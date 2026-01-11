Mamelodi Sundowns set to welcome former Sporting Braga winger after leaving Portuguese top-tier club, but will Kaizer Chiefs pounce?
SA star set to return
After a move to AVS Futebol SAD in Portugal did not turn out as expected, Kobamelo Kodisang is expected to return to the Premier Soccer League.
The European club have announced that they have agreed with Sundowns to terminate the former Braga winger's contract.
Deal terminated
"AVS Soccer SAD, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kobamelo Kodisang have agreed to terminate the player’s temporary transfer contract," the AVS statement read.
"At that point, Kodisang is no longer an AFS player. To him, this society wishes happiness for the future and thanks for the services rendered."
- AVS Futebol SAD
Agent breaks silence
Futebol SAD's confirmation comes after Kodisang's agent, Mike Makaab, had revealed that the player was expected back.
“The likelihood is that his loan [spell] will be shortened and he will be back in SA. We sent him to AVS, and a project was supposedly going to go on a newly promoted team, and there was a lot of enthusiasm around them building a strong structure," Makaab said.
“KK was one of the players; you must understand, he did incredibly well at Moreirense two and a half seasons ago, where he played 31 of 34 games.
“And don’t forget Moreirense were in the top flight in Portugal, and they finished in the top six. There was always the possibility of him going back to Portugal on loan because of his credentials in Portugal.
"Unfortunately, that particular football team had a horrible start this season, fired the coach, and I think even the second one has been fired," he added.
“When you’re in an unstable environment, and you’re not getting game time, you’ve got to do something about it. As an agency, we have to do something.
The former Orlando Pirates coach blamed the club for Kodisang's struggle and said the termination of his contract is the best decision.
"We can’t be sitting back and watching this unfold without intervening. That’s the reason for him coming home," the agent added.
“It’s early stages; we’re still trying to finalise the termination of the loan. It’s complicated, but we’re finalising that.”
Will Kaizer Chiefs reignite interest?
Previously, Makaab had revealed that the Soweto Giants were interested in signing the South African star.
“There was interest from Kaizer Chiefs, but you must understand that at the time he was contracted to Braga, on loan at Moreirense,” Makaab said last year.
“And Braga were not going to release him for a small fee; they valued him very highly. So that was the stumbling block. Again, it’s easy to point fingers at a football club, at a football player, and at a football agent when you are looking from the outside.
"We must understand that these things have to align; the football club that is showing an interest in the player and the selling club have to be on the same page," he explained.
"Football transfers are more complicated than people think; they are only easy when a player is a free agent. So there was interest but no formal offer.”
Given that Chiefs could sign to strengthen further, it remains to be seen whether Kodsang will be one of those players.
Will the situation be different for Kodisang this time around?
Initially, Makaab complained that his client was not given a fair chance to compete at Sundowns.
Given how adventurous the agent is, he might get Kodisang a different club, perhaps on a loan deal as a short-term solution.
“We are worried about Kobamelo Kodisang and his struggles for game time because he’s a very talented footballer,” Maakab said.
“And I think he hasn’t been given a fair chance to compete for his position in the team, but we also understand that the players in his position are doing well, and the team is doing well.
“So we’re going to look at all the best possible options for his career because, as I said, he’s a talented player who should play regular football.”