Former Kaizer Chiefs target Manqoba Mngqithi slams Amakhosi management as the Soweto giants 'would have been back at the top of South African football' had they Motaungs made the right decisions

Although Kaizer Chiefs had previously shown interest in bringing in Manqoba Mngqithi, the move never materialised. Unsurprisingly, he would have been a strong candidate, as he possesses extensive experience leading a club of Chiefs’ stature.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach did not hold back in highlighting the root of the issues at Naturena. He noted how his former Sundowns colleague Steve Komphela, as well as KwaZulu-Natal rival AmaZulu FC coach Arthur Zwane, had performed admirably, but Chiefs never gave them enough time to fully realise their potential.

Amakhosi have struggled in the coaching department, with immense pressure to deliver trophies, often leading them to let capable coaches slip away. After Zwane’s departure, Molefe Ntseki took over before the club officially appointed Cavin Johnson, who failed to meet expectations. Nasreddine Nabi then stepped in and delivered silverware, only to be replaced by the current co-coaches Ben Youssef and Kaze. As things stand, it appears the Glamour Boys may soon be searching for yet another head at the helm.