, the Amakhosi faithful who still carry concerns about the club’s future cannot deny the notable progress taking shape. Even former goalkeeper William Shongwe has publicly acknowledged the improvement, highlighting the key elements that have truly worked in favour of the Soweto side.