Bafana Bafana’s defender Tylon Smith sees his AFCON squad inclusion as an opportunity to grow, learn, and elevate his game

With so many expectations surrounding who would make the squad travelling to Morocco, and with numerous players in the Premier Soccer League raising their hands for selection, the former Stellenbosch youngster was among the names considered fitting to represent the country.

Tylon Smith, who is currently plying his trade abroad with Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Championship, made history as the first Cape Winelands Academy player to secure a direct transfer to Europe.

Smith is no stranger to flying the Mzansi flag high, having been part of the side that won the 2024 COSAFA U-20 Championship and the 2025 CAF U-20 AFCON, where he went on to be named Player of the Tournament.

He was also nominated for the CAF Young Player of the Year award. His impressive performances continued when he helped Amajita reach the knockout stages of the World Cup in Chile not too long ago.