Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Edson Castillo secures new chapter with Venezuelan outfit Carabobo FC

Edson Castillo reportedly cut his stay short with Kaizer Chiefs, despite his contract being set to expire in June 2026. The central midfielder, however, had other plans, seeking more regular game time as competition for his primary position proved intense. With several talented players vying for the same role, Castillo realised that his opportunities would remain limited, prompting him to seek a fresh start to reignite his career.

He featured in only seven games during the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League season, struggling to make a meaningful impact while his team aimed for a top-eight finish, a goal they ultimately fell short of. Nevertheless, they were fortunate enough to claim silverware, lifting the Nedbank Cup to cap off their season. His contribution, though limited, kept him part of a squad that celebrated a historic moment, ending a decade-long trophy drought for Amakhosi fans.

Even after being out of action for some time, the Venezuelan midfielder has officially signed for Carabobo Fútbol Club, a team competing in the Venezuelan Primera División, marking a return to his homeland where he will hope to rebuild momentum and carve a new legacy.