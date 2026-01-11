'It's a Kaizer Chiefs transfer strategy to mislead journalists, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates from has been happening in previous years; Delusional Amakhosi supporters are always dreaming as if they are playing PlayStation! Our beloved Bob Steak will say we have signed Josephine Ibwabwa from Zimbabwe' - Fans

GOAL runs through what fans were saying after Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung remarked that the Soweto giants do not need to beef up their squad this January.
Bob Steak signing Josephine Ibwabwa from Zimbabwe😏A few moments later "Thomas Sweswe signed for Kaizer Chiefs again from retirement "...We know our neighbours - Elliot NgobeniJust now you will hear our beloved Bob Steak saying that they have signed Josephine Ibwabwa from Zimbabwe 😏😏😔 - Bullistic Bullistic
Chiefs will keep on dealing with the likes of MmodiSo we'll keep on dealing with the likes Mmodi mxm 🚮 - Elijah Blake
Big brand keeping rejectsBig club nice brand keep on rejects and said they have a good team Chiefs management must stand up and go and look young players in second division (Motsepe) - Johannes Phalandwa
Chiefs should sign Nwabali
No man, you sign players like that goalkeeper of Chippa leave this thing you need players good players we can see that Chiefs need players like Sundowns and Pirates - Thembekile Sali
Pain to Pirates and their muthi
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣pain went to Mabaso FC and their muthi - Courghttliey Scoopy-Doo Kgatla
Time to sign players is now
Sign players so they get used to the team for next year - Belivious Billy Van'Kubs
No need for Chiefs to sign players
Chiefs fans must learn to understand football we have many players while you need others I don't think we are in need of a player for any position unless end of the season - Michael Masegare
Delusional Chiefs fans
Thanks, Family Business FC, you hit it straight to the heart of delusional fans, they are always dreaming as if they are playing PlayStation - Bongani Sadike
Chiefs still chasing Nodada😂
And they are still chasing uThabo Nodada until now shame maar this team - Ntate Fox Phoofolo Motloung
Chiefs' strategy to mislead journalists, Sundowns and Pirates
I think it's a strategy to mislead journalists, Sundowns and Pirates from what has been happening in previous years - Sabelo Nkosi
Stop bringing in Pirates & Sundowns
Neh Maan comrades... behave yourselves 😂😂😂😂...stop bringing Pirates and Sundowns...Neh 😂😂😂😂😂 - Rele Rsa