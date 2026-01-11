Miguel Cardoso sends cryptic message 'I don't know where I'm going from here' amid Mamelodi Sundowns' reported interest in Pitso Mosimane
Sundowns' struggles under Cardoso spark Mosimane rumours
For the first time since the 2019/20 season, Mamelodi Sundowns have entered the new year trailing in the Premier Soccer League title race.
Masandawana sit two points behind log leaders Orlando Pirates, who look capable of ending Sundowns’ era of dominance that has delivered an unprecedented eight consecutive league titles.
While Masandawana are top of their CAF Champions League group, they lead only on goal difference after being tied on four points with second-placed Al Hilal Omdurman.
It has already been a frustrating campaign, with the Tshwane giants missing out on both the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.
Those setbacks have piled pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso, amid growing rumours linking Pitso Mosimane with a sensational return to the club he left in September 2020.
Cardoso has since fueled speculation by posting a cryptic social media message that appears to hint at uncertainty over his future at Chloorkop.
What did Cardoso say about his future?
Cardoso has posted on his Instagram story a message suggesting that he might be on his way out of the club.
To some, his remarks might be interpreted as meaning that he might be in the dark about how this season will end but still optimistic that Sundowns will achieve success in the end.
"I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring," the Sundowns head coach quoted David Bowie amid his uncertain future.
Sundowns warned against hiring Mosimane
Former Sundowns forward Katlego Mphela has warned the Brazilians against appointing Mosimane as their coach.
The ex-Bafana star fears that the veteran coach might clash with Masandawana sporting director Flemming Berg.
"I will just talk from what I know. The Pitso I know. What I know is that he has evolved with football through the years. You can pick it up when you're talking to him. But I don't know," Mphela told Soccer Laduma.
"Maybe his own sporting director, whom he recommended, could work. I'm not sure about this one [Flemming Berg] because already there've been, you know, talks of complaints from fans and other people that they don't really need him.
"But the Pitso I know, I don't think they will work well [together], but you never know in football because Pitso likes being in control of the whole setup, which is why he has his own technical team. He likes signing his own players, so I'm not sure if he can work with this one. I’m not convinced."
Mosimane tipped for Bafana job
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has tipped Mosimane to return for another dance as Bafana Bafana coach.
The retired wideman is not confident in Hugo Broos leading the national team at the World Cup and wants Mosomane to be et the helm while assisted by Rhulani Mokwena.
"Unfortunately, we lost people like Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena in South African football," Khanye told KickOff.
"Bafana Bafana looked far better when Rulani was coaching Sundowns. We had nine starters from Sundowns when we reached the semi-finals of the last AFCON, hence Hugo Broos didn't struggle that much to select his squad.
"He just picked the Sundowns back five as it was including the goalkeeper. Sundowns are the team that is used to this continental football, hence they reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.
"I don't understand why Hugo Broos started with seven defenders. All of a sudden, there was Samukelo Kabini in the starting line-up from nowhere, a player who didn't play in the group stages. He looked shaky. Bathusi Aubaas also didn't play in the group stages," added the former Amajita star.
"Yes the team he started with was not so convincing against Angola, Zimbabwe, but they would have gotten the momentum as the tournament progressed. You can sub them as the game goes on. "You know what, this Hugo Broos guy is the luckiest coach. In the last AFCON, we drew four times; there's no continuity if you win ugly or by luck.
"In the national team there is no time to prepare, so how do you experiment in such a tournament. Leaving out experienced players was Broos's downfall. You need Bradley Grobler, Iqraam Rayners, Thembinkosi Lorch, and Grant Kekana to win such tournaments," the Daveyton-bred Khanye continued.
"Broos had a bad plan; he seemed confused in his squad selection. I would love to see Pitso Mosimane, assisted by Rulani Mokwena, taking us to the World Cup."