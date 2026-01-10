Orlando Pirates thrash AmaZulu FC to widen gap over Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs as title race gathers speed
Pirates too good for AmaZulu
Orlando Pirates resumed the Diski Challenge campaign with a 3-0 win over AmaZulu FC at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Saturday.
Pirates made their dominance count as they gave their rivals no chance of fighting back after scoring in either half to claim the three points.
Meanwhile, AmaZulu threatened Pirates in the third minute when Thandanani Mhlongo found himself one-on-one with the Pirates' goalkeeper, Lebo Mohlala, but he failed to score from the early chance.
After surviving a scary moment in the third minute, the Sea Robbers gathered courage and stamped authority on the game. With fluid movement and one-touches, Pirates kept possession as Usuthu struggled to keep their opponents at bay.
The Durban-based outfit, tactically, allowed Pirates to keep the ball while they tried to catch them off guard using quick counterattacks.
Pirates broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Thuto Sesipi beat AmaZulu goalkeeper Nene Lindani. With remarkable composure, the Sea Robber seized the opportunity brought about by a rebound and slotted past the goalkeeper to put his side ahead.
Rejuvenated by the goal, Pirates enjoyed more possession as they pressed and stretched AmaZulu, who struggled to contain their opponents from Soweto.
AmaZulu star Rocco Rocha was cautioned in the 35th minute, and the yellow card issued meant that he was walking on eggshells as he was careful not to get another, thus giving Pirates a numerical advantage.
The Buccaneers failed to extend their lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute after a foul by Bande Gumede on Simphiwe Masilela.
But Joy Manana took the spot kick, but the AmaZulu goalkeeper saved his penalty, thus wasting a chance that would have given Pirates a further advantage in the contest.
Four minutes after the hour mark, Bucs scored their second goal when Simphiwe Masilela beat AmaZulu goalkeeper Lindani with a well-struck free kick.
After failing to score from the spot kick, Manana finally struck in the 88th minute to give Pirates their third goal.
Although the chances were fewer in the second half compared to the first half, Pirates capitalised on them to score two more goals that sealed their away victory.
The win means Pirates lead with 34 points from 14 games, five more points than Sundowns, who have played 13 games.
Pirates coach raises concerns
Before playing AmaZulu, Pirates coach Roscoe Krieling pointed out that his striking department needs to improve.
"We played 13 games, and while the outcome was good, we had set a target regarding our points from the first 10 games," he said.
"However, my concern lies with our conversion rate. With over 250 entries into the opponent's box, we only managed to score 28 goals, just 10 per cent of those chances. This is an area where we must see significant improvement."
With three goals against AmaZulu, Krieling should be happy with the outcome.
“There’s no pressure; it’s all about the boys. They just need to continue from where they left off. We are focusing on ourselves,” he said on Saturday before the AmaZulu game.
Other Diski Challenge results
In other games, Stellenbosch beat Polokwane City 3-0, while Orbit College defeated Chippa United by a 1-0 scoreline. Siwelele FC were too good for TS Galaxy, as they managed a 2-1 win away from home.
On Sunday, second-placed Sundowns will play Sekhukhune United, while defending champions, Chiefs, will be hosted by Richards Bay. Durban City will face Golden Arrows.
Tough challenge for Chiefs
To defend the title, Chiefs have massive ground to cover; after 12 games, the Glamour Boys have amassed just 20 points. This means a whopping 14-point gap separates them from the log leaders and archrivals, Pirates.
Last season was a historic campaign for Chiefs after winning the title for the first time with massive points that surpassed the 70 mark. This time around, they have a mountain to climb, especially with Pirates showing no intent of slowing down.