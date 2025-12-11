Former PSL winner George Maluleka addresses his controversial move from Kaizer Chiefs to Mamelodi Sundowns

Maluleka further explained that, while the decision was not necessarily the ideal choice, circumstances required him to take the necessary course of action.

"Sundowns came up with the offer, and that's also another thing that people don't understand, actually. They know, it's not that they don't understand. But they feel like I betrayed them," he said.

"But there are just so many things. I love Kaizer Chiefs. I have worked so hard this whole season. Does it really make sense for me to just leave at the time that I want to win the trophy with the team?

"I wanted to finish off because there was that, I mean, the league went into a bio bubble. There was an extension that even if you are joining another team. In order for that extension to happen. We all had to sign the contracts. But now that contract didn't come to me.

"So many players signed pre-contracts everywhere, overseas we see it every year. I didn't go to that point of boycotting or anything. I went to training. I was honouring my contract. But, anyway, whatever happened, happened. We can't change it now," added Maluleka.

"I always try to be as transparent as possible. There were talks that I signed in December already. I think that's illegal. But in any case, in those six months, I could sign with anyone, but I didn't. I was negotiating with Kaizer Chiefs.

"I really want to unpack this through a book or a documentary, just to unpack everything. Just also make people understand because now even my emotions are tampered with," he added.

"I mean my family, when I'm with my kids, wherever I go, at malls. I can walk out of here and meet a guy wearing a Kaizer Chiefs top, he will be like that guy...which I understand.

"It's all on me, maybe them losing a league it is a part of it, but I don't think I should be able to take the fall for everything, but I am, and I did because I'm Judas and it's okay. I moved on," he concluded.