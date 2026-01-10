Katlego Mphela warns Motsepes against reappointing Mosimane as Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach as ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker highlights major issues regarding 'control' and 'signings'

Former Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse believes Mosimane's return will represent continuity, given that Themba Zwane and Denis Onyango, the players he coached before he left for Al Ahly, are still at the club.

"Why not? I think he did well while he was there; some of the players are still there. I think it would be a good thing; also, it would not be much change if you think about it," Carelse said.

"I think it would be good for continuity as well; Pitso knows the players, knows the league, and also knows what the club wants to achieve, so I think it would be a good appointment.

"In terms of the selection of players and having a stable team, I think Pitso would bring that. Also, the fact that he knows that the club wants to dominate on the continental stage – that would obviously be one of his main objectives, to try to win the Champions League again," he added.

"I think he can do that; he has obviously gained a lot of experience over the years. I just think for continuity's sake, it would be best (to bring back Pitso); he knows how the club is run, and it's an advantage for him."

Although the reunion is still a matter of pure speculation, it is one of the news stories that football fans are keenly following.