Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Frank Makua has weighed in on Amakhosi's performance in the CAF Confederation Cup
Lack of experience hindering Chiefs’ continental form
Although Kaizer Chiefs appear to have found the winning ingredient in the Premier Soccer League — and fought hard to make it this far in their continental campaign — they now seem to be slipping back into familiar struggles, particularly when it comes to creating clear chances and capitalising on them. At the same time, they continue to make rookie mistakes at the back, which have proven costly at this level of competition. In their clash against Al Masry, Chiefs could have secured a point, but a late blunder from experienced defender Inacio Miguel decided the disappointing outcome. To make matters worse, the goal that gave the hosts the lead came from a penalty that could have been avoided, had the Soweto side maintained better stability and communication at the back
However, according to retired creative midfielder Frank “Disco” Makua — as supporters fondly referred to him — the biggest challenge for the Soweto giants lies in their lack of exposure to this level of competition.
'There's still time to fix things'
The 51-year-old former player shared his thoughts on the challenges facing the Naturena-based side, while remaining optimistic that they still have a chance to turn their campaign around.
"The performance is not so bad considering when was the last time the majority of them played in these inter-club competitions," Makua told KickOff.
"I know the supporters will never be happy, whether a team is playing at home or away, they don't care, they just want a win. Chiefs still have time to fix anything; it's just that they are not accustomed to this level. I feel there will be a huge difference after four games.
"We must remember how difficult it is to play in these CAF games. There's just too much pressure. You can’t compare it to domestic football. The treatment they give you when playing away also counts. You need to adjust as soon as you land at the airport. None of you must be homesick."
'Chiefs needs to adjust approach and build mental strength'
Makua further emphasised that Amakhosi must adjust their approach at this stage of the competition, stressing that mental strength will be key to overcoming the challenges ahead.
"At the moment, Kaizer Chiefs players are still using the same attitude they use in local football. The Confederation Cup requires a different approach. These are two different levels, and each level has its own challenges," he continued.
"So if they are not strong enough the Chiefs players they will crack. A good team spirit is very important. So that if they are away they will be able to lookout for each other. Because sometimes you spend days outside the country. You need a strong mentality. With strong mentality, we will survive."
What comes next?
Chiefs will turn their attention back to league action as they travel to Gqeberha to face a struggling Chippa United side that is looking to climb out of the relegation zone. The home team will be eager to bounce back after a 2–0 defeat to Orlando Pirates midweek and a hard-fought draw against Swallows FC over the weekend.
Amakhosi, meanwhile, have shown signs of being strong title contenders and are fully aware of what is at stake. This encounter presents an important opportunity for them to consolidate their position and boost their campaign.
And they will continue to work on their shortcomings, with a mandate of remaining hopeful of pursuing their continental dream as a stronger, improved side ahead of their clash with Zambian outfit ZESCO United.