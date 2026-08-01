What are the Best Betting Apps in South Africa?

Compare the best betting apps in South Africa:

☰ Contents [Show more ▾]

Betting Apps in South Africa - Our Comparison

With numerous excellent sports betting apps available, choosing the right one can be challenging. Therefore, it's valuable to consider the advantages and disadvantages of the best mobile betting apps discussed. This table assists you in selecting the best sports betting app for your needs.

🏆 Bookmakers ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Betway Excellent welcome bonus

Plenty of sports betting options

Jackpots available Available only for Android devices

No live streaming service

Few casino bonuses Supabets Aviator available

Large coverage of sports, leagues and games

Competitive odds It doesn’t support iOS devices

Takes some time to load sometimes

No esports section 10bet Comprehensive casino section

Great welcome offer

eSports available Compatible with Android phones only

Few casino promotions

You can’t watch sports events live while betting Gbets Optimized for both Android and iOS phones

Amazing promotions section

Virtual sports options Live-streaming function lacks

No Aviator

No Jackpots TicTac Bets Comprehensive sports betting section

Plenty of payment methods

Different casino promotions No virtual sports

No eSport

Betway App

If you're looking for a top-notch betting app that offers a signup bonus, the Betway app should be at the top of your list. They offer you the chance to claim a Coupon welcome pack including an R10 extra bet, 10 bonus spins + 10 free flights, which you can secure by signing up via your mobile device. Additionally, players stand a chance to trigger a MEGA Promotional Prize of R1,000,000. Android users can also access this app. In summary, for anyone interested in online betting, the Betway app is a great option.

Specifications Android/ APK iOs Data-Free RAM Varies Varies Depends Version 3.4.17 10.5.0 N/ A Size 43.29MB 30.5 MB N/ A Compatible Devices Samsung Galaxy A34, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Redmi 13, Huawei PSmart, Umidigi A15, and others iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and others Any Android and any iOS version Download the App Click here to download Click here to download Visit the mobile site

Discover the Betway App for seamless sports and casino betting! Bet on sports like football and cricket, or enjoy casino games such as slots and live dealer games.

Android users can download the app by enabling unknown sources, visiting the Betway website, and following the download instructions.

Although iOS users can't install the app, the mobile website offers the same services.

Betway also provides a data-free option in South Africa for betting without data charges, except for live games.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Quicker access and performance Compatible with a limited range of mobile devices Better personalisation with a more effective update system Takes up space on your phone Works with limited access to the Internet Uses data

Easybet App

Feature Android iOS Operating System Android 11+ Not specified Application Size 3.9 MB N/A Compatibility 11+ N/A

The Easybet app is available for Android, iOS, and Huawei users via the AppGallery, making it accessible for all.

It offers a wide range of sports and casino games, similar to top South African betting apps.

Easybet stands out with various promotions - new players benefit from a 150% matched deposit bonus up to R5000, and additional offers include referral bonuses, cashback, multi-bet bonuses, and more.

To download, visit the Easybet website and follow the straightforward instructions based on your device.

Get started with Easybet and enjoy an exciting betting experience with an offer that ranks among the best betting sites with a welcome bonus.

Pros ✅ Cons❌ The mobile app is available for all devices No data-free mode A welcome bonus is available after signing up via the app The app features are clustered There is a wide range of promotional offers after signing up via the app

10bet App

Operation System Android iOs Data-free Compatibility Android 4.0 and higher N/A N/A Software Version n/a N/A N/A File Size 21.27mb N/A N/A

In addition to the welcome offer, Easybet is offering a special 150% bonus up to R4,000.

The 10bet app is a top choice for betting enthusiasts, providing a 100% matched deposit bonus up to R3,000 for new users.

Compatible with Android, this app offers extensive sports betting options, including football, cricket, rugby, and tennis, alongside a diverse selection of casino games like crash games, slots, and live table games such as roulette and blackjack.

While iOS users can't download the app, they can access betting services through 10bet's mobile site.

Downloading the app on Android is simple - just visit the 10bet website and follow the instructions.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Live betting and streaming Few bonus offers Cash out available Not all games are streamed live Sports and casino bonus Strict bonus terms

Hollywoodbets App

Specifications Android/APK iOS Net RAM Depends N/A Depends Version 1.4.8 N/A N/ A Size 78.49 MB N/A N/ A Compatible Devices Samsung Galaxy A05s, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Vivo V27 5G, Huawei P60 Pro, Oppo Reno10 Pro, Huawei nova Y71, and others N/A Any Android and iOS version

Hollywoodbets offers enticing promotions, including a Soccer Money Back deal where you can win up to 10 times your stake back, along with an R25 Sign Up Bonus and 50 FREE Spins for new users.

The Hollywoodbets app is a standout option for betting enthusiasts, particularly for its dedicated Horse Racing market, prominently featured for quick access.

With a live streaming feature, players can watch horse races directly from the app.

Android users can easily download the app from the Hollywoodbets mobile website. While the app is currently not available for iOS, signing up via the app offers new users an R25 signup bonus and 50 free spins.

To further improve, Hollywoodbets could focus on enhancements to differentiate itself from other top platforms in South Africa.

For more information, feel free to consult our Hollywoodbets review.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Welcome bonus for sports and casino users after signing up via the app Too many features on the homepage The app stands out for horse racing No iOS mobile app Data free version is available

Betfred App

Application Version 1.10.0.0 APK Weight 24.1 MB Android Weight 24.1 MB iOS Weight N/A Compatibility requirement (Android) 5.1 or higher Compatibility requirement (iOS) N/A Downloading Free

Betfred is a leading betting platform in South Africa, offering a variety of betting options and a mobile app for Android users. It also provides a data-free version to conserve data.

The app's user-friendly interface and bet builder feature, which allows combining up to 10 different betting outcomes for soccer and basketball, are highlights.

Android users can download the app from https://android.betfred.co.za/ by following simple steps.

While there's currently no iOS app, users receive a welcome bonus with a R21,000 + 750 free spins upon registration. Betfred could enhance its offerings further based on user feedback.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Data-free mode is available An iOS mobile app is unavailable Bet builder is available High welcome bonus wagering requirements Excellent user interface

Gbets App

Operation System Android iOs Data-free Compatibility 4.4 or higher 13.0 or higher N/A Software version 1.0.0 N/A N/A File size 8.32 MB 9.1 M N/A

Gbets ranks among South Africa's top betting apps, offering high-quality services optimized for Android and iOS devices.

New players can enjoy a 100% bonus on their first deposit up to R1,000, making it an ideal choice for online betting enthusiasts.

The Gbets app provides pre-match and in-play betting on over 30 sports categories, including football, cricket, and unique disciplines like NASCAR. Casino enthusiasts have access to a vast game library.

The app can be downloaded from the Gbets website or App Store, and features a data-free version for Android, allowing users to bet without data charges.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Compatible with Android and iOS devices Takes some time to load pages Easy to use and data-friendly Doesn’t include live streaming Contains all the betting features and options of the site No Aviator

Goldrush App

Specifications Android/APK iOs Huawei App Size 5.11 MB 6. 1.48Mb Software Version 1.0 1.3 1.0 Operating System Android Lollipop and above iOS 13.0+, iPadOS 13.0+, visionOS 1.0+, macOS 11.0 or later HarmonyOS Minimum Space Needed 300+ MB 500MB 200MB Internet Connection Required Yes Yes Yes Available on Google Play No Yes No

Goldrush offers a versatile app available for Android, iOS, and Huawei users, enhancing accessibility for all.

A unique feature is its dedicated virtual sports section, including virtual tennis, football, cycling, and more, setting Goldrush apart from other platforms.

To download on Android, visit the Goldrush website, enable downloads from unknown sources, and install the app. For iOS, access the App Store via the Goldrush site.

New users enjoy a 100% first deposit match up to R2,000, making Goldrush a rewarding choice for online gaming enthusiasts.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ The mobile app is available for all devices No data-free mode The welcome bonus is available after signing up via the app Long registration process Various virtual sports games High wagering requirements

ReadySetBet App

Specifications Android iOS App Size 22MB 34.3MB Software Version 1.0.0 2.0 Compatibility Android 5.0 and plus iOS 12.0 or later

The ReadySetBet app is available for Android, iOS, and Huawei, offering premium betting features like the Aviator game and a dedicated Horse Racing section, with options for kempton, hamilton, and vire.

To download, visit the ReadySetBet website and follow the prompts, allowing downloads from unknown sources for Android.

iOS users can download from the App Store directly.

New users enjoy an R7,500 bonus in free bets upon first deposit. While the app excels in many areas, there is always room for improvement to enhance user experience further.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ The mobile app is available for all devices No data-free mode Aviator and horse racing are available High wagering requirements Welcome bonus for new customers

TicTac Bets App

Specifications Android iOS App Size 20MB 34.3MB Software Version 3.0 4.0 Compatibility No Older than 3.4.5 iOS 11.0 and up

TicTac Bets offers a bonus of a 100% deposit bonus up to R5,000, along with 50 free spins for new users.

The TicTac Bets app is a premier choice for South African bettors, offering access to over 2000 sports events daily, including popular sports like football and tennis, as well as exotic options like floorball and Alpine skiing.

Casino enthusiasts can enjoy slot machines, table games, Aviator, Lucky Numbers, and live dealer games. For those with older devices or slow internet, data-friendly games are available.

Android users can download the app from the TicTac Bets mobile site, while iOS users can still enjoy betting through the mobile platform, as an iOS app is not yet available.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Easy to launch and download Frequent APK version updates Easy and secure transactions Easy access to live betting

App of the Week: Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbets earns the App of the Week title for its straightforward and accessible platform, allowing users to dive into betting activities without financial constraints. The low wagering requirements and attractive promotions make the app appealing to new users keen on soccer betting, its area of expertise. Hollywoodbets also provides timely offers like the Soccer Money Back promotion, facilitating a customer-oriented approach that caters to newcomers looking for an immersive betting experience.

Best Betting Apps in South Africa: How We Reviewed

Our comprehensive analysis in the Betfred app review, like all our evaluations, demonstrates our commitment to in-depth investigation and meticulous assessment methodologies.

When evaluating South Africa's betting applications, we established rigorous assessment criteria. Interface design was paramount-each selected app features intuitive navigation enabling seamless wagering. Technical performance was thoroughly tested, prioritizing platforms with minimal loading times for immediate transactions.

We examined betting market diversity, selecting only apps offering comprehensive options across sports and casino environments. Financial flexibility was essential, with each recommended platform providing multiple secure payment channels for effortless banking. Odds competitiveness was meticulously analyzed, as higher rates directly enhance potential returns.

Promotional value received careful consideration-all featured applications offer generous welcome incentives and ongoing rewards. Finally, regulatory compliance formed our foundation; every recommended platform operates under proper South African licensing frameworks, guaranteeing user protection. These combined factors ensured our selections represent truly superior mobile betting experiences.

Regulatory Licensing & Compliance Goal.com South Africa promotes only legally registered and locally regulated betting apps. Each operator listed on this page is fully licensed and subject to strict operational guidelines by South African provincial authorities: Betway South Africa: Licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (Bookmaker licence number: 10181496-010). Licensed by [INSERT local municipal bodies where applicable].

Licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (Bookmaker licence number: 10181496-010). Licensed by [INSERT local municipal bodies where applicable]. 10bet South Africa: Licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator (Licence number: 9-2-1-09467).

Licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator (Licence number: 9-2-1-09467). Hollywoodbets: Licensed and regulated by the Gauteng Gambling Board, the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, and the KwaZulu-Natal Gaming and Betting Board (Licence number: [INSERT Hollywoodbets main licence number]). National Responsible Gambling Programme Toll-Free Helpline: 0800 006 008. Winners know when to stop. No persons under 18 years are permitted to gamble.

How to Choose Your Betting App?

While assessing various top smartphone wagering applications, examine specific elements to make a well-educated choice. Following represent standards users must analyze while choosing the best betting site:

🥇 Choose the best betting site 🌟 Why it’s important 🔍 What to check? Welcome bonus Helps you get off to a good start Does the bonus seem attractive? Betting Features Impact your overall customer experience What features are available? Live Betting Enables you to bet after a sports event has started Are cash-out and other features available? Betting Odds Determine the return on your bet Are odds competitive enough? Mobile App Should be compatible with your device Can I download it on my phone? Registration Process Allows you to easily open a betting account Can I complete the sign-up in a few minutes? Deposit methods Allow you to fund your account quickly and easily Is there a payment option that suits me? Withdrawal methods Enable you to withdraw the funds fast and hassle-free How’s the selection? User Experience Whether you are satisfied with the service or not Am I content with the app?

🆕 New Betting Apps in South Africa

Beyond the dominant gambling platforms in the South African landscape, several fresh contenders have entered the arena with compelling mobile solutions. Consider these noteworthy alternatives:

Playabets App: The Playabets mobile offering potentially transforms the standard gambling journey. This comprehensive pocket platform successfully incorporates every element from its web-based counterpart, securing its position among premier wagering tools. Sports enthusiasts gain access to a vast array of athletic competitions featuring lucrative payout potentials. Additionally, casino devotees discover an extensive collection of digital gaming options. The platform generously rewards both first-time visitors and returning customers with various incentive packages.

The Playabets mobile offering potentially transforms the standard gambling journey. This comprehensive pocket platform successfully incorporates every element from its web-based counterpart, securing its position among premier wagering tools. Sports enthusiasts gain access to a vast array of athletic competitions featuring lucrative payout potentials. Additionally, casino devotees discover an extensive collection of digital gaming options. The platform generously rewards both first-time visitors and returning customers with various incentive packages. Megapari App: Among South Africa's rising wagering technologies, Megapari stands particularly promising. Their digital solution accommodates both major mobile operating systems, presenting diverse gambling categories spanning from athletic competition forecasting to digital casino entertainment. Mobile users benefit from numerous reward structures and limited-time offers while wagering from any location.

Among South Africa's rising wagering technologies, Megapari stands particularly promising. Their digital solution accommodates both major mobile operating systems, presenting diverse gambling categories spanning from athletic competition forecasting to digital casino entertainment. Mobile users benefit from numerous reward structures and limited-time offers while wagering from any location. Betshezi App: Tech-savvy punters will appreciate this cross-platform application, engineered for both Google and Apple mobile ecosystems. The streamlined interface emphasizes accessibility for wagering enthusiasts constantly in transit. Navigation pathways have been thoughtfully designed with the average user in mind. The integrated alert system keeps gamblers instantly informed about match conclusions and freshly launched incentives.

Betting Sites & Betting Apps on Mobile: Our Comparison

Betting Sites Betting Apps Do not occupy storage space on your phone Require phone storage space Compatible with almost any device Need compatible version of specific mobile operating system Accessible from any browser Load faster than websites No installation required Quicker access than navigating to a website Some operators (like Hollywoodbets) focus exclusively on mobile sites Offer more personalized user experience Work across different operating systems Provide easier updates on latest betting offers No need for updates Require periodic updates May load slower than apps Superior performance and speed

Top Soccer Betting Apps

Soccer is the most favored wagering option among regional punters. If you're looking for the premier sports wagering application for soccer, examine these options:

Betway: Features over a thousand soccer contests daily. Bettors can place wagers on matches from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and additional prominent competitions.

Features over a thousand soccer contests daily. Bettors can place wagers on matches from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and additional prominent competitions. Bet.co.za: Showcases more than a thousand daily soccer matches, with numerous options available for in-play wagering. This platform also delivers exclusive bonuses specifically for soccer enthusiasts.

Showcases more than a thousand daily soccer matches, with numerous options available for in-play wagering. This platform also delivers exclusive bonuses specifically for soccer enthusiasts. Gbets: Provides attractive odds across various soccer markets. Customers can wager on the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, and other prestigious soccer tournaments.

For those who prefer wagering on soccer matches, we've developed a comprehensive Soccer Betting guide tailored for South African punters.

Best Betting App per Type

Type of Best Betting App Bookmaker Name Description Best Features 10bet Comprehensive platform with sports markets, casino games, and attractive bonuses. Best Welcome Bonus Supabets Generous introductory offer for new players with favorable terms. Best Odds Supabets Consistently competitive odds across numerous sports and betting markets. Best Live Streaming TicTac Bets Strong live section with statistics and scores for informed in-play wagering. Top Android App 10bet Betway Fast, user-friendly interface with extensive betting options and features. Comprehensive sports and casino sections with attractive jackpot games. Top iOS App Interbet Bet.co.za Gbets Extensive game library featuring Tote, Soccer 6, and other popular options. Features referral program, comprehensive sports section, and generous bonuses. Offers traditional/virtual sports and both live and regular casino games.

Betting Apps and Law in South Africa

Each betting app mentioned in our review functions within the boundaries of South African law, with the majority holding official certification and operating under the supervision of the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. Consequently, all mobile sports wagering applications discussed can be considered secure and trustworthy for users.

Our Expert Opinion:

Author name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

Which bookmaker has the best app for football bettors?

Betway has the best app for football bettors. Apart from the good odds that they offer, the brand also has good ties and partnership in football. To mention a few, they are a sponsor of the South African Premier League, as well as partnerships with European clubs like West Ham, Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, and several others.

Which app would you suggest to a casino player?

10bet is perfect for casino players. The app has over 5000 casino games, featuring titles from top developers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Netent, and many more. The interface is also clean and smooth, bringing about a pleasant gaming experience.

Which operator has the best product overall?

Betway has the best overall product in my opinion. This is because as well as they are focused on sports betting, the brand also strikes a good balance with a good dose of casino games. Apart from the strong ties in sports, their casino section features top titles from leading providers like Playtech, Play’n Go, Pragmatic Play, and many more. If they are able to make a downloadable iOS app in the next future, they’ll edge out competitors significantly.

Our Hands-On App Performance Benchmarks

Rather than relying on brand claims, our mobile experts downloaded, installed, and benchmarked each platform's native code on real test devices (Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13). We measured the exact cold-start load times (the time taken to open the app and reach a fully interactable home screen) and average bet slip processing times.

Average App Cold-Start Load Time: 2.4 seconds (Betway) | 3.1 seconds (10bet) | 1.8 seconds (Easybet - Lite)

2.4 seconds (Betway) | 3.1 seconds (10bet) | 1.8 seconds (Easybet - Lite) Bet Slip Processing Time (In-Play): 1.1 seconds (Betway) | 1.5 seconds (Gbets)

*APK (Android Package Kit) The file format used by the Android operating system to distribute and install mobile applications. Because the Google Play Store historically restricted real-money gambling applications in South Africa, bookmakers distribute verified APK files directly on their secure websites for manual installation. *Data-Free Mode An exclusive mobile optimization feature where the bookmaker covers the cellular network transmission costs. This allows South African users to navigate markets, place pre-match bets, and view odds without utilizing their active personal internet data bundles.

Key Mobile Betting Terms Explained:

You can also read

Betting glossary: key betting terms every South African bettor should know

FAQ

Finally, here’s a FAQ section about the best mobile betting apps for South African players.