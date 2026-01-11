Motaung admits Kaizer Chiefs want 'to move forward' amid Rhulani Mokwena links as football manager provides update on Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's future

Kaizer Chiefs are currently led by co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who took over from Nasreddine Nabi earlier this season.

The duo has guided Amakhosi to fourth place on the Premier Soccer League standings so far, midway through the season, sitting four points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who also have a game in hand.

However, doubts have emerged following Chiefs’ failure to lift the Carling Knockout and their winless start in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, while Rhulani Mokwena is being linked with the Soweto giants.

Concerns have been compounded by the club closing out 2025 without a victory in their last four matches, recording four draws and a defeat.

Amid the stern scrutiny, Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung has now spoken out on the future of Kaze and Ben Youssef at Naturena.