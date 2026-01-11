+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Chiefs fans, September 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

'It's a Kaizer Chiefs transfer strategy to mislead journalists, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates from has been happening in previous years; Delusional Amakhosi supporters are always dreaming as if they are playing PlayStation! Our beloved Bob Steak will say we have signed Josephine Ibwabwa from Zimbabwe' - Fans

The PSL January transfer window is officially open, with clubs busy beefing up their squads ahead of the second half of the season. The Buccaneers and Masandawana have already announced new signings, while Amakhosi are yet to rope in any fresh acquisitions. It remains to be seen whether the Glamour Boys will bring in new faces before the transfer period closes.

GOAL runs through what fans were saying after Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung remarked that the Soweto giants do not need to beef up their squad this January.

  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bob Steak signing Josephine Ibwabwa from Zimbabwe😏

    A few moments later "Thomas Sweswe signed for Kaizer Chiefs again from retirement "...We know our neighbours - Elliot NgobeniJust now you will hear our beloved Bob Steak saying that they have signed Josephine Ibwabwa from Zimbabwe 😏😏😔 - Bullistic Bullistic
  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs will keep on dealing with the likes of Mmodi

    So we'll keep on dealing with the likes Mmodi mxm 🚮 - Elijah Blake
  • Lebohang Maboe and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Big brand keeping rejects

    Big club nice brand keep on rejects and said they have a good team Chiefs management must stand up and go and look young players in second division (Motsepe) - Johannes Phalandwa

  • Stanley Nwabali, Chippa UnitedBackpage

    Chiefs should sign Nwabali

    No man, you sign players like that goalkeeper of Chippa leave this thing you need players good players we can see that Chiefs need players like Sundowns and Pirates - Thembekile Sali

  • Sipho Mbule and Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pain to Pirates and their muthi

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣pain went to Mabaso FC and their muthi - Courghttliey Scoopy-Doo Kgatla

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Time to sign players is now

    Sign players so they get used to the team for next year - Belivious Billy Van'Kubs

  • Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    No need for Chiefs to sign players

    Chiefs fans must learn to understand football we have many players while you need others I don't think we are in need of a player for any position unless end of the season - Michael Masegare

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, December 2025Backpage

    Delusional Chiefs fans

    Thanks, Family Business FC, you hit it straight to the heart of delusional fans, they are always dreaming as if they are playing PlayStation - Bongani Sadike

  • Thabo Nodada, Cape Town City, February 2023Backpagepix

    Chiefs still chasing Nodada😂

    And they are still chasing uThabo Nodada until now shame maar this team - Ntate Fox Phoofolo Motloung

  • Dillon Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs' strategy to mislead journalists, Sundowns and Pirates

    I think it's a strategy to mislead journalists, Sundowns and Pirates from what has been happening in previous years - Sabelo Nkosi

  • Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Stop bringing in Pirates & Sundowns

    Neh Maan comrades... behave yourselves 😂😂😂😂...stop bringing Pirates and Sundowns...Neh 😂😂😂😂😂 - Rele Rsa

