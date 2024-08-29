Football Predictions: This Week Best Betting Tips l 29/08/24

With the football season in full swing in most parts of the world, we take an in-depth look at some of the best fixtures to bet on this week.

Our betting selection

Matches Results Odds

Ipswich Town vs Fulham: Fulham to add to the home team’s misery

Date - 31/08/2024

Kick-off - 16:00

League - Premier League

Our Tip - Fulham to win @ 2.33 on Betway, correct as of 28/08/2024

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town have found life tough in the Premier League and although Fulham should be easier than their opening two games on paper, the Cottagers will be a tougher opponent than expected. The hosts lost the last six head-to-heads against Fulham with four of those defeats coming at Portman Road, a likely outcome this Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion: The Gunners to continue their quest for the title

Date - 31/08/2024

Kick-off - 13:00

League - Premier League

Our tip - Arsenal to win @ 1.34 on Betway, correct as of 28/08/2024

After two professional performances from Mikel Arteta’s men, they must overturn a tricky tie against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in the weekend’s early kick-off. The hosts have won three of the last four league meetings against this opposition, dispatching off the Seagulls in both fixtures last term. The visitors could get a rude awakening from a side hoping to end a 21-year league drought this season.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves: Forest’s defensive frailties to let them down

Date - 31/08/2024

Kick-off - 16:00

League - Premier League

Our tip - Draw @ 3.60 on Betway, correct as of 28/08/2024

Nuno Espirito Santo boasts a positive record against his former side (W2, D1) but it doesn’t seem like a victory will add to that statistic at the City Ground this weekend. The previous four battles between these sides ended in stalemates after 90 minutes. The visitors will take heart from the fact that Forest took the lead in all of those fixtures.

Everton vs Bournemouth: A first win on the cards for the hosts

Date - 31/08/2024

Kick-off - 16:00

League - Premier League

Our tip - Everton to win @ 2.75 on Betway, correct as of 28/08/2024

Despite suffering major losses in the first two game weeks, Everton are likely to register their first win at Goodison Park this term. Six of the last seven head-to-heads on Merseyside have gone the way of the hosts, including last season which was incidentally the Toffees’ first victory of the league campaign.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: United to hold their own against the old foe

Date - 01/09/2024

Kick-off - 17:00

League - Premier League

Our tip - Draw @ 4.10 on Betway, correct as at 28/08/2024

Manchester United will have to pick themselves up off the floor when they entertain Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday evening. Erik ten Hag’s men usually pump themselves up for the Reds as they’ve secured draws in each of their last three competitive fixtures after 90 minutes. Arne Slot’s first experience of this heated encounter may not deliver all three points.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta: Serie A champions to continue dominance

Date - 30/08/2024

Kick-off - 20:45

League - Serie A

Our tip - Inter Milan to win @ 1.66 on Betway, correct as of 28/08/2024

After registering their first league win last weekend without their inspirational captain, Lautaro Martinez, it seems the Nerazzurri must do it again without him against Atalanta at the San Siro this Saturday. Inter Milan have won the last five meetings with Atalanta across all competitions with four coming in Serie A. The visitors are in poor form having won just once in their previous three competitive games.

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig: The champions to pick up where they left off

Date - 31/08/2024

Kick-off - 15:30

League - Bundesliga

Our tip - Bayer Leverkusen to win @ 1.80 on Betway, correct as of 28/08/2024

Bayer Leverkusen continued their trend of scoring late goals as Florian Wirtz netted a 101st-minute winner last week. It’s just the confidence the champions need as they entertain RB Leipzig at the Bay Arena. The hosts have got the better of the Red Bulls in each of their last three meetings, edging the previous two games by a one-goal margin.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City: Pirates to capitalise on home advantage

Date - 31/08/2024

Kick-off - 15:00

League - MTN 8

Our tip - Orlando Pirates to win @ 1.72 on Betway, correct as of 29/08/2024

Cape Town City couldn’t make their home advantage count during the week when it ended all square in the first leg of the MTN 8 semi-final. However, Mabakabaka won’t make that mistake in the reverse fixture on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium. Pirates have had the better of this head-to-head record, only losing once to the Cape side in their last 10 meetings (W5, D4).

Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Stellies to see qualification in temporary home

Date - 01/09/2024

Kick-off - 15:00

League - MTN 8

Our tip - Draw @ 3.60 on Betway, correct as at 29/08/2024

Steve Barker’s Cape Winelands outfit stunned the PSL champions during the week with a 1-0 win in Pretoria, making the second leg an enticing proposition this Sunday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Sundowns are still finding their feet with new coaches and tactics, which could see the Maroons hold on for a draw to see them through to the final.

With in-depth analysis in each of these fixtures, you can make educations selections when picking out the best bets for this weekend. Always remember to bet responsibly and make sure to return next week for another edition of our predictions for the week, offering you selections based on research and thoughtful insights.

How do soccer predictions work? Understanding the basics

Soccer predictions are derived from previous matches and other important factors. Some of these factors include but are not limited to:

team analysis,

player analysis,

manager analysis,

weather conditions and,

statistical analysis.

Soccer predictions aren't always correct as upsets occur even against highly favoured teams. Using accurate predictions as a part of your betting plan will increase your overall betting experience. Additionally, these predictions offer insights that help you understand soccer better, making your betting experience more enjoyable and satisfying.

One of the most important points to note is that soccer betting should never be looked at as another stream of income for you. Soccer predictions and betting will always carry a risk so there is no guarantee that you will always win. It should always be a source of enjoyment and fun. Punters should always practise responsible gambling.

Use Soccer Predictions for Premier Soccer League

The PSL is very popular among local punters with predictions available on all matches. The Premier Soccer League has proven very difficult to predict the winners due to most teams being very evenly matched.

Most of the matches are low scoring affairs therefore the under 2.5 goals bet wins much more than the over 2.5 goals. This means the total goals in the match are 2 goals and below most of the time.One of the safest bets in the PSL is backing Sundowns to win as they have been champions the past five years.

Use Soccer Predictions for English Premier League

The EPL predictions are arguably the most popular as there are millions of fans in South Africa.The football predictions for the EPL heavily favour the home team on the day but there are always upsets on the cards.

The league is very high octane with plenty of goals scored in every match. One of the bets with the Premier League predictions that win most often is the BTTS( Both teams to score) as clean sheets are not very common in the league. Handicap betting is popular when a strong team is facing a much weaker side eg. Manchester City vs Luton Town.

The Most Popular Football Tips

The most popular football predictions tip is the three way bet (1x2). In this bet the punter can bet on the home team (1) to win or the away team to win (2). The third option is the draw (x). The other tip that is very popular is the double chance where you could choose any of the following three combinations, home team or draw(1x), away team or draw(x2), either team to win(12).

There is a 66.6% chance of winning this bet although the odds are not the best on this type of bet.

Our Soccer Predictions FAQs

What is the easiest prediction in football?

The easiest prediction in football is the three way bet (1X2). The bet has no complications and can be made easier when a very strong team faces a weak team. The odds however will not be great in a match where one team is heavily favoured.

How to predict soccer mathematically?

To predict soccer using mathematics, you look at things like how well teams are playing, stats of players and managers, weather, past games, and other important information.

How are football odds calculated?

Figuring out football betting odds can be tricky, especially if you're new to betting. There is no need to despair as are lots of online tools called betting odds calculators that make it easier.