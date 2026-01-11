Puso Dithejane set for return? TS Galaxy confirm Kaizer Chiefs interest as Soweto giants look to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to Player of the Month's signature - 'Well, let's see how it will go'

"I see most journalists are linking him with a move back to Kaizer Chiefs, so yes, yesterday I was with him, and he showed me a number of missed calls from Kaizer Jr, another missed call from Tera Maliwa, the Kaizer Chiefs scout," Sukazi told Ikwekwezi, as quoted by KickOff.

"The boy's father also phoned me to inform me that he had also received a call from Bobby [Motaung]. He also showed me a missed call from coach Vela Khumalo.

"It seems Kaizer Chiefs are still in the wooing process. Well, let's see how it will go. Bobby has made contact with Dithejane's father, but he advised Bobby to speak to me about the boy," he added.

"At TS Galaxy, we don't have a problem with a club talking to a player first. At the moment, Puso Dithejane is still a TS Galaxy FC player. If Chiefs come to us, we will sit down and listen to what they put on the table and take it from there."