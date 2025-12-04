A former Pirates and Sundowns star is hoping Masandawana slip up to boost title hopes of Sea Robbers

Orlando Pirates have, over the past few years, consistently kept the competition tight against the eight-time consecutive league winners, Mamelodi Sundowns. The Sea Robbers officially put a recognisable stamp as title chasers during the days of Jose Riveiro, who arrived in the South African football fraternity with a record that was initially questioned, but he proved to his critics that he was the man to be associated with success at the club.

Ever since, the Soweto giants have built a culture that resembles the once-feared Buccaneers, as he managed to record a number of accolades for the club, including three MTN8 cups and two Nedbank Cup victories, before his abrupt exit.

With Abdeslam Ouaddou taking over, questions were raised, particularly with the Soweto team in a rebuilding phase, and concerns loomed large. However, the Moroccan leader stepped up and continued with the mandate, clinching a fourth MTN8 Cup, guiding the Mayfair team to another Cup final, and securing the top bragging rights in the domestic league.

Unfortunately for the Brazilians, the current season got off to a dwindling start, facing circumstances they have not endured in ages. Their league title defense appears increasingly exposed, raising fears that they may struggle to protect it.