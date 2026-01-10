+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

‘Maybe Khuliso Mudau is part of Monnapule Saleng deal! Leaving Mamelodi Sundowns for Orlando Pirates will be a downgrade, 2026 FIFA World Cup comes and he will not be selected; Kaizer Chiefs are just watching their peers take the season seriously’ - Fans

The 30-year-old pushed for a move away from Chloorkop during the last PSL transfer window amid rumours that he was a wanted man in Europe. He could now secure a transfer, but he is being linked with Masandawana's local rivals, the Buccaneers. If that happens, it would mark the end of the right-back's time with the Brazilians, where he has been since October 2020.

GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to reports that Khuliso Mudau could leave Mamelodi Sundowns for Orlando Pirates.

  • Kaizer Motaung Jr, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs scouts in Uganda

    Just heard that Chiefs scouting team the are in Uganda 🇺🇬 searching..... - Seun Masukela
  • Thapelo Morena & Khuliso Mudau, Bafana Bafana, June 2024Backpagepix

    No stress for Sundowns, Mdunyelwa and Morena are there

    If he gets his wish right, Zuko and Morena are ready for the replacement without stress, not that there is anything untoward about him but that, when rumours are doing the rounds about a player, he often loses focus somewhere somehow sometimes - Seshuanyana Mohlala
  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Leaving Downs for Pirates will be downgrade for Mudau

    Tell me you're mad without telling me you're mad😅 Mudau won't leave Sundowns for Pirates it'll be a downgrade - Madavha Millicent Lucia

  • Khuliso Mudau, Tashreeq Mathews, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Toxic Sundowns environment

    Or he could be leaving Sundowns, considering it is a toxic environment - Itumeleng Ray J Booysen

  • Khuliso Mudau and Vincent Pule, Mamelodi Sundowns vs SiweleleBackpage

    The only way to get Mudau will be...

    The only way to get him is if he refuses to renew his contract with Sundowns, as a free agent - Kemisetso Boikanyo Oratile Ledwaba

  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Mudau is part of the Saleng deal

    Lol we know the Saleng deal was to also get Khuliso so just break the news already - Mudie KoneMaybe He is part of Saleng deal - Cuma Ntangana

  • Khuliso Mudau and Daniel Msendami, Bafana Bafana vs ZimbabweGetty

    Mudau can play in Europe effortlessly

    Is this AI?🤣🤣 Khuliso can play in Europe effortlessly, his agent must ensure he gets a move outside - Faisal Champion Matuidi

  • Monnapule Saleng, Orbit College, September 2025Backpage

    Pirates buying Mudau to deal with Saleng

    I was about to say, surely they will be four right-backs. Maybe they want him to deal with Saleng🤷‍♂️- Mhlekazi MawandeThey're planning to defend and Sundowns are attacking😂 - Kings Makhalima.

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs watching serious rivals Pirates and Sundowns

    My neighbours in Naturena are just watching their peers take the season seriously while they still trying to figure out how they'll give their eight strikers game time🤣🤣🤣 - Tumo Mapedi

  • Khuliso Mudau of South AfricaBackpagepix

    Mudau to miss World Cup after Pirates move

    Lol suddenly World Cup comes and he is not selected. Why are footballers not calculative?🚮 - Humbulani Ņetshidongololwe

  • Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau GFXBackpagepix

    Mudau and Mokoena should play in England

    Masandawana, I suggest that we sell Mudau and Tebza (Mokoena) in England, La Liga or Italy for 120$ million - Mohlaoli Khambule

