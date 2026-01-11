South Africans cautioned against high 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes as 'we have to be realistic' but Bafana Bafana's AFCON performance is not an 'embarrassment'

With World Cup time approaching fast, Broos, if he is to be in charge, then he has little time to prepare the team. To have a better campaign in the Mexico-Canada-United States finals, the Belgian has been advised on what he must do.

Former Bafana Bafana defender Neil Tovey said getting quality opposition for friendly matches before the finals in June is one of the best ways to prepare the team.

“The first obvious preparation plan is to organise some tough friendly matches. There will be windows. I am not sure how many international breaks there are between now and the World Cup," Tovey said.

"You have to make sure it is not local friendlies against your Zambias and Lesothos. And I say this with all due respect. We just expect tough opposition that is on a higher level than us. We must find opposition that has qualified for the World Cup. They are the teams we need for friendly matches.

“That’s the best way if you are talking about proper preparation. We know Mexicans play in a certain way, so go and play against South Americans. I mean, Mexico is in Central America, but their football is very similar to that of the South Americans. So go and play friendlies against Colombias, Chiles, Ecuadors and Paraguays," he added.

“And to prepare for South Korea, we can try to play against Japan. You know those types of teams with a hard-working style, that collectivist way of playing. We need high-intensity friendlies, not our neighbours, please."