Former Bafana Bafana striker Katlego Mphela makes bold prediction about Bafana before 2026 World Cup draw

With all the impressive work Bafana Bafana have shown, former striker Katlego 'Killer' Mphela is filled with confidence, trusting that the team has what it takes to be a formidable threat against their opponents.

He emphasised that any player ready to represent the country at the time should be given the opportunity, provided the team maintains the same fighting spirit and characteristic determination.

“It’s important,” Mphela told IOL.

“Personally, it doesn’t matter where you play. We’ve seen before that it can work, and sometimes it might not. So, I think whoever is in form or deserves to be in the national team at that time must be given a chance. The most important thing is the core of the team — it doesn’t matter who’s playing where. We’ve seen it with other national teams as well.”

He added that Broos’ players will first have to assert their dominance in the AFCON, a task he believes will not be easy.

“It would be very good to do that,” he added.

“It’s going to be difficult now. We are not seen as underdogs anymore. You can hear from interviews that other nations don’t want to face South Africa now. We are up there with them. So, also thanks to the PSL for raising the standard of the league.”