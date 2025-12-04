Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi makes a big promise and wants to deliver a 'festive gift' ahead of the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants

Orlando Pirates have endured a rocky journey in the Carling Knockout Cup since its reintroduction in 2023. Their return to the competition saw them progress only as far as the quarter-finals, where they were eventually eliminated by Richards Bay in a tense penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, last year’s campaign ended almost before it began, as Pirates suffered a shock early exit at the hands of then-newcomers Magesi FC. The Limpopo side went on to produce one of the season’s biggest surprises, lifting the trophy and sending further shockwaves when they defeated the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns to secure their first piece of top-flight silverware.

However, the Mayfair side, who appear set to head into the December break atop the league log, have proven themselves a dangerous force, reaffirming why they are among the most recognised teams on the continent. After lifting the MTN8 trophy at the start of the season, they have finally broken their Knockout Cup hoodoo, advancing to the final and presenting themselves with another opportunity to add silverware to their cabinet.