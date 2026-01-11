For the first time since the 2019/20 season, Mamelodi Sundowns have entered the new year trailing in the Premier Soccer League title race.

Masandawana sit two points behind log leaders Orlando Pirates, who look capable of ending Sundowns’ era of dominance that has delivered an unprecedented eight consecutive league titles.

While Masandawana are top of their CAF Champions League group, they lead only on goal difference after being tied on four points with second-placed Al Hilal Omdurman.

It has already been a frustrating campaign, with the Tshwane giants missing out on both the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.

Those setbacks have piled pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso, amid growing rumours linking Pitso Mosimane with a sensational return to the club he left in September 2020.

Cardoso has since fueled speculation by posting a cryptic social media message that appears to hint at uncertainty over his future at Chloorkop.