Free-agent Fortune Makaringe reveals Kaizer Chiefs interest as ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder 'would cry' when Soweto giants 'lost a match'

The 'Maestro,' as he is affectionately known in the football community, shared how his move came about during a conversation on the Michael Morton Talks Football show.

“A phone call just came in, I recognised the voice, it was one of Pirates’ well-respected representatives,” Makaringe said as per FarPost.

“He said he could not say much to me because I was still under the guidance of my parents. He said he knows I am old enough to make my own decisions, but he needed to speak to my parents first and then get back to me,” he added.

In a cheerful mood, beaming with smiles, Makaringe explained that he was born and bred a Buccaneer.

“Then came the second call, the following morning, he [the unnamed Bucs representative] just said I was now officially a Pirates footballer," he added.

“Before the decision, my father said I needed to think back to when I was a kid. Which team I wanted to play for when I was young. What my dream was. And it was to play for Pirates. When I would cry when Pirates lost a match.”