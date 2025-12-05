Orlando Pirates-linked right-back opens up on competing with Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Khuliso Mudau after getting the nod ahead of Kaizer Chiefs full-back Thabiso Monyane in Bafana Bafana's AFCON squad

Thabang Matuludi has been a standout performer for Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League, with Rise and Shine emerging as one of the teams to watch this season. They currently sit comfortably on the log table with 23 points from 14 matches — level with African giants Kaizer Chiefs, who still have two matches to play.

The 26-year-old, who has been linked with Orlando Pirates, has made nine appearances for the Polokwane outfit, picking up just two yellow cards and contributing one goal for his club.

However, on the other side of the pitch, Matuludi knows he faces stiff competition from Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khuliso Mudau — a player with vast experience on big stages. Mudau has spent considerable time with the national team setup and continues to test himself against top African opposition in the CAF Champions League season after season.

The Masandawana right-back has already featured in seven encounters this campaign, despite the contract negotiation rumours that surfaced at the beginning of the season. Matuludi will be hoping to stake a strong claim for the role or at least share responsibilities with Mudau as he looks to make his mark in Bafana colours.