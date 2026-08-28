Cardoso defends MTN8 loss - 'This club just won the Champions League'

The Brazilians’ defeat to Golden Arrows left a sour taste among the Masandawana faithful, particularly after dropping points on home soil. The result prompted sections of the support base to question the Portuguese coach's tactics and selection, with some fans feeling the 54-year-old did not field his strongest possible XI and therefore lacked a clear intent to take control of the tie. Cardoso, however, has addressed the criticism, suggesting that the supporters need to show more faith and trust in the reigning African champions as they look to overturn the deficit in the second leg.