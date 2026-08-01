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Claim the Betfred Sign Up Bonus Use promo code FREDPROMO to claim R21,000 + 750 free spins with the Betfred Sign Up Bonus. Sign Up with FREDPROMO

🎁 What is the Betfred Promo Code in South Africa?

The Betfred promo code is FREDPROMO. This code is verified for August 2026 , and is valid in South Africa. Enter it in the registration form to claim the R21,000 + 750 free spins on your first three deposits.

Find the information you need to know about this welcome offer, summarized below:

Betfred Bonus Info 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Betfred Promo Code FREDPROMO Bonus Amount R21,000 + 750 free spins Minimum Deposit R90 total across first 3 deposits. Wagering Requirements 4x on any odds Maximum Withdrawal Amount R15,000 per bet

Reasons to register with Betfred:

🔥 Benefit from a generous welcome offer at registration.

🔥 Enjoy betting with one of the best betting sites in South Africa!

To redeem the Betfred sign up bonus, you'll have to make a deposit. Sign up from desktop or from the app, use the code, make the deposit and apply the wagering requirements. Our experts tested the code and verified that the registration process works well.

If you are wondering how to sign up and how many features the platform contains, we go through everything you need to know in our expert Betfred review.

🥇 Steps to Use the Betfred Promo Code and Claim the Bonus

With the sign up code “FREDPROMO”, you can receive bonus funds up to R21,000 and a total of 750 free spins over your first three deposits.

Below is a complete guide on how to go through Betfred registration and claim the attached offer:

Visit the bookmaker’s website or open its app and click the Join button at the top right of your screen. Enter your mobile number on the sign up form and click "Send Code". Then, input the 6-digit confirmation code sent to you via SMS into the designated area. Once you’re done, click “verify” to confirm your mobile number. Fill in your first and last name, email address, ID number, and other personal information. Set up a strong password and confirm it. Input the code FREDPROMO in the appropriate field on the registration form. Then, click Register to activate your betting account. Provided that you followed our steps, you will receive the Betfred welcome offer in under two hours.

🎰 Betfred Casino Offer

Participate in the AGT Free Spin Accumulator to earn over 200 Free Spins weekly. This promotion is available from Monday to Sunday, offering free spins based on your daily expenditure. The structured nature of this promotion allows you to gather free spins throughout the week by adjusting your daily spending. Be sure to review the full terms and conditions to fully grasp the requirements and optimize your benefits.

⚖️ Who Can Claim the Code?

Familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions to utilize the Betfred new customer offer. This will help you determine eligibility, redeem the registration promo code, and use bonus funds for betting.

Here are the key T&Cs of this promotion: You must be at least 18 years old to participate and reside in South Africa. The Betfred welcome offer is available to new customers only and applies to your first three deposits.

You can claim up to a total of R21,000 in bonus funds and 750 Free Spins based on the value of your deposits. The First Deposit Bonus matches 100% up to R7,000, the Second Deposit Bonus matches 50% up to R7,000, and the Third Deposit Bonus matches 75% up to R7,000. The bonus funds and Free Spins should be allocated within two hours of making each qualifying deposit.

The bonus funds can be used to wager on Sports, Horse Racing, and Lucky Numbers, with exceptions. Your bets cannot be on single numbers or bonus/powerball Lucky Numbers bets, and no place bets on Horse Racing are allowed. Bonus funds should be rolled over four times at any odds before they can be transferred to the main wallet. The maximum winnable amount per deposit bonus is R10,000.

If you wish to discover more offers like this one, feel free to visit our page dedicated to the best sites with welcome bonuses.

⚽ Tips of the Week: Place Your First Bet!

Silkeborg vs Copenhagen – August 2, 2026

Bet on Copenhagen to win at 1.55 with Betfred.

Silkeborg welcomes FC Copenhagen to JYSK Park for Round 2 of the Danish Superliga. Copenhagen sits atop the standings early after securing a 3-2 opening victory over Lyngby, continuing their explosive attacking form from last season. Having dominated Silkeborg in recent encounters, including resounding 4-0 and 7-0 victories, Copenhagen’s superior squad depth and head-to-head dominance make an away win the most likely outcome.

🏆 Other Promotions to Discover

Bonuses Description/Amount Daily Offers on Racing & Football Enhanced odds, extra place payouts, and runner-up refunds for selected events Multi-Bet Bonus 3% bonus for 3 legs, up to 125% bonus for 44+ legs Same Match Bet Builder Combine 2–10 outcomes from the same game in football and basketball Soccer Multiple Insurance Up to 10x your stake back if one multi leg fails Early Cash Out Cash out part of winnings before multi settles Racing Happy Hour Daily boosted odds from 11:00 to 12:00 on selected race Free Spins Daily Up to 10% of daily losses returned as Free Spins on AGT slots Deposit More, Earn More Up to 300 Free Spins on subsequent Monday based on previous week’s deposits

How Does Betfred Compare to Other Bookmakers?

We compared the Betfred welcome offer with two other operators available in South Africa.

How Does Betfred Compare to Other Bookmakers?

We compared the Betfred welcome offer with two other operators available in South Africa.

Operator Welcome Offer Promo Code Min Deposit Wagering Betfred 100% up to R21,000 + 750 free spins FREDPROMO R90 (across first 3 deposits) 4x (any odds) 10bet 100% up to R5,000 Not required R10 1x (odds 2.0+) BetXchange 100% Reload up to R20,000 + 100 free spins GOALXCH R10 1x sports / 55x casino

🏁 Our Expert Opinion

Author: Emmanuel Omoloyin

What do you think about the Betfred bonus?

At first glance, the Betfred deposit match bonus looks like the “regular” you see at most bookies and online casinos. However, after inspecting the terms and conditions, I was actually impressed with the wagering requirements especially. Most brands usually have 35x or even 50x, but this is 4x. That is good for bettors.

The only thing I have issues with is the “pre-match games” condition. Why can’t I bet on live games with the bonus? Having that condition removed would have been the icing on the cake. I don’t have issues with the 7-day validity period; that is enough to meet the 4x wagering requirement.

What do you like about Betfred?

I like the casino offer (AGT Free Spin Accumulator) because it rewards consistency. With such an offer, players always have the incentive to play because they know that something is waiting for them each day.

To which type of player would you suggest Betfred?

Casino fans would enjoy Betfred because of the free spin accumulator. So long as you play casino games regularly, you can get up to 200 free spins every week. And the best part is that you don’t have to spend too much at once. The spend requirement starts from R3 (which is relatively low) and tops up at R30(still not too much).

✅ Betfred Bonus Pros ❌ Betfred Bonus Cons Competitive bonus amount Matching a deposit is not automatic Fair wagering requirements Available on pre-match games only Available for sports betting and casino games Bonus is valid for seven days only

❓ FAQ About the Betfred Promo Code

Finally, you can review some of the most frequently asked questions about the Betfred promo code.