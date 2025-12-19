|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Edson Castillo secures new chapter with Venezuelan outfit Carabobo FC
Castillo amicably parted ways with Amakhosi
Edson Castillo reportedly cut his stay short with Kaizer Chiefs, despite his contract being set to expire in June 2026. The central midfielder, however, had other plans, seeking more regular game time as competition for his primary position proved intense. With several talented players vying for the same role, Castillo realised that his opportunities would remain limited, prompting him to seek a fresh start to reignite his career.
He featured in only seven games during the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League season, struggling to make a meaningful impact while his team aimed for a top-eight finish, a goal they ultimately fell short of. Nevertheless, they were fortunate enough to claim silverware, lifting the Nedbank Cup to cap off their season. His contribution, though limited, kept him part of a squad that celebrated a historic moment, ending a decade-long trophy drought for Amakhosi fans.
Even after being out of action for some time, the Venezuelan midfielder has officially signed for Carabobo Fútbol Club, a team competing in the Venezuelan Primera División, marking a return to his homeland where he will hope to rebuild momentum and carve a new legacy.
When the going gets tough, there is truly no place like home
The La Vinotinto Regional club issued a welcome statement for the former Amakhosi midfielder, highlighting his career achievements and expanding his professional CV, while expressing hopes that his arrival will bolster and strengthen their midfield.
"The Carabobo Fútbol board of directors has begun assembling its roster for the 2026 season, and the first addition to the team is midfielder Edson Castillo (May 18, 1994),” the club stated as per iDiski Times.
“The experienced midfielder arrives from Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) and will strengthen the midfield of the industrial club, which will compete in the FUTVE League, the CONMEBOL Libertadores, and the Copa Venezuela next season.
“In the Venezuelan league, he played for Mineros de Guayana, Academia Puerto Cabello, Monagas, and Caracas. Abroad, he played for Neftchi Baku PFK (Azerbaijan), where he competed in the Europa League, and Zacatepec (Mexico).”
Castillo’s return to Venezuela is viewed as a homecoming full of promise, a chance for the playmaker to prove his capabilities and re-establish himself as a key figure in a competitive league.
Castillo eyes greater success in his new chapter
Castillo expressed his eagerness to showcase his dedication and hard work, aiming to make a significant impact with his new club while nurturing hopes of achieving even greater success.
“I’m coming here fully prepared to work hard and give my all to show my best. I’m a very competitive player, and wherever I go, I want to win everything,” he told his new club’s media team.
“Carabobo will be no exception. I’ve come to this great club with the intention of achieving glory.”
- Backpage
What comes next for Castillo and Amakhosi?
While Castillo embarks on a new adventure, his former team, the Glamour Boys, have comfortably moved on, riding a promising start to the season despite minor setbacks. The second half of the campaign offers them a fresh slate to refine their performances and push boundaries on all fronts.
With ambitions high, Chiefs will aim to make a strong impact in the CAF Confederation Cup and perhaps successfully defend their Nedbank Cup title, continuing to cement their status as one of the league’s most formidable sides.
For Castillo, the move represents not just a return home but an opportunity to reignite his career, prove his resilience, and add memorable chapters to his footballing journey. The stage is set, expectations are clear, and fans of Carabobo FC will be eager to see how their new star shapes the club’s fortunes in domestic and continental competitions.