Puso Dithejane set for return? TS Galaxy confirm Kaizer Chiefs interest as Soweto giants look to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to Player of the Month's signature - 'Well, let's see how it will go'
Amakhosi eye their product
Kaizer Chiefs have reached out to Puso Dithejane's father in an attempt to bring the forward back to the club, it has been revealed.
Dithejane, a product of Chiefs' development setup, has also been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns.
Now, Masandawana could face stiff competition in the race to sign the multiple Man of the Match award winner and won two Player of the Month accolades this season, as Chiefs have made contact.
Sukazi breaks silence
"I see most journalists are linking him with a move back to Kaizer Chiefs, so yes, yesterday I was with him, and he showed me a number of missed calls from Kaizer Jr, another missed call from Tera Maliwa, the Kaizer Chiefs scout," Sukazi told Ikwekwezi, as quoted by KickOff.
"The boy's father also phoned me to inform me that he had also received a call from Bobby [Motaung]. He also showed me a missed call from coach Vela Khumalo.
"It seems Kaizer Chiefs are still in the wooing process. Well, let's see how it will go. Bobby has made contact with Dithejane's father, but he advised Bobby to speak to me about the boy," he added.
"At TS Galaxy, we don't have a problem with a club talking to a player first. At the moment, Puso Dithejane is still a TS Galaxy FC player. If Chiefs come to us, we will sit down and listen to what they put on the table and take it from there."
Europe's interest
The Chiefs and Sundowns pursuit comes after reported interest from Croatia. These numerous reports of interest from different clubs come as Dithejane's star continues to shine this season.
In 15 matches, the former SAFA School of Excellence player has found the back of the net four times and provided assists on six occasions.
Recently, he responded to the reported interest from Croatia.
“To be honest, hearing that a team in Europe is asking about me made me so happy. And that doesn’t mean I need to stop working hard because I’m getting recognised and there are teams that are asking about me," Dithejane said.
“This has to push me to work even harder to constantly prove my qualities. I mean, I didn’t sign with any team overseas; hence, I say I need to keep on working hard to prove that I can be a better player each and every day."
Possible return to Naturena
Before he left the Soweto giants, it was clear Dithejane was not a happy player. When pressed to explain his decision to leave, he said he was not going to be a ball boy. However, he did not rule out returning to the club.
“Ja, it’s all the truth; I left because I refused to be a ball boy. We had a meeting before leaving," he said.
"We didn’t have a disciplinary hearing. We just had a meeting. Then they told us we must leave. Then we left. I’m for me now. I can’t say that [I regret leaving], because I’ve improved now, and I’ve added something to my career. So I won’t say that.
"Um, I felt sad, obviously, and I was hoping I could play for Kaizer Chiefs,” Dithejane continued. Maybe, maybe not, maybe I’m going to play there [in the future], but then I’m here at TS Galaxy now, focusing here.
"But I was hoping to play there, and I was working hard for that spot in the first team."
During the transfer window, Dithejane is one of the players who is closely watched because of his talent and current form. Should he move to Sundowns, who have already signed Monnapule Saleng, he will be expected to help the Brazilians chase more titles.
A move to Chiefs will be an act of trying to prove critics wrong and retracing his roots, hoping to succeed where he initially did not break through.