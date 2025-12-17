PSL Player of the Season and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Lucas Ribeiro Costa confirms transfer interest after winning first award in Spain
Ribeiro’s rise gathers momentum with a strong impression
Given the quality of player Lucas Ribeiro Costa is, it came as no surprise that it was only a matter of time before he returned to his creative and skilful best, making a strong impression in the Spanish league. His resurgence was recently recognised when he was named Five-Star Player of the Month for November.
The timing is on Ribeiro’s side, with his contract set to expire in June 2026, leaving him free to negotiate his future. Reports suggest that Raja Casablanca are keen on securing his services.
However, the Brazilian is adamant about focusing on the present and continuing to help his side while bonding with the supporters.
- Cultural Leonesa
Ribeiro confirms transfer interest, but remains focused
Speaking to the media prior to their Copa del Rey clash against Levante UD, Ribeiro confirmed that there is interest in his services but stressed that he is content at his current club and fully focused on the task at hand.
"I'm very happy at Cultural, I feel very content here with my teammates and the team, in a city I love. I don't know about my future; a club came in with an offer for me, but I'll leave those things to my agent to handle because I'm very focused on Cultural," Costa told LNC.
"Things are going well, but I don't know what will happen with my future, and I'm not thinking about that, only about Wednesday's match. I don't know what will happen," he explained.
"I have a contract, so I'm only thinking about being good on the field and helping the team as much as possible. I'm not thinking about the future because I'm focused on the team's current situation."
"It's good, when you're doing things well, that clubs are interested. That shows the moment Cultural is experiencing," he added.
Brazilian star earns warm reception from supporters
The former Masandawana star further explained how the supporters have embraced him, while clarifying that he has politely put the offer on hold, as it is not a priority at the moment.
"I'm living in the moment, I'm not thinking about whether I have to go to another club or not, what will happen in the future, I don't know, I'm delighted here where the fans love me a lot," Ribeiro continued.
"Only one coach told me he was very interested, but after contacting him, I made it very clear that I was very focused here and that they should talk to my agent, whom I told I didn't want to speak to at this time. Afterwards, I'm going on vacation, and I don't know what will happen, but right now my mind is only on Cultural.
"It would be a decision for both of us, the club and the player. For me, making a decision about whether or not to leave Cultural would be very difficult because I'm experiencing a very special time here, the fans are incredible, and I love the affection they have for me. Regardless of what happens, they should know that I love them very much.
"When I saw everyone wearing my mask in Eibar, it was very special for me. I didn't think it would all happen so fast, and I'm delighted to have shared that moment with them."
- Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa
Ribeiro is eager to get back on the pitch
He went on to explain that he has recovered from a minor injury and is ready to pick up where he left off.
"I trained well, and I'm ready to play on Wednesday in the Cup. It wasn't anything serious," he concluded.
"I'm delighted to be helping the team with goals and assists.
"I don't feel pressure, and I can do better than I have. I want more, and I have to improve."
- BackPagePix
What comes next?
The PSL Player of the Season will now shift his focus to winning a trophy with Cultural Leonesa, leaving his agent to handle off-field matters.
Meanwhile, other concerns have followed the star after his turbulent exit from Sundowns, with reports suggesting that the Chloorkop side has won the case against the Brazilian. The FIFA ruling on the matter is expected to be made public in 2026.