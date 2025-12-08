Orlando Pirates midfielder Masindi Nemtajela is not disappointed by Bafana Bafana AFCON snub, focused on future

Meanwhile, his agent, Nimrod Mbhalati, admitted to having mixed emotions but remained proud of how far his player has come.

"Part of me was a bit disappointed, you know, based on his recent form, he was performing, but part of me was not, because as good as he may be, I never expected him to achieve all the things he has achieved in such a short space of time," Mbhalati said to Soccer Laduma.

"But it's a learning curve for him, he would go back to the drawing board and try to make it for the World Cup squad."

He went on to explain that confidence has been the key ingredient in Nemtajela’s performance, driving him to become the player he is today.

"What makes Nemtajela stand out is confidence, besides talent. It's an open secret, everyone knows that Nemtajela is talented but you may be as talented as you may think but not being confident becomes a problem," Mbhalati said.

"That boy is very confident and he knows what he wants in life. Every game he plays, he plays like it's his last game.

"Number two, he's a different player, he is more of your N'Golo Kante, a modern number eight, where he covers a lot of space, which is something most number eights don't have.

"If you can check, with Nemtajela, when the team is attacking, he's there, when they are defending, he's there. So I think those are the two aspects that make him different," Mbhalati added.