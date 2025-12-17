Former Kaizer Chiefs target Manqoba Mngqithi slams Amakhosi management as the Soweto giants 'would have been back at the top of South African football' had they Motaungs made the right decisions
The source of the strife
Although Kaizer Chiefs had previously shown interest in bringing in Manqoba Mngqithi, the move never materialised. Unsurprisingly, he would have been a strong candidate, as he possesses extensive experience leading a club of Chiefs’ stature.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach did not hold back in highlighting the root of the issues at Naturena. He noted how his former Sundowns colleague Steve Komphela, as well as KwaZulu-Natal rival AmaZulu FC coach Arthur Zwane, had performed admirably, but Chiefs never gave them enough time to fully realise their potential.
Amakhosi have struggled in the coaching department, with immense pressure to deliver trophies, often leading them to let capable coaches slip away. After Zwane’s departure, Molefe Ntseki took over before the club officially appointed Cavin Johnson, who failed to meet expectations. Nasreddine Nabi then stepped in and delivered silverware, only to be replaced by the current co-coaches Ben Youssef and Kaze. As things stand, it appears the Glamour Boys may soon be searching for yet another head at the helm.
Mngqithi calls out the Motaungs
The 54-year-old coach explained to the media why he supported Zwane after he departed from Amakhosi, duly noting the excellent work he was doing with the team.
"What I did for Zwane was because I saw the work he did by taking Chiefs to the tough competition, CAF Champions League," said Mngqithi to Isolezwe.
He added that the now Sundowns senior coach, Komphela, was also a victim of the same unfortunate circumstances that Zwane faced.
"The same thing happened to Steve [Komphela], they showed him the way out, even though he put the team close to the top, season after season. If the Chiefs' management were patient with Komphela and Zwane, the team would have been back at the top of South African football," he added.
"Under their leadership, respectively, Chiefs were playing quality football, and both of them were never given the quality of players that was given to other Chiefs coaches."
Happy endings for Zwane and Komphela
The Golden Arrows coach wrapped up by highlighting that, at the very least, both coaches have moved on to greener pastures.
"The good thing is that both coaches have moved on with their lives, and what's better is that they are doing wonders where they are," he said.
Zwane has enjoyed a formidable start to the season with Usuthu, who are currently sitting in fifth place with 24 points, level on points with Kaizer Chiefs but behind on goal difference.
Meanwhile, Komphela has thrived with the Tshwane giants, achieving back-to-back league titles, participating in the CAF Champions League, and featuring in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, albeit as an assistant.
What comes next?
Chiefs have yet to make the decision that supporters are eagerly awaiting, with many voicing the need for a permanent, experienced head coach. While Pitso Mosimane—currently without a club—is the fans’ top choice, the management has not raised any concerns regarding the coaching department, and in the past weeks, has made it clear that they are happy with the current co-coaches.
Meanwhile, '10111' as supporters call him, will be looking to fine-tune his squad and finish the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season on a high note, having already proven that his side is one to be feared.
However, not everything is smooth for Komphela, who faces an unhappy fanbase following their season start. Masandawana will aim to kick off 2026 on a brighter note, hoping to turn things around and set a new tone for the remainder of the campaign.