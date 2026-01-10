Kaizer Chiefs star attracts interest ahead of PSL resumption having rejected Amakhosi's league rivals
Chiefs quiet in the transfer market, so far
Kaizer Chiefs are yet to show any activity in the current PSL transfer window, with no new signings announced so far.
This is in contrast to their traditional rivals, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, who have already completed big deals and continue to be linked with some players.
The silence at Naturena might raise concerns about the club’s transfer strategy.
However, while Amakhosi have not added to their squad, at least one exit is expected in the upcoming days.
Who is the wanted Chiefs player?
According to the latest reports, Stellenbosch are keen on Amakhosi striker Tashreeq Morris.
New Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt is an admirer of Morris, whom he previously signed at SuperSport United from Sekhukhune United.
Earlier this season, Hunt attempted to sign Morris when the coach was at Durban City, but no deal materialised.
"Talks to move Morris to the Winelands side are at an advanced stage," read the FARPost report.
"Stellies recently underwent a major coaching change, appointing veteran tactician Gavin Hunt to replace Steve Barker, who departed to join Tanzanian giants Simba SC.
"Hunt, who previously coached Morris at SuperSport United, is known for getting the best out of the striker’s physical presence and work rate.
"The reunion will fill the void left by Andre De Jong, who recently completed a high-profile switch to Orlando Pirates," the report continued.
"Before his move to Stellenbosch, Hunt attempted to lure Morris to Durban City FC earlier this season, later clarifying that the move’s collapse was a matter of timing rather than a reflection of the striker’s ability.
"Hunt explained that because negotiations with Chiefs stalled, he made the decision to pivot to the immediately available Letsie Koapeng to avoid missing out on a mid-season reinforcement.
"The veteran coach maintained that the choice was a tactical call dictated by budget constraints and the need for a swift resolution, rather than a lack of interest in reuniting with his former protege."
How has the Stellenbosch target fared so far this season?
Morris has made just a single appearance for Kaizer Chiefs this season, a one-minute cameo in the Carling Knockout, as he continues to struggle for game time.
This comes at a time when Chiefs already have seven outright forwards in their squad, further limiting his opportunities.
But with the Soweto giants still battling to find a prolific scorer, Morris has, however, failed to convince the coaches that he can be a reliable option up front.
His difficult campaign might not be surprising, having failed to score a goal or register an assist in 10 appearances across all competitions for Chiefs last season.
While the numbers do not shine in his favour, Hunt may know exactly what he would be signing at a club known for thrusting players into the spotlight, with Morris expected to match the impact of Lehlogonolo Mojela, who has since joined Sekhukhune United.
Chiefs' season so far, according to Ertugral
Former Chiefs coach Muhsin has explained what he thinks of the team's performance so far this season, and he believes they still have a chance to win a treble.
Breathing life into their Premier Soccer League campaign would land them the ultimate prize in local football.
They also have the Nedbank Cup and CAF Confederation Cup to play for.
“I see that this year the team defensive structure is much better but I have a problem with the team in certain way”, said Ertugral as per iDiski Times.
“The entries after 21 section is not good enough to hurt teams that are playing everything at 200km.
"I feel sometimes they look on the highway they are coming so quickly but the rest defensively they are not organised.
"There are a lot of synergies that need to be better but they are better than last year that you can see. I think Junior [Motaung] is busy with lots of elements, but i think the biggest problem for me when I was at the helm is that the transfer window in January never helps a lot," added the Turkman.
“You need to be careful of that and also bringing a lot of players in now doesn’t make sense. It means you don’t trust the players. They will take that sometimes very serious. They have to have a nice feeling.
“So they need to get together, they need to find a solution to challenge because I think [Orlando] Pirates this season has a great coach.
"I said that before the season, bringing a coach that has a real pedigree. I love [Abdeslam] Ouaddou he’s such a brilliant mental coach. [Mamelodi] Sundowns will push I know that but this will again be a Sundowns and Pirates season," he continued.
“Africa is difficult it has to be organised for Kaizer Chiefs to win something. I don’t think the team has the pedigree to win this international cup.
"But I think any steps that they can go forward it brings the team together because the challenge they have in Africa is away games, in Africa is not easy."