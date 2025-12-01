Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi applauds PSL sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s potential overseas move

Mbekezeli Mbokazi has made 19 appearances for Orlando Pirates across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing a single assist in the 2025/26 campaign. His consistent performances also earned him a nomination for the 2025 CAF Young Player of the Year. Although he didn’t make the final top-three shortlist, the recognition further highlighted his growing reputation as one of the league’s rising talents.

On Monday, the Hluhluwe-born star was among the 25 players named by Bafana coach Hugo Broos for the squad that will represent South Africa at the Africa Cup of Nations later in December.

With the glimpses of quality the 20-year-old has already shown, it’s understandable why an MLS side would be willing to put R51 million on the table for his services, as reports suggest. His achievements at such a young age suggest he is capable of far greater things.