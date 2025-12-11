Former PSL winner George Maluleka addresses his controversial move from Kaizer Chiefs to Mamelodi Sundowns
- Backpage
Mido's betrayal move
George Maluleka was a pivotal central midfielder for Kaizer Chiefs, contributing both offensively and defensively. He controlled the tempo of the game while providing leadership on the pitch, becoming a key figure for the club.
His abrupt departure from the Naturena-based side came as a shock and added salt to the wound, as Chiefs fell short of winning the league title despite months of hard work under the guidance of Ernst Middendorp.
Their hopes of ending the trophy drought were dashed in the final 2019/20 Premier Soccer League encounter against Baroka FC, after leading the log standings for much of the season and dreaming of lifting the silverware.
'Mido' as he was affectionately known by the football community, has suffered the repercussions of the unfortunate events from the Amakhosi faithful who believed his inclusion could have played a role in assisting the team to clinch the league victory.
- Gallo Images
Explanation behind the unanticipated transfer
The Thembisa-born midfielder, after a long period of avoiding responding to questions and criticism on social media, has finally opened up about the events that led to his move to Mamelodi Sundowns.
"There were too many things that happened at that time. There were too many complications, even in the boardroom. Bobby [Motaung] is getting sick, he had a small operation to do," Maluleka said on the Behind the Boot With SuperJourno podcast.
"Time was running out, it was March, and now there is COVID-19. There are so many dynamics that a lot of people don't understand about that whole move.
"Let me try and sum it up, and I said, this is a very sensitive issue for me. For sure. I think going back to myself just as a human being, and how everything transpired, was not nice, even after I left.
"That time, time was running out. Bobby [Motaung], was sick, and COVID happened. There was a scuffle with my agent, and I then had to bring my dad. My dad had to be involved as part of the deal," explained the former Ajax Cape Town star.
- Backpagepix
Not the ideal choice, but a tough decision was inevitable
Maluleka further explained that, while the decision was not necessarily the ideal choice, circumstances required him to take the necessary course of action.
"Sundowns came up with the offer, and that's also another thing that people don't understand, actually. They know, it's not that they don't understand. But they feel like I betrayed them," he said.
"But there are just so many things. I love Kaizer Chiefs. I have worked so hard this whole season. Does it really make sense for me to just leave at the time that I want to win the trophy with the team?
"I wanted to finish off because there was that, I mean, the league went into a bio bubble. There was an extension that even if you are joining another team. In order for that extension to happen. We all had to sign the contracts. But now that contract didn't come to me.
"So many players signed pre-contracts everywhere, overseas we see it every year. I didn't go to that point of boycotting or anything. I went to training. I was honouring my contract. But, anyway, whatever happened, happened. We can't change it now," added Maluleka.
"I always try to be as transparent as possible. There were talks that I signed in December already. I think that's illegal. But in any case, in those six months, I could sign with anyone, but I didn't. I was negotiating with Kaizer Chiefs.
"I really want to unpack this through a book or a documentary, just to unpack everything. Just also make people understand because now even my emotions are tampered with," he added.
"I mean my family, when I'm with my kids, wherever I go, at malls. I can walk out of here and meet a guy wearing a Kaizer Chiefs top, he will be like that guy...which I understand.
"It's all on me, maybe them losing a league it is a part of it, but I don't think I should be able to take the fall for everything, but I am, and I did because I'm Judas and it's okay. I moved on," he concluded.
- backpagepix
What comes next for Mido?
The now retired midfielder shared his future ambitions, explaining that while he is currently venturing into business, his ultimate dream is to contribute to the sport behind the scenes, working on building a sporting future for children in South Africa, starting in Polokwane.
His plans entailed that "It's a sports complex with a stadium, with a lot of other sporting codes inside – even swimming being one of them, and in Magaeng it very hot there, so I think it would be nice for the village kids to know how to swim and everyone knows the safety measures are all ticked off." as per SABC Sports.