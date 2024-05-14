EasyBet Sign Up Bonus - Claim up to R500 Upon Your First Bet l May 2024

The Easybet sign up bonus is available for all customers who register an account with the betting platform.

+

This guide provides insight into how to use the Easybet bonus money and the terms and conditions attached to withdrawing it. New users can register with the code GOALBET to claim the welcome offer.

What’s the Easybet Sign Up Bonus in South Africa?

All newly registered customers with Easybet are eligible for the sign-up bonus. Players can claim up to R500 on their first bet after creating an account.

The table below summarises the important information about the bonus:

Easybet Sign Up Bonus 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Sign Up Bonus Bonus Description Get up to R500 First Bet Match General T&Cs 18+, South African residents only Maximum Withdrawal Amount R5,000 Minimum Deposit R50 Minimum Bet 2.0 or more Easybet Promo Code GOALBET

How to Claim the Welcome Offer?

Getting the Easybet welcome bonus is straightforward. The steps below show how to claim the bonus.

Visit the betting site on your mobile or desktop device. You can also use the Easybet app. Tap ‘Join’ on the homepage to create an account. Input your phone number to receive a code before filling in the registration form.

Enter your personal information, including your email address and password. Input the Easybet promo code GOALBET. Click the ‘Complete Registration’ button to finish up the sign up process. The bonus will automatically load in your wallet after signing up.

Note that the betting site requires all users to verify their accounts after completing the Easybet registration process. This is important to help the bookie keep the platform safe from illegal access.

Customers will be asked to upload a copy of their South African ID or passport to verify their identity. You'll also be asked to upload a copy of your proof of address no older than three months.

🛡️ What Are the Bonus Terms & Conditions?

Like other betting sites, Easybet has attached certain terms and conditions to claiming the bonus. This is to safeguard the purpose of the bonus and ensure users don't misuse it.

Here are some of the terms and conditions to be aware of:

No Double Betting with Bonus Bets : Bonus Bets cannot be used to bet on both markets in the same event, including specific scenarios like Lucky Numbers (High/Low), To Bat First, or To Kick-Off First. Violations will result in bonus revocation and Easybet will not cover any losses.

Minimum Deposit : A "real money" deposit of at least R50 is required to claim the bonus.

Bonus and Real Money Separation : Bonus Bets cannot be combined with real money stakes.

No Cash Out : Bets placed with Bonus Bets cannot be cashed out.

Winning Limit : Maximum win per bet is capped at R2000. Any amount exceeding this will be adjusted to the limit.

Rollover Requirement : Bonus must be used within 10 days or the bonus balance will be forfeited.

One Bonus Per Person : Only one First Bet Bonus Match per address/IP/device/mobile number. Previous account holders are not eligible.

Single Active Bonus : Only one active bonus at a time. To claim a new bonus, the current one must be completed or closed.

No Cash Redemption : Bonus Bets cannot be converted to cash.

Age Restriction : Promotion is only for users 18 years or older.

Opt-Out Option : Users can opt-out of receiving a Bonus by notifying Easybet before making the first bet.

Right to Change or Cancel : Easybet may change or stop the promotion for legal or regulatory reasons.

Recreational Use Only : Offers are intended for recreational players. Easybet can limit customer participation at its discretion.

Amendment Rights : Easybet reserves the right to amend, cancel, or reclaim promotions at any time without notice.

Dispute Resolution: Individuals can contact their respective gambling authorities in case of disputes.

🎁 What Other Offers Are Available at Easybet?

After completing our registration on the site, we discovered that the bookie offers other bonuses besides the Easybet sign up bonus. We've detailed some of them below.

Easybet No Deposit Bonus offer

Easybet offers other bonuses that don't require a deposit. The first is the Refer a Friend offer for an R200 bonus bet. Customers who've verified their accounts can refer friends for a R200 bonus to wager on sports. Your friend must use your promo code (FRIEND + Your Phone Number) when signing up for an account.

Your friend must verify his account, deposit, and bet a minimum of R50 real money. Once your friend meets the requirements, you will automatically receive your R200 bonus within 48 hours.

To move the bonus to your main account, use the R200 bonus to wager on sports with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher. You can only win a maximum of R1,000 using the bonus bet.

Easybet Free Spins Offer

From our research, we discovered the betting site also caters to the needs of casino players. One of the offers available for casino customers is the free spins offer.

Players can get up to R1,000 in free spins every Thursday. You'll get R1 worth of free spins for every R10 deposit and bet placed on pragmatic play Slots. The free spins issued must be used on Book of Vikings under Vegas Games. You can withdraw up to R1,000 for each free spin used.

To withdraw any winnings from the free spins, deposit at least R99 and use it to wager on Slots or sports at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher within the last 7 days. Customers must use bonus spins within 24 hours of receiving them or risk forfeiture.

Easybet Birthday Bonus

How do you feel being celebrated on your birthday? Easybet recognises you as an important customer and celebrates your special day with you.

The betting company issues customers a free bonus bet + 10 free spins on their birthdays. While you don't need to make a deposit to get this offer, the bookie will base the free bonus bet on the amount you've deposited on the platform since joining. The 10 free spins are issued on Sweet Bonanza.

Customers must use the birthday bonus to wager on sports 3 times on odds of 2.0(1/1) or higher to transfer it to the main wallet. Bets placed on virtual sports, Vegas Games, BetGames, Lucky Numbers, and Slots do not contribute to fulfilling the wagering requirements.

The maximum amount players can win using the free bonus bet is R2,000. On the other hand, the maximum you can win using the free spins is R1,000.

You can find all of the bonuses down below in the table.

Bonus Bonus Description Why Use This Offer? Easybet no deposit bonus Grab a R200 refer-a-friend bonus. Get more staking power to wager on sports events. Easybet free spins offer Claim up to R1,000 as free spins. Use the free spins to play Book of Vikings under Vegas Games. Easybet birthday bonus Get a free bonus bet + 10 free spins. Get more staking power for sports and casino games.

🆚 How Does Easybet Offer Compares to Other Welcome Offers?

Our expert has discovered that other top bookmakers in South Africa also offer customers a welcome bonus offer. The top three are Hollywoodbets, Betway, and Betfred.

We've highlighted each bonus below and how they compare with the Easybet welcome bonus.

Bonus Comparison

From our analysis, we discovered that Betway offers customers a 100% first deposit match offer of up to R1,000 as a free bet. Customers can use the Betway promo code GOALWAY to claim this offer.

On the other hand, Hollywoodbets allows customers to get a Soccer Money Back bonus. You can claim up to R5,000 and you can use the bonus code HOLLYGOAL.

With Betfred, players get an R5,000 first deposit match offer with the optional bonus code FREDGOAL. However, you must roll over the bonus amount 5 times at odds of 1/1 or more.

The tables below give insight into each bookie's bonus and how they compare with Easybet.

Welcome Bonus Amounts Comparisons

Below you can find the bonus amounts comparison for the operators.

Operators First Deposit Match Amount Free Bet Amount Free Spins Amount Easybet R500 N/A N/A Betway R1,000 N/A N/A Hollywoodbets N/A Up to R5,000 N/A Betfred R5,000 N/A N/A

Welcome Bonus Details Comparisons

Below you can find the welcome bonus amounts comparison for the operators.

Operators Time to Claim Wagering Requirements No Deposit Bonus? Easybet 10 days Minimum deposit of R50. Odds must be higher than 2.00. Gains can be higher than R5,000. No Betway 30 days Wager your deposit amount 3 times at odds of 3.0 or more on sports only No Hollywoodbets N/A At least 8+ markets on your bet slip with odds of 5/1 or higher. No Betfred 7 days Roll over 5 times at odds of 1/1 or more No

From the four bookmakers above, we've seen that Betfred offers the highest bonus amount and it is quite easy to claim. Although customers must make an initial deposit, the offer is credited automatically after making your first deposit. With the Betfred offer, players can make a first deposit of R5,000 and receive an equivalent bonus of R5,000.

Jumping on the Betfred offer gives users more staking power to bet on sports. The only downside is that they have only 7 days to use this bonus. Nevertheless, we believe this is enough time to find a sports event of your choice.

What Our Thoughts About the Offer?

After thorough research, we hope our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about getting the Easybet sign up bonus. The offer is available immediately after signing up; a R50 deposit is required to access it, but it allows you to get up to R500 on your first bet.

Generally, the bonus offer is a good place for beginners to start their betting journey. However, we found from our Easybet review that the bookie can improve some aspects of the bonus.

✅ Easybet Bonus Pros ❌ Easybet Bonus Cons The bonus amount is fair. It has a short validity period. Bonus for sports and casino users.

Easybet Promo Code FAQs

Now that you know how to claim the bonus, visit the betting site to get started. Here are answers to the frequently asked questions concerning the Easybet welcome bonus.

Do I need a promo code to claim the Easybet sign-up bonus?

You need to use an Easybet promo code from one of the bookmaker's affiliates to grab the welcome offer - the code is GOALBET.

Can I get a bonus without depositing any funds on Easybet?

Yes, the offer is available without making an initial deposit. Customers receive the Easybet sign up bonus automatically immediately after signing up.

What happens if I don't use the Easybet sign-up bonus within a certain timeframe?

You'll forfeit the bonus amount if you don't use it within 10 days of receiving it.

Is there a customer support option available for questions about the Easybet sign-up bonus?

Yes. If you ever have trouble getting the offer, contact customer support using live chat, email, social media, or physical address.