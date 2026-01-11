Mamelodi Sundowns set to welcome former Sporting Braga winger after leaving Portuguese top-tier club, but will Kaizer Chiefs pounce?

Futebol SAD's confirmation comes after Kodisang's agent, Mike Makaab, had revealed that the player was expected back.

“The likelihood is that his loan [spell] will be shortened and he will be back in SA. We sent him to AVS, and a project was supposedly going to go on a newly promoted team, and there was a lot of enthusiasm around them building a strong structure," Makaab said.

“KK was one of the players; you must understand, he did incredibly well at Moreirense two and a half seasons ago, where he played 31 of 34 games.

“And don’t forget Moreirense were in the top flight in Portugal, and they finished in the top six. There was always the possibility of him going back to Portugal on loan because of his credentials in Portugal.

"Unfortunately, that particular football team had a horrible start this season, fired the coach, and I think even the second one has been fired," he added.

“When you’re in an unstable environment, and you’re not getting game time, you’ve got to do something about it. As an agency, we have to do something.

The former Orlando Pirates coach blamed the club for Kodisang's struggle and said the termination of his contract is the best decision.

"We can’t be sitting back and watching this unfold without intervening. That’s the reason for him coming home," the agent added.

“It’s early stages; we’re still trying to finalise the termination of the loan. It’s complicated, but we’re finalising that.”