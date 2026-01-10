GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to reports that Khuliso Mudau could leave Mamelodi Sundowns for Orlando Pirates.
‘Maybe Khuliso Mudau is part of Monnapule Saleng deal! Leaving Mamelodi Sundowns for Orlando Pirates will be a downgrade, 2026 FIFA World Cup comes and he will not be selected; Kaizer Chiefs are just watching their peers take the season seriously’ - Fans
Chiefs scouts in UgandaJust heard that Chiefs scouting team the are in Uganda 🇺🇬 searching..... - Seun Masukela
No stress for Sundowns, Mdunyelwa and Morena are thereIf he gets his wish right, Zuko and Morena are ready for the replacement without stress, not that there is anything untoward about him but that, when rumours are doing the rounds about a player, he often loses focus somewhere somehow sometimes - Seshuanyana Mohlala
Leaving Downs for Pirates will be downgrade for MudauTell me you're mad without telling me you're mad😅 Mudau won't leave Sundowns for Pirates it'll be a downgrade - Madavha Millicent Lucia
Toxic Sundowns environment
Or he could be leaving Sundowns, considering it is a toxic environment - Itumeleng Ray J Booysen
The only way to get Mudau will be...
The only way to get him is if he refuses to renew his contract with Sundowns, as a free agent - Kemisetso Boikanyo Oratile Ledwaba
Mudau is part of the Saleng deal
Lol we know the Saleng deal was to also get Khuliso so just break the news already - Mudie KoneMaybe He is part of Saleng deal - Cuma Ntangana
Mudau can play in Europe effortlessly
Is this AI?🤣🤣 Khuliso can play in Europe effortlessly, his agent must ensure he gets a move outside - Faisal Champion Matuidi
Pirates buying Mudau to deal with Saleng
I was about to say, surely they will be four right-backs. Maybe they want him to deal with Saleng🤷♂️- Mhlekazi MawandeThey're planning to defend and Sundowns are attacking😂 - Kings Makhalima.
Chiefs watching serious rivals Pirates and Sundowns
My neighbours in Naturena are just watching their peers take the season seriously while they still trying to figure out how they'll give their eight strikers game time🤣🤣🤣 - Tumo Mapedi
Mudau to miss World Cup after Pirates move
Lol suddenly World Cup comes and he is not selected. Why are footballers not calculative?🚮 - Humbulani Ņetshidongololwe
Mudau and Mokoena should play in England
Masandawana, I suggest that we sell Mudau and Tebza (Mokoena) in England, La Liga or Italy for 120$ million - Mohlaoli Khambule