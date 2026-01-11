South Africa's World Cup star scores twice to help Kaizer Chiefs secure fourth successive win and edge closer to Mamelodi Sundowns
- Asidlali
Chiefs thump Richards Bay
Kaizer Chiefs thrashed AmaZulu 4-0 in a Diski Challenge encounter on Sunday at the Mpumalanga Stadium.
Going into the game, Amakhosi were tipped to win given their dominance in this fixture. The Soweto giants have won five of the seven games they have played against Richards Bay, while two matches ended in draws.
The Natal Rich Boys managed to hold the Naturena outfit at bay in the first half, but collapsed in the second half as Chiefs went home with points and a clean sheet.
Meanwhile, after a shaky start, Chiefs started to assert themselves in the game from the 10th minute, with Imaad Hendricks and Molefo Kamogelo leading the charge.
In the 12th minute, Hlongwane got a good opportunity to break the deadlock, but Richards Bay goalkeeper Siphesihle Mtshali made a vital block to deny the Chiefs star.
Another opportunity for Hlongwane to score came in the 25th minute; the forward launched a ferocious strike only to hit the post.
After failing to make their chances in the first half count, Chiefs resumed the second half with tangible determination. It did not take them long to break the deadlock, as Hendricks scored in the 49th minute.
Chiefs head coach Vela Khumalo made two changes five minutes after the hour mark, substitutions that would later prove vital for the defending Diski Challenge champions. Neo Bohloko and Steven Mendes replaced Malefo and Jansen Donay.
The tactical change, which gave the Glamour Boys renewed energy in the attacking department, helped them unlock Richards Bay further.
Bohloko shines
Bohloko, South Africa's 2025 Under-17 World Cup star, made his presence felt almost immediately as he scored in the 72nd minute. Hawk-eyed Hlongwane spotted Bohloko in a good position to score and delivered a precise cross, and the scorer found the back of the net after outwitting his marker.
Two minutes later, after doubling their lead, Amakhosi struck again; Hendricks registered a brace with his 75th-minute goal after a brilliant assist from Bohloko.
In the 89th minute, Chiefs stretched the lead quite beyond Richards Bay's reach when Bohloko scored. With an equally precise assist from Siya Gumede, the South African star scored Chiefs' fourth goal.
From this point, it was surely hard for the home side to mount a comeback as Chiefs recorded their fourth straight win.
- Backpage
Khumalo vindicated
Before the match, coach Khumalo stressed that Chiefs were keen to make football exciting by scoring goals, a call that the players heeded.
“We are back in good spirits. The boys are excited about the UK tour, and we are looking forward to doing our best," the tactician said.
"We want to pick up where we left off last year and score goals, as it makes football exciting."
- Backpage
Sundowns frustrated
As Chiefs celebrate a big win and points, Sundowns dropped points after a 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United at the Isak Steyl Stadium.
Ofentse Moeletsi scored for Babina Noko in the 54th minute before Sundowns grabbed an equaliser in the 64th minute after Bennet Mokoena struck.
Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants and Magesi FC shared points from a 0-0 draw at Dr Molemela Stadium, while Stellenbosch defeated Polokwane City 3-0 at the Mpumalanga Stadium.
Siwelele were 3-1 winners in their match against TS Galaxy, as Orbit College beat Chippa United 1-0.
- Asidlali
Sundowns lose ground
After the one-all draw, there are four points now separating Pirates and Sundowns. The Sea Robbers have 34 points, Sundowns have 29, and Chiefs, with a mountain to climb insofar as the title defence is concerned, are fifth with 23 points.
In their next game, the Buccaneers will play Marumo Gallants on January 17, while Chiefs will face Sundowns.
The Chiefs-Sundowns encounter on January 18 is a high-stakes game given that a win for Amakhosi will mean more points needed will be collected. A draw or a loss will not be a favourable result for Masandawana, as such a result will hand Pirates more advantage in the title race.