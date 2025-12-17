PSL Player of the Season and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Lucas Ribeiro Costa confirms transfer interest after winning first award in Spain

The former Masandawana star further explained how the supporters have embraced him, while clarifying that he has politely put the offer on hold, as it is not a priority at the moment.

"I'm living in the moment, I'm not thinking about whether I have to go to another club or not, what will happen in the future, I don't know, I'm delighted here where the fans love me a lot," Ribeiro continued.

"Only one coach told me he was very interested, but after contacting him, I made it very clear that I was very focused here and that they should talk to my agent, whom I told I didn't want to speak to at this time. Afterwards, I'm going on vacation, and I don't know what will happen, but right now my mind is only on Cultural.

"It would be a decision for both of us, the club and the player. For me, making a decision about whether or not to leave Cultural would be very difficult because I'm experiencing a very special time here, the fans are incredible, and I love the affection they have for me. Regardless of what happens, they should know that I love them very much.

"When I saw everyone wearing my mask in Eibar, it was very special for me. I didn't think it would all happen so fast, and I'm delighted to have shared that moment with them."