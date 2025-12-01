Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi applauds PSL sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s potential overseas move
Mbokazi ready for the global stage
Mbekezeli Mbokazi has made 19 appearances for Orlando Pirates across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing a single assist in the 2025/26 campaign. His consistent performances also earned him a nomination for the 2025 CAF Young Player of the Year. Although he didn’t make the final top-three shortlist, the recognition further highlighted his growing reputation as one of the league’s rising talents.
On Monday, the Hluhluwe-born star was among the 25 players named by Bafana coach Hugo Broos for the squad that will represent South Africa at the Africa Cup of Nations later in December.
With the glimpses of quality the 20-year-old has already shown, it’s understandable why an MLS side would be willing to put R51 million on the table for his services, as reports suggest. His achievements at such a young age suggest he is capable of far greater things.
Pirates legend happy with Mbokazi’s rise
Former Bucs captain Lucky Lekgwathi, who once held similar responsibilities to Mbokazi, was full of praise for the young vice-captain.
“It’s good to be given responsibility at a young age. I played with Old John [Mabizela], and he was my captain at the team and also the national team. He [Mbokazi] reminds me of OJ, and I don’t want to compare them, but he won the league as the youngest captain ever," said Lekgwathi, according to Soccer Laduma.
"It takes us back, and I’m happy for Mbokazi to be given that responsibility, and he’s handling it well, we spoke about him leading the team, and I’m so happy."
'Motivation for other youngsters'
Lekgwathi further highlighted how such a move could play a crucial role for other young players and serve as inspiration.
“He's talented and it’s well deserved that he could be going overseas, he showed it with the team and the national team and it was my wish to see him go overseas at a young age. It will serve as a motivation to other youngsters to work hard so that they can get their own opportunities.” he concluded.
What comes next?
The Sea Robbers are close to adding another trophy to their cabinet as they prepare to face Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup final on Saturday. This presents a crucial opportunity for the Soweto side, who are eager to have concrete silverware after the MTN8 cup to reflect their dominance in the league.
Meanwhile, the chase for the league title remains very much alive, with the Sea Robbers topping the standings on 28 points, just ahead of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns. The Brazilians will look to use their midweek fixture to reclaim the top spot.
In their past week’s encounters, the side led by Abdeslam Ouaddou picked up an impressive six points, defeating Chippa United and Durban City FC with identical 2–0 scorelines. The players have shown great cohesion under Ouaddou’s guidance, consistently executing his vision and putting in strong performances game after game. Despite a short stint in the CAF Champions League, Pirates have continued to entertain the football community, proving themselves as one of the league’s most exciting teams.
While the club has yet to make any formal announcement regarding whether their star from KwaZulu-Natal will play his final match for them, Mbokazi heads into the mid-season break with plenty to look forward to following the cup fixture. He will be travelling to proudly represent South Africa, and it remains to be seen if he will return after the AFCON to don the black-and-white jersey.