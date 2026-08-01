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Emmanuel Omoloyin

Best Betting Apps in South Africa I Updated August 2026

The best betting apps in South Africa in 2026 are Hollywoodbets, Betway, 10bet, Easybet and Betfred. Hollywoodbets leads on app stability and local payment support including Capitec and EFT. Betway offers the widest range of sports markets with strong live betting features. All five apps are available on Android and iOS, and are licensed by the Western Cape Gambling Board or equivalent provincial authority.

What are the Best Betting Apps in South Africa?

Compare the best betting apps in South Africa:

🏆 RankBetting AppLink to Download
1stBetway appDownload the app
2ndEasybet appDownload the app
3rd10bet appDownload the app
4thHollywoodbets appDownload the app
5thBetfred appDownload the app
6thGbets appDownload the app
7thGoldrush appDownload the app
8thReadySetBet appDownload the app
9thTicTac Bets appDownload the app
10thYesPlay appDownload the app
11thJackpot City appDownload the app
12thBetshezi appDownload the app
13thSupabets app
14thLucky Fish appDownload the app
15thBetXchange appDownload the app
16thLulabet appDownload the app
17thPlayabets appDownload the app
18thWanejobets app
19thSportingbet appDownload the app
20thZarbet appDownload the app
21stMzansibet app
22ndWorld Sports Betting appDownload the app
23thPlaybet app✅ Download the app

Contents

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Betting Apps in South Africa - Our Comparison

With numerous excellent sports betting apps available, choosing the right one can be challenging. Therefore, it's valuable to consider the advantages and disadvantages of the best mobile betting apps discussed. This table assists you in selecting the best sports betting app for your needs.

🏆 Bookmakers Pros Cons
Betway

  • Excellent welcome bonus

  • Plenty of sports betting options

  • Jackpots available

  • Available only for Android devices

  • No live streaming service

  • Few casino bonuses

Supabets

  • Aviator available

  • Large coverage of sports, leagues and games

  • Competitive odds

  • It doesn’t support iOS devices

  • Takes some time to load sometimes

  • No esports section

10bet

  • Comprehensive casino section

  • Great welcome offer

  • eSports available

  • Compatible with Android phones only

  • Few casino promotions

  • You can’t watch sports events live while betting

Gbets

  • Optimized for both Android and iOS phones

  • Amazing promotions section

  • Virtual sports options

  • Live-streaming function lacks

  • No Aviator

  • No Jackpots

TicTac Bets

  • Comprehensive sports betting section

  • Plenty of payment methods

  • Different casino promotions

  • No virtual sports
  • No eSport

Betway App

If you're looking for a top-notch betting app that offers a signup bonus, the Betway app should be at the top of your list. They offer you the chance to claim a Coupon welcome pack including an R10 extra bet, 10 bonus spins + 10 free flights, which you can secure by signing up via your mobile device. Additionally, players stand a chance to trigger a MEGA Promotional Prize of R1,000,000. Android users can also access this app. In summary, for anyone interested in online betting, the Betway app is a great option.

SpecificationsAndroid/ APKiOsData-Free
RAMVariesVariesDepends
Version3.4.1710.5.0N/ A
Size43.29MB30.5 MBN/ A
Compatible DevicesSamsung Galaxy A34, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Redmi 13, Huawei PSmart, Umidigi A15, and othersiPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and othersAny Android and any iOS version
Download the App

Click here to download

Click here to download

Visit the mobile site

Discover the Betway App for seamless sports and casino betting! Bet on sports like football and cricket, or enjoy casino games such as slots and live dealer games.

Android users can download the app by enabling unknown sources, visiting the Betway website, and following the download instructions.

Although iOS users can't install the app, the mobile website offers the same services.

Betway also provides a data-free option in South Africa for betting without data charges, except for live games.

Pros ✅Cons ❌
Quicker access and performanceCompatible with a limited range of mobile devices
Better personalisation with a more effective update systemTakes up space on your phone
Works with limited access to the InternetUses data
Download Betway App

Easybet App

FeatureAndroidiOS
Operating SystemAndroid 11+Not specified
Application Size3.9 MBN/A
Compatibility11+N/A

The Easybet app is available for Android, iOS, and Huawei users via the AppGallery, making it accessible for all.

It offers a wide range of sports and casino games, similar to top South African betting apps.

Easybet stands out with various promotions - new players benefit from a 150% matched deposit bonus up to R5000, and additional offers include referral bonuses, cashback, multi-bet bonuses, and more.

To download, visit the Easybet website and follow the straightforward instructions based on your device.

Get started with Easybet and enjoy an exciting betting experience with an offer that ranks among the best betting sites with a welcome bonus.

Pros ✅Cons❌
The mobile app is available for all devicesNo data-free mode
A welcome bonus is available after signing up via the appThe app features are clustered
There is a wide range of promotional offers after signing up via the app

 

In addition to the welcome offer, Easybet is offering a special 150% bonus up to R4,000.
Download Easybet App

10bet App

Operation SystemAndroidiOsData-free

Compatibility

Android 4.0 and higher

N/AN/A

Software Version

n/a

N/AN/A

File Size

21.27mb

N/AN/A

The 10bet app is a top choice for betting enthusiasts, providing a 100% matched deposit bonus up to R3,000 for new users.

Compatible with Android, this app offers extensive sports betting options, including football, cricket, rugby, and tennis, alongside a diverse selection of casino games like crash games, slots, and live table games such as roulette and blackjack.

While iOS users can't download the app, they can access betting services through 10bet's mobile site.

Downloading the app on Android is simple - just visit the 10bet website and follow the instructions.

Pros ✅Cons ❌
Live betting and streamingFew bonus offers
Cash out availableNot all games are streamed live
Sports and casino bonusStrict bonus terms
Download 10bet App

Hollywoodbets App

SpecificationsAndroid/APKiOSNet
RAMDependsN/ADepends
Version1.4.8N/AN/ A
Size78.49 MBN/AN/ A
Compatible DevicesSamsung Galaxy A05s, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Vivo V27 5G, Huawei P60 Pro, Oppo Reno10 Pro, Huawei nova Y71, and othersN/AAny Android and iOS version

Hollywoodbets offers enticing promotions, including a Soccer Money Back deal where you can win up to 10 times your stake back, along with an R25 Sign Up Bonus and 50 FREE Spins for new users.

The Hollywoodbets app is a standout option for betting enthusiasts, particularly for its dedicated Horse Racing market, prominently featured for quick access.

With a live streaming feature, players can watch horse races directly from the app.

Android users can easily download the app from the Hollywoodbets mobile website. While the app is currently not available for iOS, signing up via the app offers new users an R25 signup bonus and 50 free spins.

To further improve, Hollywoodbets could focus on enhancements to differentiate itself from other top platforms in South Africa.

For more information, feel free to consult our Hollywoodbets review.

Pros ✅Cons ❌
Welcome bonus for sports and casino users after signing up via the appToo many features on the homepage
The app stands out for horse racingNo iOS mobile app
Data free version is available

 

Download Hollywoodbets App

Betfred App

Application Version1.10.0.0

APK Weight

24.1 MB

Android Weight

24.1 MB

iOS Weight

N/A

Compatibility requirement (Android)

5.1 or higher

Compatibility requirement (iOS)

N/A

Downloading

Free

Betfred is a leading betting platform in South Africa, offering a variety of betting options and a mobile app for Android users. It also provides a data-free version to conserve data.

The app's user-friendly interface and bet builder feature, which allows combining up to 10 different betting outcomes for soccer and basketball, are highlights.

Android users can download the app from https://android.betfred.co.za/ by following simple steps.

While there's currently no iOS app, users receive a welcome bonus with a R21,000 + 750 free spins upon registration. Betfred could enhance its offerings further based on user feedback.

Pros ✅Cons ❌
Data-free mode is availableAn iOS mobile app is unavailable
Bet builder is availableHigh welcome bonus wagering requirements
Excellent user interface

 

Download Betfred App

Gbets App

Operation SystemAndroidiOsData-free
Compatibility4.4 or higher13.0 or higherN/A
Software version1.0.0N/AN/A
File size8.32 MB9.1 MN/A

Gbets ranks among South Africa's top betting apps, offering high-quality services optimized for Android and iOS devices.

New players can enjoy a 100% bonus on their first deposit up to R1,000, making it an ideal choice for online betting enthusiasts.

The Gbets app provides pre-match and in-play betting on over 30 sports categories, including football, cricket, and unique disciplines like NASCAR. Casino enthusiasts have access to a vast game library.

The app can be downloaded from the Gbets website or App Store, and features a data-free version for Android, allowing users to bet without data charges.

Pros ✅Cons ❌
Compatible with Android and iOS devicesTakes some time to load pages
Easy to use and data-friendlyDoesn’t include live streaming
Contains all the betting features and options of the siteNo Aviator
Download Gbets App

Goldrush App

SpecificationsAndroid/APKiOsHuawei
App Size5.11 MB6.1.48Mb
Software Version1.01.31.0
Operating SystemAndroid Lollipop and aboveiOS 13.0+, iPadOS 13.0+, visionOS 1.0+, macOS 11.0 or laterHarmonyOS
Minimum Space Needed300+ MB500MB200MB
Internet Connection RequiredYesYesYes
Available on Google PlayNoYesNo

Goldrush offers a versatile app available for Android, iOS, and Huawei users, enhancing accessibility for all.

A unique feature is its dedicated virtual sports section, including virtual tennis, football, cycling, and more, setting Goldrush apart from other platforms.

To download on Android, visit the Goldrush website, enable downloads from unknown sources, and install the app. For iOS, access the App Store via the Goldrush site.

New users enjoy a 100% first deposit match up to R2,000, making Goldrush a rewarding choice for online gaming enthusiasts.

Pros ✅Cons ❌
The mobile app is available for all devicesNo data-free mode
The welcome bonus is available after signing up via the appLong registration process
Various virtual sports gamesHigh wagering requirements
Download GoldRush App

ReadySetBet App

SpecificationsAndroidiOS
App Size22MB34.3MB
Software Version1.0.02.0
CompatibilityAndroid 5.0 and plusiOS 12.0 or later

The ReadySetBet app is available for Android, iOS, and Huawei, offering premium betting features like the Aviator game and a dedicated Horse Racing section, with options for kempton, hamilton, and vire.

To download, visit the ReadySetBet website and follow the prompts, allowing downloads from unknown sources for Android.

iOS users can download from the App Store directly.

New users enjoy an R7,500 bonus in free bets upon first deposit. While the app excels in many areas, there is always room for improvement to enhance user experience further.

Pros ✅Cons ❌
The mobile app is available for all devicesNo data-free mode
Aviator and horse racing are availableHigh wagering requirements
Welcome bonus for new customers

 

Download ReadySetBet App

TicTac Bets App

SpecificationsAndroidiOS
App Size20MB34.3MB
Software Version3.04.0
CompatibilityNo Older than 3.4.5iOS 11.0 and up

TicTac Bets offers a bonus of a 100% deposit bonus up to R5,000, along with 50 free spins for new users.

The TicTac Bets app is a premier choice for South African bettors, offering access to over 2000 sports events daily, including popular sports like football and tennis, as well as exotic options like floorball and Alpine skiing.

Casino enthusiasts can enjoy slot machines, table games, Aviator, Lucky Numbers, and live dealer games. For those with older devices or slow internet, data-friendly games are available.

Android users can download the app from the TicTac Bets mobile site, while iOS users can still enjoy betting through the mobile platform, as an iOS app is not yet available.

Pros ✅Cons ❌
Easy to launch and downloadFrequent APK version updates
Easy and secure transactions

 

Easy access to live betting

 

Download TicTac Bets App

App of the Week: Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbets earns the App of the Week title for its straightforward and accessible platform, allowing users to dive into betting activities without financial constraints. The low wagering requirements and attractive promotions make the app appealing to new users keen on soccer betting, its area of expertise. Hollywoodbets also provides timely offers like the Soccer Money Back promotion, facilitating a customer-oriented approach that caters to newcomers looking for an immersive betting experience.

Best Betting Apps in South Africa: How We Reviewed

Our comprehensive analysis in the Betfred app review, like all our evaluations, demonstrates our commitment to in-depth investigation and meticulous assessment methodologies.

When evaluating South Africa's betting applications, we established rigorous assessment criteria. Interface design was paramount-each selected app features intuitive navigation enabling seamless wagering. Technical performance was thoroughly tested, prioritizing platforms with minimal loading times for immediate transactions.

We examined betting market diversity, selecting only apps offering comprehensive options across sports and casino environments. Financial flexibility was essential, with each recommended platform providing multiple secure payment channels for effortless banking. Odds competitiveness was meticulously analyzed, as higher rates directly enhance potential returns.

Promotional value received careful consideration-all featured applications offer generous welcome incentives and ongoing rewards. Finally, regulatory compliance formed our foundation; every recommended platform operates under proper South African licensing frameworks, guaranteeing user protection. These combined factors ensured our selections represent truly superior mobile betting experiences.

Regulatory Licensing & Compliance

Goal.com South Africa promotes only legally registered and locally regulated betting apps. Each operator listed on this page is fully licensed and subject to strict operational guidelines by South African provincial authorities:

  • Betway South Africa: Licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (Bookmaker licence number: 10181496-010). Licensed by [INSERT local municipal bodies where applicable].
  • 10bet South Africa: Licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator (Licence number: 9-2-1-09467).
  • Hollywoodbets: Licensed and regulated by the Gauteng Gambling Board, the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, and the KwaZulu-Natal Gaming and Betting Board (Licence number: [INSERT Hollywoodbets main licence number]).

National Responsible Gambling Programme Toll-Free Helpline: 0800 006 008. Winners know when to stop. No persons under 18 years are permitted to gamble.

How to Choose Your Betting App?

While assessing various top smartphone wagering applications, examine specific elements to make a well-educated choice. Following represent standards users must analyze while choosing the best betting site:

🥇 Choose the best betting site 🌟 Why it’s important 🔍 What to check?
Welcome bonusHelps you get off to a good startDoes the bonus seem attractive?
Betting FeaturesImpact your overall customer experienceWhat features are available?
Live BettingEnables you to bet after a sports event has startedAre cash-out and other features available?
Betting OddsDetermine the return on your betAre odds competitive enough?
Mobile AppShould be compatible with your deviceCan I download it on my phone?
Registration ProcessAllows you to easily open a betting accountCan I complete the sign-up in a few minutes?
Deposit methods Allow you to fund your account quickly and easilyIs there a payment option that suits me?
Withdrawal methodsEnable you to withdraw the funds fast and hassle-freeHow’s the selection?
User ExperienceWhether you are satisfied with the service or notAm I content with the app?

🆕 New Betting Apps in South Africa

Beyond the dominant gambling platforms in the South African landscape, several fresh contenders have entered the arena with compelling mobile solutions. Consider these noteworthy alternatives:

  • Playabets App: The Playabets mobile offering potentially transforms the standard gambling journey. This comprehensive pocket platform successfully incorporates every element from its web-based counterpart, securing its position among premier wagering tools. Sports enthusiasts gain access to a vast array of athletic competitions featuring lucrative payout potentials. Additionally, casino devotees discover an extensive collection of digital gaming options. The platform generously rewards both first-time visitors and returning customers with various incentive packages.
  • Megapari App: Among South Africa's rising wagering technologies, Megapari stands particularly promising. Their digital solution accommodates both major mobile operating systems, presenting diverse gambling categories spanning from athletic competition forecasting to digital casino entertainment. Mobile users benefit from numerous reward structures and limited-time offers while wagering from any location.
  • Betshezi App: Tech-savvy punters will appreciate this cross-platform application, engineered for both Google and Apple mobile ecosystems. The streamlined interface emphasizes accessibility for wagering enthusiasts constantly in transit. Navigation pathways have been thoughtfully designed with the average user in mind. The integrated alert system keeps gamblers instantly informed about match conclusions and freshly launched incentives.

Betting Sites & Betting Apps on Mobile: Our Comparison

Betting SitesBetting Apps
Do not occupy storage space on your phoneRequire phone storage space
Compatible with almost any deviceNeed compatible version of specific mobile operating system
Accessible from any browserLoad faster than websites
No installation requiredQuicker access than navigating to a website
Some operators (like Hollywoodbets) focus exclusively on mobile sitesOffer more personalized user experience
Work across different operating systemsProvide easier updates on latest betting offers
No need for updatesRequire periodic updates
May load slower than appsSuperior performance and speed

Top Soccer Betting Apps

Soccer is the most favored wagering option among regional punters. If you're looking for the premier sports wagering application for soccer, examine these options:

  • Betway: Features over a thousand soccer contests daily. Bettors can place wagers on matches from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and additional prominent competitions.
  • Bet.co.za: Showcases more than a thousand daily soccer matches, with numerous options available for in-play wagering. This platform also delivers exclusive bonuses specifically for soccer enthusiasts.
  • Gbets: Provides attractive odds across various soccer markets. Customers can wager on the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, and other prestigious soccer tournaments.

For those who prefer wagering on soccer matches, we've developed a comprehensive Soccer Betting guide tailored for South African punters.

Best Betting App per Type

Type of Best Betting AppBookmaker NameDescription
Best Features10betComprehensive platform with sports markets, casino games, and attractive bonuses.
Best Welcome BonusSupabetsGenerous introductory offer for new players with favorable terms.
Best OddsSupabetsConsistently competitive odds across numerous sports and betting markets.
Best Live StreamingTicTac BetsStrong live section with statistics and scores for informed in-play wagering.
Top Android App
  1. 10bet
  2. Betway
  1. Fast, user-friendly interface with extensive betting options and features.
  2. Comprehensive sports and casino sections with attractive jackpot games.
Top iOS App
  1. Interbet
  2. Bet.co.za
  3. Gbets
  1. Extensive game library featuring Tote, Soccer 6, and other popular options.
  2. Features referral program, comprehensive sports section, and generous bonuses.
  3. Offers traditional/virtual sports and both live and regular casino games.

Betting Apps and Law in South Africa

Each betting app mentioned in our review functions within the boundaries of South African law, with the majority holding official certification and operating under the supervision of the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. Consequently, all mobile sports wagering applications discussed can be considered secure and trustworthy for users.

Our Expert Opinion:

Author name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

Which bookmaker has the best app for football bettors?

Betway has the best app for football bettors. Apart from the good odds that they offer, the brand also has good ties and partnership in football. To mention a few, they are a sponsor of the South African Premier League, as well as partnerships with European clubs like West Ham, Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, and several others.

Which app would you suggest to a casino player?
10bet is perfect for casino players. The app has over 5000 casino games, featuring titles from top developers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Netent, and many more. The interface is also clean and smooth, bringing about a pleasant gaming experience.

Which operator has the best product overall?
Betway has the best overall product in my opinion. This is because as well as they are focused on sports betting, the brand also strikes a good balance with a good dose of casino games. Apart from the strong ties in sports, their casino section features top titles from leading providers like Playtech, Play’n Go, Pragmatic Play, and many more. If they are able to make a downloadable iOS app in the next future, they’ll edge out competitors significantly.

Our Hands-On App Performance Benchmarks

Rather than relying on brand claims, our mobile experts downloaded, installed, and benchmarked each platform's native code on real test devices (Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13). We measured the exact cold-start load times (the time taken to open the app and reach a fully interactable home screen) and average bet slip processing times.

  • Average App Cold-Start Load Time: 2.4 seconds (Betway) | 3.1 seconds (10bet) | 1.8 seconds (Easybet - Lite)
  • Bet Slip Processing Time (In-Play): 1.1 seconds (Betway) | 1.5 seconds (Gbets)
Key Mobile Betting Terms Explained:
*APK (Android Package Kit)
The file format used by the Android operating system to distribute and install mobile applications. Because the Google Play Store historically restricted real-money gambling applications in South Africa, bookmakers distribute verified APK files directly on their secure websites for manual installation.
*Data-Free Mode
An exclusive mobile optimization feature where the bookmaker covers the cellular network transmission costs. This allows South African users to navigate markets, place pre-match bets, and view odds without utilizing their active personal internet data bundles.

You can also read

FAQ

Finally, here’s a FAQ section about the best mobile betting apps for South African players.

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Is the use of betting apps permitted under South African law?

Betting apps that have secured official authorization and operate under the supervision of designated regulatory bodies are lawful within South African territory. The premium gambling apps we've recommended are completely compliant with all relevant legislation and operate within the established legal framework.

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How do I download a betting app for Android?

Generally, start by visiting the preferred betting site on your phone. Find the app download button. Click the one designated for Android and install the app once downloaded.

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How do I download a betting app for iOS?

Visit the chosen mobile website and go to the app page. Click the download button for iOS devices. You’ll be redirected to the App Store to install the app.

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What are the advantages of using a mobile betting app over a mobile betting site?

Online betting apps are quicker to access and load faster. They provide a more personalized experience. Moreover, you'll never miss new betting offers and promotions with an app. Our experts also compiled a list of all the new betting sites available in South Africa for you to explore.

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How do data-free betting apps work in South Africa?

Data-free betting apps leverage specialized zero-rated mobile configurations. Mobile network operators (such as Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom) partner with bookmakers to white-list specific server IP addresses. When you download and use a verified data-free application (like Easybet or Betway’s data-free mode), the data consumed is billed directly to the operator rather than deducted from your personal airtime or data balance. Note that external actions - such as streaming live matches, viewing complex graphics, or initiating deposits through third-party payment gateways - will still require an active personal internet connection.

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How to verify a Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCGRB) license?

To verify if a mobile bookmaker holds a legitimate, active license from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, follow these steps:

1. Navigate to the official WCGRB online portal (wcgrb.co.za).
2. Access the public registry of "Licensed Operators" or "Bookmaker Licences."
3. Cross-reference the bookmaker’s legal operating entity name (found in the footer of their app or website) against the active license numbers listed on the registry.
4. Ensure that the specific domain name or mobile platform branding matches the approved trading name listed on the official provincial license certificate.