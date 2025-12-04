Miguel Cardoso leaps to Ronwen Williams' defence after blunder costs Mamelodi Sundowns valuable points against Siwelele

Mamelodi Sundowns had hopes of climbing back to the leading spot on the log standings and overtaking their tough competitors, Orlando Pirates, as they headed to the Free State, but Siwelele FC had other plans, holding down the 10-man Masandawana after taking the lead in the first half through a costly mistake by the Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams.

However, the away team managed to sneak in one goal to make things level, walking away with a single point that kept them in second place with 26 points, three points behind Pirates who also have a game in hand.

Williams has been the trusted goalkeeper for the Tshwane team, featuring in all of Sundowns’ league matches, while managing to keep six clean sheets and conceding seven times in the other clashes. With all the experience he has under his belt, a different approach would have been expected in such moments, but the night proved once again that football is always the ultimate winner, with no player becoming an exception.

However, Downs coach Miguel Cardoso quickly brushed off any criticism of the incident, reminding everyone of the calibre of the thirty-three-year-old netminder and refusing to entertain negativity, insisting that Williams deserves the respect he has earned through years of hard work.