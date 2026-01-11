Motaung admits Kaizer Chiefs want 'to move forward' amid Rhulani Mokwena links as football manager provides update on Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's future
How have Kaze and Ben Youssef fared at Chiefs so far?
Kaizer Chiefs are currently led by co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who took over from Nasreddine Nabi earlier this season.
The duo has guided Amakhosi to fourth place on the Premier Soccer League standings so far, midway through the season, sitting four points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who also have a game in hand.
However, doubts have emerged following Chiefs’ failure to lift the Carling Knockout and their winless start in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, while Rhulani Mokwena is being linked with the Soweto giants.
Concerns have been compounded by the club closing out 2025 without a victory in their last four matches, recording four draws and a defeat.
Amid the stern scrutiny, Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung has now spoken out on the future of Kaze and Ben Youssef at Naturena.
Motaung sets record straight on Kaze and Ben Youssef
Motaung has stressed that stability remains a priority, in their decision on the co-coaches.
The Soweto giants do not want to make changes in their technical team as a cautious move aimed at not unsettling the squad by appointing a new coach who might overhaul existing systems.
This has seen the club is backing continuity by trusting Kaze and Ben Youssef who have been there from the start of this season.
Motaung insists the team is moving in the right direction and showing signs of improvement.
"We don't want to disrupt the team by bringing in a new coach who will come in and want to do things differently from what we do," said Motaung as per Isolezwe.
"Coaches want to do their own thing, they want to bring in their own team. These two guys have been in the team since the beginning and we are building on that. We want to move forward and I believe that the team is improving."
From Chiefs' coaching decision to transfer matters
While Kaizer Chiefs have opted to stick with Kaze and Ben Youssef, the club has also clarified their stance in the current transfer window.
Motaung says the club will not sign any players this January unless an outstanding talent becomes available.
With the present squad not tampered with, it remains to be seen whether the players can raise their levels and improve on their performances from the first half of the season.
"We will not say no if a special player comes along. Should that happen, we will consider," said Motaung.
"We are satisfied with our current squad, because some of our players had injuries, but they are back now. We signed a lot of players at the beginning of the season, and some of them have not played yet," he added.
"It's not easy to join Chiefs; it takes time for some players to settle. They need to get used to the team [first] for everything to go accordingly. We do not want to keep on changing our squad," explained Motaung.
Will Chiefs turn to DDC players?
With Chiefs not committing to entering the transfer market in search of reinforcements, the club could instead turn to promoting players from their reserve side to bolster the first team.
However, several Amakhosi youngsters have previously struggled to make a meaningful impact after stepping up from the reserve fold.
DStv Diski Challenge coach Dillon Sheppard has since offered insight into the challenges reserve team players face when they are suddenly introduced to the demands of senior team football.
“I think you’ve got to remember they’ve got to compete with the players that are there, and they’re competing against some top professionals with huge experience. With young players, timing is everything. Your opportunity comes, and how ready are you to take it? That’s very important,” Sheppard told FARPost.
“So, I keep telling the players, you get an opportunity, you’re training—first thing, you come back down here, show good attitude, keep performing.
“When your chance comes, it’s not just about being physically ready, but also mentally ready, because you know the pressures that come with playing for Kaizer Chiefs.
"You get one opportunity and you’ve got to take it. It’s up to them, but we believe in their quality, and we believe that, like I said, more players will come through. I’ve got no doubt.”