Kaizer Chiefs opened their CAF Confederation Cup campaign with promise, showing the hunger of a team determined to rediscover its competitive edge. But after being drawn into what many considered a dangerous group [group D], the fears of the Amakhosi faithful have become a reality, with the side managing just one point from their first two fixtures.

Despite the slow start, the Glamour Boys remain hopeful of turning things around. They understand that this is a journey, and with time still on their side, they believe they can find their rhythm and adjust to the new demands.

Meanwhile, Zitha Kwinika, who has made 13 appearances for Amakhosi across all competitions and scored against AS Simba in the qualifying rounds, expressed satisfaction with his individual performances so far. However, he emphasized that the ultimate goal remains collective success, with the team striving for positive results together.