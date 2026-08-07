Serie A
Serie A Overview
Serie A, fixtures & results
Standings
Apostas em destaque
Frequently asked questions
Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. You can also purchase tickets at physical ticket offices, which are often located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.
If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.
Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market such as StubHub. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.
While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Serie A match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at some of the bigger clubs, such as Inter Milan and Juventus for example. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.
Juventus hold the record for the most Serie A title triumphs, having landed 36 trophies in total. Their dominance spans decades, with notable success in the 2010s, where they won an Italian record nine consecutive titles from 2012 to 2020.
The San Siro, officially known as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, is the largest stadium in Serie A. Located in Milan, it's a colossal arena with a seating capacity of 80,018 and is shared by fierce rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan.