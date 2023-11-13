Players looking for the best betting apps in South Africa can read our review compiled by our experts. Discover all about bonuses and betting options.

📱 What are the Best Betting Apps in South Africa?

Many bookmakers in South Africa feature excellent applications that allow you to bet on many different sports. Below, you can take a look at the best mobile betting apps and their welcome offers:

🏆 Rank 📱 Betting app 🎁 Welcome Bonus 🌟 Promo Code 1 Betway 100% first deposit match up to R1000.00 as a Free Bet. GOALWAY 2 10bet Get 100% up to R3,000 Games Bonus, 50% up to R500 Sports Free Bet and 50 Free Spins on Queen of Fire Claim the Offer 3 Gbets Welcome R25 Free Bet Claim the Offer 4 Bet.co.za Get a 100% Deposit Match up to R1000 Claim the Offer 5 Interbet R40 Deposit Match Bonus on your 1st deposit Claim the Offer 6 Fafabet Get A Free Bet Up To 150% Of Your First Deposits Claim the offer 7 Tic Tac Bets 100% deposit Bonus + 20 Free Spins Claim the Offer 8 Supabets R50 Free Bet Claim the Offer

📱 Betway Mobile App Recap

If you are looking for the best betting apps with sign up bonus, you should consider the Betway app. Moreover, this application is available to bettors with Android devices. So, if you are looking to place online bets, the betting app by Betway should be among your top choices.

Bet Both on Sports and Casino via the Betway App!

This Betway app review reveals you can explore numerous sports betting and casino options with this operator. For starters, punters can place pre-match and live wagers on football, tennis, cricket, basketball, and many other sports. Additionally, punters can participate in Jackpots and claim other sports betting promotions.

Casino fans can play casino games like Aviator, slots, and Lucky Numbers. Moreover, this mobile betting app offers a dedicated live casino section. Therefore, you can explore live dealer games, such as Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker, and Roulette, as well as live Game Shows.

⬇️ How to Download the Betway App for Android?

So, if Betway is your preferred choice among the best betting apps in South Africa, this is how to download it on your Android phone:

To begin with, enable installation from unknown sources in “Settings.” Next, visit the operator’s mobile website. Then, click on the menu at the top left of the home page. Moreover, tap ‘‘Betway App.’’ Furthermore, press ‘‘Download the Android App.’’ Finally, go to My Files to install the Betway APK file.

How to Download the Betway App for iOS?

Unfortunately, iOS users looking for the best sports betting app should know this application is incompatible with their devices. Nonetheless, punters with

iOS devices can explore betting on the go with the bookie’s mobile platform.

🆓 Betway Data Free App

The initial bookmaker to introduce a Data Free service via a mobile application in South Africa was Betway. Their app enables users to enjoy Sports and Lucky Numbers without data costs, though Live Games do not fall under this category. Additionally, you can conveniently make deposits to your account using a card or 1Voucher without incurring any data expenses. Discover how to utilize Betway's Data Free feature.

📱10bet Mobile App Recap

10bet is considered one of the best betting apps with sign up bonus. It features an excellent mobile betting app compatible with Android devices. So for all those users looking to place online bets betting app by 10bet might offer many interesting features.

Bet Both on Sports and Casino via the 10bet App!

The 10bet app is among the best betting apps in South Africa as it features comprehensive sports and casino sections. Wagerers can bet on sports like football, cricket, rugby, and tennis.

Moreover, they can bet on ongoing games from these and many other sports disciplines. Therefore, it goes without saying that for users who are looking to place in play bets betting app from 10bet could be an ideal choice.

In the meantime, customers who prefer playing casino games can explore crash games, slot machine games, and different versions of live table games, such as Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, and Sic-Bo.

⬇️ How to Download the 10bet App for Android?

Moreover, this is how you can download one of the best betting apps in South Africa on your Android phone:

Firstly, navigate to the brand’s mobile site. Secondly, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click ‘‘10bet App’’ under ‘‘Best of 10bet.’’ Next, select ‘‘Tap Here to Download the App.’’ Moreover, confirm that you wish to download the application. Lastly, install the downloaded APK file.

 How to Download the 10bet App for iOS?

Unfortunately, iOS users looking for the best sports betting apps cannot download the 10bet application right now. However, they can still wager on the go with the bookie’s mobile site.

📱 Gbets Mobile App Recap

Furthermore, Gbets is among the top online betting apps. Plus, it is optimised for both Android and iOS devices, so for almost all players wanting to place online bets betting app by Gbets could be the optimal choice.

Bet Both on Sports and Casino via the Gbets App!

Players looking for online betting apps with plenty of sports betting options should definitely check out this application. With it, you can place pre-match and in-play wagers on more than 30 sports categories.

Moreover, these include popular options, like football, cricket, basketball, and tennis, but also exotic disciplines, such as NASCAR, darts, and bandy. Additionally, many events feature Bet Boosts.

Casino enthusiasts can explore an extensive game library. They can play Lucky Numbers, live TV Games, Games Shows, Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Craps, and more.

⬇️ How to Download the Gbets App for Android?

This Gbets app review reveals how to download this application on your Android device:

Go to the sportsbook’s mobile platform. Furthermore, scroll down the bottom of your screen and select ‘‘Download the Android App.’’ Additionally, confirm that you want to download the app. Once it’s downloaded, proceed to install it.

 How to Download the Gbets App for iOS?

On the other hand, this is how iOS users can download one of the best betting apps in South Africa:

For starters, visit the bookie’s mobile site. Then, tap the ‘‘Download on the App Store’’ button at the bottom of the main page. After you’ve been redirected to the App Store, press ‘‘Get.’’ Finally, this mobile betting app will be downloaded and installed automatically.

🆓 Gbets Data Free App

Gbets has joined the ranks of prominent South African bookmakers in introducing an Android-based Data-Free App. Access the Gbets Data-Free App and relish sports betting and lucky number games without incurring any data charges.

Prior to acquiring the Gbets App, it's essential to possess a Gbets account. If you haven't registered yet, simply navigate to the Gbets website and complete the sign-up process. Familiarize yourself with the details of employing Gbets Data-Free for a seamless experience.

📱 Bet.co.za Mobile App Recap

Bet.co.za app is ranked as one of the best betting apps with sign up bonus. Moreover, you can explore this application whether you have an Android or iOS phone.

Bet Both on Sports and Casino via the Bet.co.za App!

In this Bet.co.za app review, you can learn that the operator offers numerous opportunities both for punters and casino players. Wagerers can bet on events from football, horse racing, tennis, and many other sports.

They can place bets before the game starts or after, in which case, they can cash out their stakes. Moreover, punters can explore Bet Boosts and various sports promotions.

Additionally, casino fans can play traditional and live casino games on this mobile betting app. These include slot machine games, Lucky Numbers, live dealer games, and live Game Shows.

⬇️ How to Download the bet.co.za App for Android?

This is how to download one of the best betting apps in South Africa on Android:

First, navigate to the operator’s platform and find the download button. Then, allow installation from outside sources in Settings. Moreover, press the download option and then tap ''OK.'' Lastly, go to My Files and install the Bet.co.za APK file.

 How to Download the bet.co.za App for iOS?

On the other hand, this is how to install the Bet.co.za application on a phone running on an iOS operating system:

For starters, go to the bookie’s site or the App Store straightaway. Furthermore, locate the download button and tap it. Lastly, the application will be installed within seconds.

📱 Interbet Mobile App Recap

The Interbet mobile app may be ideal for punters looking for the best betting apps in South Africa. Not to mention that it is available on Android and iOS devices. Therefore, for punters looking to place online bets, the betting app by Interbet could be what they are looking for.

Bet Both on Sports and Casino via the Interbet App!

Interbet is rightfully regarded as one of the best mobile betting apps in the region. First of all, it offers plenty of options for sports bettors. They can place pre-match and live bets on all the popular sports, such as football, horse racing, and cricket. Moreover, wagerers can participate in Tote and Soccer 6.

Casino enthusiasts can also enjoy a great betting experience. Moreover, they can play a wide array of live casino games, like Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, and Sic-Bo. In addition, they can explore live Game Shows, such as Crazy Time and Mega Ball.

⬇️ How to Download the Interbet App for Android?

This is how to install one of the best sports betting apps if you have an Android device:

To begin with, visit the Interbet mobile site. When the ‘‘App Available’’ prompt appears on your screen, select ‘‘Install.’’ Moreover, confirm you would like to download the app. Finally, it will appear on your mobile screen in a few seconds.

 How to Download the Interbet App for iOS?

Conversely, if you have an iOS phone, this is how to install this application using Safari:

First, press your browser share icon. Then, select ‘‘Add to Home Screen.’’ Additionally, click ‘‘Add,’’ and you will be able to place bets on the go in no time.

📱 Fafabet Mobile App Recap

Furthermore, punters interested in the best betting apps with sign up bonusshould learn something about the Fafabet app. Keep reading this review to find out why many players regard the operator’s application as the best betting app in the market.

Bet Both on Sports and Casino via the Fafabet App!

Punters can wager on more than 1,000 sports events daily with this sports betting app. Moreover, they can place pre-match and in-play wagers on all the popular sports among local punters, such as football, horse racing and basketball. Moreover, the bookie provides competitive odds across a vast range of betting markets.

Plus, casino lovers can play slots, automatic and live table games, live Game Shows, Lotto, and more.

⬇️ How to Download the Fafabet App for Android?

Players with Android phones should follow these steps to download the Fafabet app:

Go to Settings and enable installation from unknown sources. Then, navigate to the Fafabet mobile site. Furthermore, click on the menu at the top left of your screen. Select the ‘‘Help’’ option. Afterwards, press ‘‘Fafabet App.’’ Tap the ‘‘Download Fafabet App’’ button. When the file has been downloaded, go on to install it.

 How to Download the Fafabet App for iOS?

Unfortunately, iOS users looking for the top online betting apps cannot download the Fafabet app. However, it is stated on the site that it will come soon.

📱 TicTac Bets Mobile App Recap

Players with Android phones can also consider the Tic Tac Bets app when picking their preferred sports betting app. Read on to learn more about one of the best betting apps in South Africa.

Bet Both on Sports and Casino via the TicTac Bets App!

To begin with, this bookmaker has coverage for more than 2,000 sports events daily. You can find dozens available on the live page. Also, you can wager on popular options, like football, tennis, and horse racing, and more exotic sports, such as floorball, water polo, and Alpine skiing.

If you are a casino fan, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of options. You can play slot machine games, table games, Aviator, Lucky Numbers, and live dealer games. Moreover, the operator even offers data-friendly games for players with older devices or poor Internet connections.

⬇️ How to Download the TicTac Bets App for Android?

And this is how to download the Tic Tac Bets application on your Android phone:

First, enable installation from sources other than Google Play Store in Settings. Second, visit the sportsbook’s mobile site. Moreover, tap the ‘‘Help’’ button under the menu. Additionally, select the ‘‘TicTac Bets App’’ button. Then, click ‘‘Download App.’’ After the APK file is downloaded, proceed to install it.

 How to Download the TicTac Bets App for iOS?

However, if you are looking for the best betting app to download on your iOS device, you should know this brand hasn’t launched one yet. Still, you can wager on the go with this bookie thanks to its mobile platform.

📱 Supabets Mobile App Recap

If you are on the lookout for the best betting apps in South Africa, Supabets is another operator worth mentioning. Moreover, you can download its application if you have a phone running on an Android operating system.

Bet Both on Sports and Casino via the Supabets App!

This Supabets app review reveals the bookie features a comprehensive sports section. Furthermore, it includes all the favoured sports among local punters and less popular options, such as beach volleyball, snooker, and darts. Moreover, you can explore price boosts across the most prominent games of the day. Additionally, it should be noted that you can wager on ongoing events and book bets in advance.

On the other hand, if you prefer playing casino games, you can explore Aviator, slots, live games, and even low-data games.

⬇️ How to Download the Supabets App for Android?

Take a look at this step-by-step guide on how to download the Supabets app:

Visit the operator’s website. Select the ‘‘Date Free App’’ button at the top of the home page. In addition, allow installation from unknown sources in Settings. Then, click ‘‘Data Free Download.’’ Finally, install the application.

 How to Download the Supabets App for iOS?

Punters looking for the top iOS sports betting apps should know there is no Supabets app for iOS phones. Until the bookie launches it, you can wager on the bookie’s mobile website.

🆚 Bets App in South Africa - Our Comparison

As there are many great sports betting apps in the country, it can be difficult to make the right call. Therefore, it’s worth discussing the benefits and setbacks of all the best mobile betting apps discussed so far. Hopefully, that will help you choose the best sports betting app according to your preferences. So, take a look at the table below:

🏆 Bookmakers ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Betway Excellent welcome bonus

Plenty of sports betting options

Jackpots available Available only for Android devices

No live streaming service

Few casino bonuses 10bet Comprehensive casino section

Great welcome offer

eSports available Compatible with Android phones only

Few casino promotions

You can’t watch sports events live while betting Gbets Optimized for both Android and iOS phones

Amazing promotions section

Virtual sports options Live-streaming function lacks

No Aviator

No Jackpots Bet.co.za It can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices

Promotions for fans of different sports

Referral program available No eSports

No virtual sports

Live streaming unavailable Interbet Available on Android and iOS phones

Numerous live casino games

Tote and Soccer 6 available Few casino offers

No opportunities for virtual sports bettors

Live-streaming function lacks Fafabet Loyalty program available

Various types of betting predictions

Big coverage of sports events and betting markets No iOS version

No crash games

Live streaming unavailable TicTac Bets Comprehensive sports betting section

Plenty of payment methods

Different casino promotions Incompatible with iOS devices

No virtual sports

No eSports Supabets Aviator available

Large coverage of sports, leagues and games

Competitive odds It doesn’t support iOS devices

Takes some time to load sometimes

No esports section

🥇 Our Top Choice for South Africa

In short, there are many amazing online betting apps in the region. All things considered, Betway deserves to be at the top of the list of the best betting apps for South African players. That is because it offers plenty of sports betting opportunities, a competitive welcome bonus, Jackpot offers, and many other desirable features.

🔍 How We Reviewed Our Best Betting Apps in South Africa

If you’ve read the Betfred app review or our other reviews, you know that they are based on careful research. When we compiled the list of the best betting apps in the region, we had to consider several crucial factors. Moreover, you can find out more about them below:

Easy navigation - A user-friendly interface is essential to easy navigation. Moreover, all sports betting apps from this list enable you to place bets and perform other activities intuitively.

- A user-friendly interface is essential to easy navigation. Moreover, all sports betting apps from this list enable you to place bets and perform other activities intuitively. Fast loading - The best betting app must load fast. That way, you don't have to wait before you can make a deposit, place a wager, and similar.

- The best betting app must load fast. That way, you don't have to wait before you can make a deposit, place a wager, and similar. Betting options - Plenty of betting opportunities significantly impact the user experience. Therefore, all the applications on this list offer numerous options both for punters and casino players.

- Plenty of betting opportunities significantly impact the user experience. Therefore, all the applications on this list offer numerous options both for punters and casino players. Available payment methods - It is crucial that players can make safe transactions on the apps. Furthermore, the best betting apps in South Africa on this list all provide an array of secure payment options.

- It is crucial that players can make safe transactions on the apps. Furthermore, the best betting apps in South Africa on this list all provide an array of secure payment options. Odds - High odds result in bigger payouts. Therefore, this list comprises only apps that provide competitive odds.

- High odds result in bigger payouts. Therefore, this list comprises only apps that provide competitive odds. Bonuses and promotions - When the operator offers plenty of bonuses, this enhances the customer experience. Moreover, the best betting apps in South Africa listed above all offer dedicated welcome promotions and ongoing bonuses.

- When the operator offers plenty of bonuses, this enhances the customer experience. Moreover, the best betting apps in South Africa listed above all offer dedicated welcome promotions and ongoing bonuses. Safety - Bookies must operate legally in South Africa so that players can feel safe when betting. Of course, all the applications listed in this review are licensed and regulated.

❓ How to Choose Your Betting App?

When looking into the best mobile betting apps, you should consider certain factors to make an informed decision. Below, you can take a look at the criteria you should take into account when choosing the best betting app:

🥇 Choose the bestbetting site 🌟 Why it’simportant 🔍 What tocheck? Welcome bonus Helps you get off to a good start Does the bonus seem attractive? Betting Features Impact your overall customer experience What features are available? Live Betting Enables you to bet after a sports event has started Are cash-out and other features available? Betting Odds Determine the return on your bet Are odds competitive enough? Mobile App Should be compatible with your device Can I download it on my phone? Registration Process Allows you to easily open a betting account Can I complete the sign-up in a few minutes? Deposit methods Allow you to fund your account quickly and easily Is there a payment option that suits me? Withdrawal methods Enable you to withdraw the funds fast and hassle-free How’s the selection? User Experience Whether you are satisfied with the service or not Am I content with the app?

🆚 Mobile Betting Sites Vs Mobile Betting Apps

Online betting apps and sites are very similar in some respects. However, both have their advantages and drawbacks. For example, sports betting apps generally load faster. Similarly, you can access an application faster than you can access the website. Next, wagering applications also offer a more personalised experience. Additionally, you can stay up to date with the latest betting offers more easily if you use an app.

On the other hand, betting websites are better because they don’t take up space on your phone. In addition, sites are compatible with almost any device. If you wish to download the app, you need to have a compatible version of a particular mobile operating system.

Furthermore, many players truly appreciate the benefits of mobile websites. Therefore, some operators, like Hollywoodbets and BoyleSports, have decided not to launch mobile apps yet.

⚽ Top Football Betting Apps

Football is the most popular betting option among local wagerers. Therefore, if you are looking for the best sports betting app for football betting, consider these:

Betway - It covers more than a thousand football matches daily. Moreover, punters can wager on events from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and other prestigious leagues. Gbets - This sportsbook provides competitive odds across an array of football betting markets. Furthermore, you can wager on the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, and other major football events. Bet.co.za - It offers over a thousand football games every day, with dozens available for live betting. Moreover, the bookie features dedicated promotions for football bettors.

📚 Betting App With the Best Features: 10bet

10bet is the best betting app in terms of the number of features it offers. To start with, it provides numerous sports and betting markets for punters.

Furthermore, it features traditional and live casino games. Then, this operator includes bonuses for both casino players and sports bettors. Finally, eSports and virtual sports bettors can also find betting options to their taste.

🎁 Betting App With the Best Welcome Bonus: Fafabet

Fafabet is ranked highest on the list of the best betting apps with sign up bonus. That is because it features one of the most competitive bonus amounts in the market. Usually, bettors get a 100% match on their first deposit. However, Fafabet offers a 150% match on your initial deposit.

💰 Betting App With the Best Odds: Supabets

Supabets is ranked as the best sports betting app based on its odds. Moreover, this bookie provides competitive odds compared to other sportsbooks in the market. In addition, you will be able to select high across a wide array of sports and betting markets.

📡 Betting App With the Best Live Streaming: TicTac Bets

Although none of the best betting apps in South Africa from this list offer live streaming, the TicTac Bets app has an impressive live section. Firstly, this page boasts around a hundred events daily.

Further, you can use live scores and statistics to make more informed in-play wagers. Finally, the Tic Tac Bets application is regarded as the best sports betting app for bettors who like to place live wagers because of the competitive odds it features.

Top Android Betting Apps

Below are the best sports betting apps for players with Android phones:

10bet - This application is fast, user-friendly, and has a wide range of betting features and options. Betway - This brand’s application is among the best betting apps due to comprehensive sports and casino sections, Jackpot games, a great welcome offer, and more. Fafabet - Android users will appreciate things like a comprehensive sports betting page, competitive odds, and a dedicated loyalty program. Additionally, players don’t need to go to Goal.com as this bookie offers much valuable betting information and predictions.

Top iOS Betting Apps

On the other hand, these are the best betting apps for iOS devices:

Interbet - This operator features one of the best sports betting apps for iOS users offering an extensive game library, Tote, Soccer 6, and other desirable features. Bet.co.za - This is one of the best betting apps in South Africa because of features like a referral program, a comprehensive sports section, and great bonuses. Gbets - This brand features traditional and virtual sports, traditional and live casino games, and so much more.

⚖️ Are Betting Apps Legal in South Africa?

All online betting apps from this list operate legally in the country. Moreover, most are licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. In that sense, all the discussed sports betting apps are perfectly safe.

Most Popular FAQs for Best Betting Apps in South Africa

Finally, take a look at this FAQ section about the best mobile betting apps for South African players.

1. Are betting apps legal in South Africa?

Online betting apps that are licensed and regulated by the appropriate authority operate legally in the country. Moreover, the best betting apps from this list are completely legitimate.

2. How do I choose the best betting app?

You should consider the app’s safety, compatibility, betting options, bonuses, and other relevant features.

3. How do I download a betting app for Android?

Generally speaking, you should start by visiting the preferred wagering site on your phone. Then, you need to locate the app download button. Moreover, press the one designated for Android phones and install the app once it is downloaded.

4. How do I download a betting app for iOS?

Firstly, visit the chosen mobile website and go to the app page. Furthermore, click the download button for iOS devices. Finally, you will be redirected to the App Store, where you can install the app.

5. What are the advantages of using a mobile betting app over a mobile betting site?

You can access online betting apps more quickly, and they load faster. Furthermore, they provide a more personalised customer experience. Finally, you will never miss out on new betting offers and promotions when you have an app.