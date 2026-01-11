Getty
Michael Olise & Luis Diaz compared to legendary Bayern Munich duo after racking up five goal involvements between them in Wolfsburg demolition
Olise and Diaz do the damage as Bayern thump sorry Wolfsburg
Looking to open up an 11-point margin over second-placed Borussia Dortmund, league leaders Bayern were absolutely ruthless in front of goal in what was their first appearance since the German top-flight shut down on 21 December.
With the only blemish in what was an otherwise perfect day coming in the 13th-minute, when Wolfsburg striker Dzenan Pejcinovic continued his fine form by scoring his fourth goal in his last two league appearances, Bayern maintained their unbeaten record domestically in scintillating fashion.
Aided by two own goals from Kilian Fischer and Moritz Jenz, the Bavarians put on a show at the Allianz Arena as Diaz, Raphael Guerreiro, Harry Kane and Leon Goretzka all found the back of the net, while man-of-the-match Olise bagged a superb brace for the hosts.
Star duo continue to post unbelievable numbers
On a day when everything Bayern touched turned to goals, Olise and Diaz were the two standout performers for Kompany’s men.
Former Crystal Palace ace Olise added to his two goals by providing the assist for Diaz’s superb first-half header, latching onto Konrad Laimer’s pass before whipping in a terrific cross from the right-hand side.
And Diaz was able to return the favour after the interval, jinking onto his favoured right foot before feeding a cute pass through to Olise, who wrapped up a stellar night’s work by scoring Bayern’s seventh.
Olise has scored 12 goals and recorded nine assists in all competitions for Bayern this season, while Diaz has enjoyed a remarkable debut season following his move from Liverpool last summer, netting 14 times while also setting up his team-mates on eight occasions.
Bayern chief lovingly compares Olise & Diaz to Robben & Ribery
Following their heroics against Daniel Bauer’s Wolfsburg, Olise and Diaz have received the ultimate compliment from Bayern director of sport Max Eberl, who saw shades of iconic duo Robben and Ribery in their respective performances.
Speaking to Sky Sports Germany after the full-time whistle sounded in Munich, Eberl said: “When I see Michael's position and moves, he resembles Arjen Robben. We were just talking about it in the locker room too: he's kind of the new Robben we've got. Delicate, elegant.
“And with Lucho on the other side, we've got that Franck Ribéry type, the creative chaos-maker. Our wing partnership is extraordinary.”
Robben and Ribery lit up European football during 10-season spell
Widely regarded as two of the greatest wingers of their generation, Robben and Ribery were part of the Bayern side who lifted the treble during the 2012-13 season under Jupp Heynckes’ stewardship.
Nicknamed ‘Robbery’, the pair tormented full-backs far and wide during their 10 seasons together between 2009 and 2019, before - rather fittingly - they each departed Bayern at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
Kompany steers clear of 'Robbery' comparison
Olise and Diaz will look to continue their fine form when Bayern return to league action with an away trip to Koln on Wednesday, before heading to third-placed RB Leipzig just three days later.
While avoiding comparisons with Robben and Ribery, Bayern boss Kompany was full of praise for Olise and Diaz after the Wolfsburg victory, telling reporters in his post-match press conference: “The guys upfront have high individual quality, that's just how it is. They're always a threat. It's not just them.
“[Raphael] Guerreiro always came on and did well, there's Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal [Musiala] when he comes back. It's one of our strengths that we have many players who can score and create.”
