Katlego Mphela warns Motsepes against reappointing Mosimane as Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach as ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker highlights major issues regarding 'control' and 'signings'
- AFP
Can Mosimane work with Downs' chief?
With Pitso Mosimane's return to Chloorkop rumoured as a high possibility, friction has been predicted to occur should that happen at all.
The Mamelodi Sundowns administration hierarchy is well laid down, with the Sporting Director, Fleming Berg, playing a key role that includes the signing of players.
However, former Masandawana star Katlego Mphela has stated there could be a potential conflict between Mosimane and Berg, given how the CAF Champions League winner likes to work.
- Backpage
'I don't think they will work'
"I will just talk from what I know. The Pitso I know. What I know is that he has evolved with football through the years. You can pick it up when you're talking to him. But I don't know," Mphela told Soccer Laduma.
"Maybe his own sporting director, whom he recommended, could work. I'm not sure about this one [Flemming Berg] because already there've been, you know, talks of complaints from fans and other people that they don't really need him.
"But the Pitso I know, I don't think they will work well [together], but you never know in football because Pitso likes being in control of the whole setup, which is why he has his own technical team. He likes signing his own players, so I'm not sure if he can work with this one. I’m not convinced."
- Getty Images Sport
Why is a possible return good?
Although the former Amakhosi star is sure a reunion between Mosimane and Sundowns is better, he is not sure whether it will work in regard to administration.
"I mean, honestly speaking, in terms of football, they achieved things together and complemented each other. I mean, he brought back the winning ways at Sundowns - the philosophy, you know," he added.
"He won the Champions League and the league with them. Some of his players went overseas. He improved players, and players went overseas, including Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly and others.
"So, in terms of football, I don't see any problem, but I don't know in terms of personal stuff and other things that are in the media. I'm not sure about it. But in terms of football, I don't see anything wrong with him going back there."
- Backpage
Carelse partly agrees with Mphela
Former Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse believes Mosimane's return will represent continuity, given that Themba Zwane and Denis Onyango, the players he coached before he left for Al Ahly, are still at the club.
"Why not? I think he did well while he was there; some of the players are still there. I think it would be a good thing; also, it would not be much change if you think about it," Carelse said.
"I think it would be good for continuity as well; Pitso knows the players, knows the league, and also knows what the club wants to achieve, so I think it would be a good appointment.
"In terms of the selection of players and having a stable team, I think Pitso would bring that. Also, the fact that he knows that the club wants to dominate on the continental stage – that would obviously be one of his main objectives, to try to win the Champions League again," he added.
"I think he can do that; he has obviously gained a lot of experience over the years. I just think for continuity's sake, it would be best (to bring back Pitso); he knows how the club is run, and it's an advantage for him."
Although the reunion is still a matter of pure speculation, it is one of the news stories that football fans are keenly following.