‘Maybe Khuliso Mudau is part of Monnapule Saleng deal! Leaving Mamelodi Sundowns for Orlando Pirates will be a downgrade, 2026 FIFA World Cup comes and he will not be selected; Kaizer Chiefs are just watching their peers take the season seriously’ - Fans

The 30-year-old pushed for a move away from Chloorkop during the last PSL transfer window amid rumours that he was a wanted man in Europe. He could now secure a transfer, but he is being linked with Masandawana's local rivals, the Buccaneers. If that happens, it would mark the end of the right-back's time with the Brazilians, where he has been since October 2020.