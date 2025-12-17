Free-agent Fortune Makaringe reveals Kaizer Chiefs interest as ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder 'would cry' when Soweto giants 'lost a match'
Makaringe opting for Orlando Pirates
Fortune Makaringe has revealed that both Soweto giants were keen on securing his services, with Kaizer Chiefs being the first to come knocking. This, however, comes as no surprise, given that the player had been linked in the past with Amakhosi, alongside his former teammates Siphesihle Ndlovu and Lebohang Maboe.
The trio were standout performers in the Maritzburg United squad, but Maboe was quickly snapped up by the powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns, while Makaringe and Ndlovu followed to Soweto, joining Orlando Pirates a year later. The other two have now finally made their way to Naturena after playing together at the now-defunct SuperSport United, while Makaringe is still in search of a new home following his short stint with Cape Town City, who were relegated to the second tier of the Premier Soccer League.
All it took was a phone call from a 'well-respected representative'
The 'Maestro,' as he is affectionately known in the football community, shared how his move came about during a conversation on the Michael Morton Talks Football show.
“A phone call just came in, I recognised the voice, it was one of Pirates’ well-respected representatives,” Makaringe said as per FarPost.
“He said he could not say much to me because I was still under the guidance of my parents. He said he knows I am old enough to make my own decisions, but he needed to speak to my parents first and then get back to me,” he added.
In a cheerful mood, beaming with smiles, Makaringe explained that he was born and bred a Buccaneer.
“Then came the second call, the following morning, he [the unnamed Bucs representative] just said I was now officially a Pirates footballer," he added.
“Before the decision, my father said I needed to think back to when I was a kid. Which team I wanted to play for when I was young. What my dream was. And it was to play for Pirates. When I would cry when Pirates lost a match.”
Pirates won the race for Makaringe, whose heart had long belonged to Mayfair
The former City player confirmed that the reports of him being on Kaizer Chiefs’ radar were indeed true.
“The first team that came was actually Kaizer Chiefs. Coach Ernst Middendorp was there at the time. He had given me a lifeline at Maritzburg. Now he wanted me at Chiefs," he said.
However, the final decision rested with his club at the time, and he could not tell what happened during the talks. In the end, he ultimately saw his dream come true by joining his childhood team.
“But I could not make the decision. I was still contracted to Maritzburg. It had to be a club-to-club agreement. Maritzburg were taking me to Pirates.
"I don’t know what happened between the talks between Chiefs and Maritzburg."
What comes next for Makaringe?
Despite being unable to prevent his former club from relegation and with age gradually becoming a factor, Makaringe remains a player with undeniable talent and a wealth of experience that could make him a key asset for any top-tier team. There has been little clarity about his next move, but the former Pirates midfielder is focused on finding a stable environment where he can continue to ply his trade at a high level.
Fans and pundits alike will be watching closely as Makaringe aims to showcase his creativity, vision, and leadership in the midfield, proving that even at this stage of his career, he still has plenty to offer on the pitch, as he has made it clear that he has no intentions of retiring at the moment.