Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe has weighed in on Amakhosi’s recent resurgence, pointing out their tightened defensive structure as a key marker of real progress in the PSL
Chiefs' progress in the 2025 period
Kaizer Chiefs have shown glimpses of resilience, a deep desire to give their all, and a never-ending diligence to achieve more while restoring the club’s name to where it truly belongs. Their renewed ambition has also been reflected in continental football, with Amakhosi competing in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.
The past few months have seen Amakhosi put up a commendable fight in the domestic league, opening the season on a positive note that secured them a fourth position in the table standings at the conclusion of the first half of the campaign. Although their situation could have been better, with the potential to be further up the ladder, their goal-poaching woes have continuously hindered their overall progress.
However, despite it all, the Amakhosi faithful who still carry concerns about the club’s future cannot deny the notable progress taking shape. Even former goalkeeper William Shongwe has publicly acknowledged the improvement, highlighting the key elements that have truly worked in favour of the Soweto side.
Amakhosi possess a talented and well-balanced squad
The former Glamour Boys shot-stopper, now a football analyst, has provided his professional assessment of the team’s performance, which has shown clear signs of improvement at Phefeni.
“Chiefs are better,” Shongwe said to IOL.
“They haven’t been this good in the last two to three seasons. The players that are there are proving themselves. People keep saying they are not signing quality players – but who else are they going to sign?
“I think they beefed up well.”
He specifically highlighted the significant improvement in the defensive department, which he believes has been one of the key factors working well for the Soweto Giants.
“The one clear thing that I can say has improved is their defence,” Shongwe added.
“They are still making mistakes, but they have not conceded many goals this season.
“They’ve had more clean sheets at this stage compared to last season. The goals conceded are far fewer.”
Petersen’s omission from the Bafana squad is not a priority at the moment
While many Chiefs supporters felt that Brandon Petersen deserved a place in the Bafana Bafana squad for the African Cup of Nations, the 63-year-old believes that this should be an opportunity for the Chiefs goalkeeper to focus on his team’s pressing priorities and maintain a close eye on developments from the sidelines.
“I wouldn’t be worried if I were Petersen,” Shongwe said.
“It’s a good thing to be on the sidelines sometimes and just observe from a distance.
“I know as an individual a call-up would have boosted his confidence – it would have been recognition for his hard work, true. But he doesn’t have to worry about that for now. His biggest slice of bread comes from Chiefs.”
Shongwe added that Amakhosi still need to fine-tune their striking department, noting that while the forwards are giving their best, fortune has not always been on their side.
“It’s just maybe the scoring part where they have shortcomings. But even there, it’s much better,” he said.
“You’ve got to respect the fact that they are creating chances. Look, for instance, at the game over the weekend – they had no business drawing that match. But obviously, the TS Galaxy goalkeeper, Ira Tape, got Player of the Match because of his saves.”
What comes next for Chiefs?
As things stand, the Amakhosi players will have plenty of time to address their shortcomings while enjoying the break. This period will also give co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef an opportunity to experiment with the best combinations.
While there is an option to strengthen the squad, it is unlikely to be a priority, as the team already possesses quality players but has simply been unfortunate in certain moments.
Meanwhile, players like Brando Petersen and Mfundo Vilakazi will have the chance to feature for the Carling All-Stars team, which will face the Carling Knockout Cup champions at Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend.