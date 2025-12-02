Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua has weighed in on Amakhosi's performance in the CAF Confederation Cup

The 51-year-old former player shared his thoughts on the challenges facing the Naturena-based side, while remaining optimistic that they still have a chance to turn their campaign around.

"The performance is not so bad considering when was the last time the majority of them played in these inter-club competitions," Makua told KickOff.

"I know the supporters will never be happy, whether a team is playing at home or away, they don't care, they just want a win. Chiefs still have time to fix anything; it's just that they are not accustomed to this level. I feel there will be a huge difference after four games.

"We must remember how difficult it is to play in these CAF games. There's just too much pressure. You can’t compare it to domestic football. The treatment they give you when playing away also counts. You need to adjust as soon as you land at the airport. None of you must be homesick."