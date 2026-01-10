Kaizer Chiefs star attracts interest ahead of PSL resumption having rejected Amakhosi's league rivals

According to the latest reports, Stellenbosch are keen on Amakhosi striker Tashreeq Morris.

New Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt is an admirer of Morris, whom he previously signed at SuperSport United from Sekhukhune United.

Earlier this season, Hunt attempted to sign Morris when the coach was at Durban City, but no deal materialised.

"Talks to move Morris to the Winelands side are at an advanced stage," read the FARPost report.

"Stellies recently underwent a major coaching change, appointing veteran tactician Gavin Hunt to replace Steve Barker, who departed to join Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

"Hunt, who previously coached Morris at SuperSport United, is known for getting the best out of the striker’s physical presence and work rate.

"The reunion will fill the void left by Andre De Jong, who recently completed a high-profile switch to Orlando Pirates," the report continued.

"Before his move to Stellenbosch, Hunt attempted to lure Morris to Durban City FC earlier this season, later clarifying that the move’s collapse was a matter of timing rather than a reflection of the striker’s ability.

"Hunt explained that because negotiations with Chiefs stalled, he made the decision to pivot to the immediately available Letsie Koapeng to avoid missing out on a mid-season reinforcement.

"The veteran coach maintained that the choice was a tactical call dictated by budget constraints and the need for a swift resolution, rather than a lack of interest in reuniting with his former protege."