A former Pirates and Sundowns star is hoping Masandawana slip up to boost title hopes of Sea Robbers
Orlando Pirates have, over the past few years, consistently kept the competition tight against the eight-time consecutive league winners, Mamelodi Sundowns. The Sea Robbers officially put a recognisable stamp as title chasers during the days of Jose Riveiro, who arrived in the South African football fraternity with a record that was initially questioned, but he proved to his critics that he was the man to be associated with success at the club.
Ever since, the Soweto giants have built a culture that resembles the once-feared Buccaneers, as he managed to record a number of accolades for the club, including three MTN8 cups and two Nedbank Cup victories, before his abrupt exit.
With Abdeslam Ouaddou taking over, questions were raised, particularly with the Soweto team in a rebuilding phase, and concerns loomed large. However, the Moroccan leader stepped up and continued with the mandate, clinching a fourth MTN8 Cup, guiding the Mayfair team to another Cup final, and securing the top bragging rights in the domestic league.
Unfortunately for the Brazilians, the current season got off to a dwindling start, facing circumstances they have not endured in ages. Their league title defense appears increasingly exposed, raising fears that they may struggle to protect it.
'Keep Cardoso there, Pirates will take the league'
The former star Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi, who had the privilege of donning both the Tshwane and Soweto respected badges, has opened up about where his loyalty lies, claiming that he has always been vocal about Bafana Ba Style. He added that keeping Miguel Cardoso at the helm could offer Pirates an opportunity to end Sundowns’ dominance.
“I said it a long time ago, keep Cardoso there, Pirates will take the league,” said Tso on iDiski TV.
“If Cardoso is there, it’s okay. That’s why I love Cardoso, he must stay there at Sundowns, and the Buccaneers will win the league. It’s there for the taking.
“We [Pirates] are gone now, we’ve got a game in hand, and you can see this season is not like last season, where a game in hand wasn’t three points. A game in hand is three points this season,” he added.
Cardoso under scrutiny
The Portuguese coach has come under significant scrutiny among the Masandawana fanbase, leaving supporters divided—some believe he can take the club to greater heights, while others feel he is not the right man for the job.
These recent events leave nothing but doubt about his capabilities. The team, once viewed as unshakable, now faces a PSL where other sides stand a greater chance of holding them down and potentially walking away with points in each encounter.
Even in the Bafana Bafana camp, the team is trailing, with more Pirates players dominating the squad. This leaves their former midfielder, Tso, appearing to be right in backing the Buccaneers as the side looks to take over.
What comes next for Masandawana?
The team from Pretoria is now under considerable pressure to turn things around. With the quality squad at their disposal, they still have a strong chance to return to winning ways and deliver what the supporters want by securing crucial results, while widening the gap over their opponents.
And with the club known for not taking chances within the technical team, it is only a matter of time before they look for suitable replacements. However, with their run in the CAF Champions League, they still have enough time to win back the supporters’ trust and possibly add a second star to compensate for the disappointing start to the season, while going all the way to potentially stamp their dominance and defend the league title.