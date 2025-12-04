Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi makes a big promise and wants to deliver a 'festive gift' ahead of the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants
- Backpage
Pirates end Carling Knockout hoodoo
Orlando Pirates have endured a rocky journey in the Carling Knockout Cup since its reintroduction in 2023. Their return to the competition saw them progress only as far as the quarter-finals, where they were eventually eliminated by Richards Bay in a tense penalty shootout.
Meanwhile, last year’s campaign ended almost before it began, as Pirates suffered a shock early exit at the hands of then-newcomers Magesi FC. The Limpopo side went on to produce one of the season’s biggest surprises, lifting the trophy and sending further shockwaves when they defeated the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns to secure their first piece of top-flight silverware.
However, the Mayfair side, who appear set to head into the December break atop the league log, have proven themselves a dangerous force, reaffirming why they are among the most recognised teams on the continent. After lifting the MTN8 trophy at the start of the season, they have finally broken their Knockout Cup hoodoo, advancing to the final and presenting themselves with another opportunity to add silverware to their cabinet.
- Backpage
Bucs Skipper confident ahead of Marumo clash
Pirates' captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has expressed how far the team has come, highlighting that the results of their hard work and patience are finally showing as they trusted the process. While acknowledging the quality of their opponents, Marumo Gallants.
He also emphasised that the Buccaneers have prepared thoroughly and are ready to take on the challenge that lies ahead.
"We know what we are coming up against, a very good side in Marumo Gallants, but the boys are prepared for the game,” said as per the Sowetan.
“Whenever there are changes, there is doubt. At the start of the season, we started on a back foot, and for the boys to pick up and the coach [Abdesslam Ouaddou], I think it speaks volumes to the character of the group.
“And it is something we are carrying because we knew what we were doing, and we trusted the process. I think now we are reaping the rewards for that process.
- Backpage
Sibisi promises festive gift for Pirates fans
Sibisi praised the team’s efforts in delivering the progress they have made so far, highlighting their two cup final appearances and promising to give the supporters a memorable 'festive gift'.
He further explained that playing at a packed Peter Mokaba Stadium gives the Sea Robbers a clear advantage, with the supporters expected to fill the stands and provide vital motivation. The team has not taken this for granted, and they are always determined to deliver their best performance, ensuring they do not let the fans down.
“It’s only halfway through the season, but we are going to play our second final, and it shows the work the coach has been putting in, the technical team and the players as well,” Sibisi added.
“It’s quite a unique feeling to play in front of packed stadiums, probably every week we play. For us, it is always nice whenever we have our 12th man there to give us that push, and I think the boys have not disappointed.
“It’s festive season now, [a] time of gifting, and this one is for them. If we can get this one, it will be a gift from us to them.”
- Backpage
What comes next for Bucs?
The Buccaneers understand the significance of this opportunity. Not only are they eager to claim another trophy, but they also aim to make amends with their critics and loyal fanbase, who had hoped for a comeback in last year’s CAF Champions League after falling short in the final. Lifting another silverware this time would serve as the perfect consolation prize.
However, a memorable end to the year could set the tone for the 2026 season, providing momentum for the Buccaneers to push further, break records, and challenge for the domestic league title.
Hopefully, they will continue to push players to earn more call-ups to the Bafana Bafana squad—a special reward for the supporters, who will always remember the team that played a part in developing and nurturing a formidable side to represent the country at the FIFA World Cup.