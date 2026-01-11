Shea Lacey loses his head! Man Utd wonderkid shown first career red card after petulant outburst in FA Cup defeat to Brighton

Fletcher has, unsurprisingly, continued to show faith in youth while filling a caretaker post. His twin sons, Jack and Tyler, were named on the bench for a cup clash with Brighton. Lacey was also given the nod.

He was introduced much earlier against the Seagulls than he had managed against Villa and Burnley, with England international Mason Mount being replaced in the 62nd minute. United were looking for trickery and direct running on the flanks.

Lacey provided that, as he quickly looked like the Red Devils’ most creative influence, but was unable to carve open opportunities as Brighton’s defence stood firm. He was cautioned in the 87th minute for a late tackle and knew that he was walking a disciplinary tightrope from there.

