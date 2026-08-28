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MTN 8 Cup

MTN 8 Cup Overview

Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, December 2025

Makaab reveals Mbule stance on Iraq move

The Bafana Bafana star has taken the Iraqi Premier League by storm following his departure from Bucs, proving that a change of scenery was exactly what the talented midfielder needed. His representative has now shed light on the surprising circumstances that led to the South African star choosing an unconventional path in the Middle East.

S. MbulePremier Soccer League
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns

Cardoso defends MTN8 loss - 'This club just won the Champions League'

The Brazilians’ defeat to Golden Arrows left a sour taste among the Masandawana faithful, particularly after dropping points on home soil. The result prompted sections of the support base to question the Portuguese coach's tactics and selection, with some fans feeling the 54-year-old did not field his strongest possible XI and therefore lacked a clear intent to take control of the tie. Cardoso, however, has addressed the criticism, suggesting that the supporters need to show more faith and trust in the reigning African champions as they look to overturn the deficit in the second leg.

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden Arrows
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MTN 8 Cup, fixtures & results

Saturday 8 August
AmaZulu FC badge
AmaZulu FC
AMA
3
Sekhukhune United badge
Sekhukhune United
SUN
4
FT
Kaizer Chiefs badge
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
0
Lamontville Golden Arrows badge
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
1
FT
Friday 21 August
Sekhukhune United badge
Sekhukhune United
SUN
0
Orlando Pirates badge
Orlando Pirates
ORP
1
FT
Saturday 22 August
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
0
Lamontville Golden Arrows badge
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
1
FT
Friday 28 August
Orlando Pirates badge
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Sekhukhune United badge
Sekhukhune United
SUN
agg 1 - 0
Saturday 29 August
Lamontville Golden Arrows badge
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
Mamelodi Sundowns FC badge
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
agg 1 - 0
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Marsella crestMarsella11004043
W
2Lens crestLens11005233
W
3Lille crestLille11002023
W
4Lyon crestLyon11002023
W
5Mónaco crestMónaco11001013
W
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Apostas em destaque

Palpite Crystal Palace x Manchester City - Premier League - 28/08/2026
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