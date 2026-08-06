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CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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CAF Champions League, fixtures & results

Friday 10 April
FAR Rabat badge
FAR Rabat
FAR
2
RSB Berkane badge
RSB Berkane
RSB
0
FT
Saturday 11 April
Esperance badge
Esperance
EST
0
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
FT
Friday 17 April
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
Esperance badge
Esperance
EST
0
FT
agg 2 - 0
RSB Berkane badge
RSB Berkane
RSB
1
FAR Rabat badge
FAR Rabat
FAR
0
FT
agg 1 - 2
Saturday 16 May
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
FAR Rabat badge
FAR Rabat
FAR
0
FT
Saturday 23 May
FAR Rabat badge
FAR Rabat
FAR
1
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
1
FT
agg 1 - 2
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Augsburg crestAugsburg00000000
2Bayer Leverkusen crestBayer Leverkusen00000000
3Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich00000000
4Borussia Dortmund crestBorussia Dortmund00000000
5Borussia Moenchengladbach crestBorussia Moenchengladbach00000000
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