Check out the latest transfer news and rumours from Amakhosi, Buccaneers, Masandawana and the rest of the PSL teams.

The 2024-25 winter transfer window was opened on Wednesday, January 1 whereby the Premier Soccer League teams are able to bolster their squads with new players.

GOAL brings you the latest transfer rumours and news from the PSL and South African players, managers, and coaches plying their trade beyond our borders as clubs look for reinforcements in the January transfer window.