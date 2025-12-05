Orlando Pirates-linked right-back opens up on competing with Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Khuliso Mudau after getting the nod ahead of Kaizer Chiefs full-back Thabiso Monyane in Bafana Bafana's AFCON squad
Matuludi's hard work earns him a spot in Broos' troops
Thabang Matuludi has been a standout performer for Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League, with Rise and Shine emerging as one of the teams to watch this season. They currently sit comfortably on the log table with 23 points from 14 matches — level with African giants Kaizer Chiefs, who still have two matches to play.
The 26-year-old, who has been linked with Orlando Pirates, has made nine appearances for the Polokwane outfit, picking up just two yellow cards and contributing one goal for his club.
However, on the other side of the pitch, Matuludi knows he faces stiff competition from Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khuliso Mudau — a player with vast experience on big stages. Mudau has spent considerable time with the national team setup and continues to test himself against top African opposition in the CAF Champions League season after season.
The Masandawana right-back has already featured in seven encounters this campaign, despite the contract negotiation rumours that surfaced at the beginning of the season. Matuludi will be hoping to stake a strong claim for the role or at least share responsibilities with Mudau as he looks to make his mark in Bafana colours.
The City defender draws only positives from the Bafana squad feature
The Ngwaritsi-born defender, who got the nod ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' Thabiso Monyane, has made it clear that being picked alongside Mudau, who plays in the same position, will serve as both a motivation and an opportunity to learn and grow as a player, while also adding valuable experience to his football career.
“The competition between Khuliso Mudau and me motivates me a lot. This is because I will be learning from someone who is focused and has been in the squad for quite some time,” said Matuludi as per FarPost.
“But I’m very happy to be part of the final 25-man Bafana Bafana squad. Obviously, it is something that is difficult to achieve. But in the end, I managed to achieve it.
“This opportunity will help me grow as a player moving forward. I will be able to gain experience from the biggest stage, like AFCON, and add it to my club-level experience.”
Coach Mohafe regards Matuludi as one of the top three defenders in the league
Meanwhile, his coach at Polokwane, Phuti Mohafe, had nothing but praise for his player’s call-up, describing it as well-deserved after Matuludi’s rise to the occasion. He went on to make a bold statement, asserting that Matuludi is among the top right-backs in the league.
“I’m not even surprised that he’s in the Bafana Bafana squad after a long injury. The boy is working hard, and he’s giving us another dimension that takes us to another level. He’s a good player. As I have said before, he’s number three in our league, if not number two [as a right-back],” said the City coach on FarPost.
What comes next?
As Bafana aims to secure maximum points in their opening clash against Angola, Matuludi will be hoping to impress Broos during preparations, earning his chance to raise the South African flag high. While all eyes will be glued to the screens, as they will be waiting to find out which teams South Africa will be facing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday evening, when the official draw takes place.
He views this opportunity as a way to grow both as a player and as an individual, with the chance to make a lasting name for himself. This opportunity could potentially open doors that could propel his career further.
Meanwhile, Bafana will be striving to reach the final stage and surpass their achievements from last year’s campaign.