The Brazilians have reaffirmed their commitment to the youngster by tying him to a fresh long-term deal ahead of his loan move to Les Dogues, who announced the arrival of the South African youth international on Wednesday.
When news broke that Tito was leaving Orlando Pirates for the Bahraini Premier League side Bucs fans were heart broken over losing one of their favourites. But with every player exit comes a player announcement and the Lions of Bahrain did not disappoint!
The Bafana Bafana star has taken the Iraqi Premier League by storm following his departure from Bucs, proving that a change of scenery was exactly what the talented midfielder needed. His representative has now shed light on the surprising circumstances that led to the South African star choosing an unconventional path in the Middle East.
The Brazilians’ defeat to Golden Arrows left a sour taste among the Masandawana faithful, particularly after dropping points on home soil. The result prompted sections of the support base to question the Portuguese coach's tactics and selection, with some fans feeling the 54-year-old did not field his strongest possible XI and therefore lacked a clear intent to take control of the tie. Cardoso, however, has addressed the criticism, suggesting that the supporters need to show more faith and trust in the reigning African champions as they look to overturn the deficit in the second leg.
Retired midfielder believes the Buccaneers hold a significant advantage heading into Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final second leg against the Limpopo side. However, he has suggested that a sudden coaching crisis at Babina Noko might provide the spark needed to pull off a massive upset.
Masandawana coach has come out in defence of the 25-year-old, rejecting suggestions that the winger receives preferential treatment in his starting line-up. The Portuguese tactician insisted that every selection decision is based strictly on training-ground performances rather than personal relationships.