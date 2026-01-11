Motaung insists Kaizer Chiefs have no plans to make January signings amid Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thabo Moloisane links, says what could change this
What to expect from Amakhosi in this transfer window period?
Kaizer Chiefs have found themselves in a much stronger position this season, a level of competitiveness that has often been lacking in recent years. The team is now firmly in the mix at the top of the league, maintaining a close gap with defending champions Sundowns and trying to keep up the pace with their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, who have built a formidable squad and collected silverware along the way.
This renewed competitiveness signals a positive shift for Amakhosi, as they look to reclaim their place among the Premier Soccer League’s elite, blending experienced leadership with emerging talent to challenge for trophies and restore pride to the club’s loyal fanbase.
While several other teams in the domestic league have already unveiled their new recruits, the Naturena-based Kaizer Chiefs have remained tight-lipped. The club has, however, been linked with potential signings such as Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thabo Moloisane, fueling speculation among supporters eager to see how the team will strengthen ahead of the season’s final stretch.
Stepping in to address the uncertainty, veteran football administrator Bobby Motaung has offered clarity, sharing his insights on what fans can realistically expect from Amakhosi as they look to stay competitive against the league heavyweights.
The Motaungs are 'satisfied' with their squad
Motaung has made it clear that the club is not actively looking to add to the squad, as they are content with the players currently on their books. However, he added that if a standout opportunity were to arise, the club would consider making a move.
"We will not say no if a special player comes along. Should that happen, we will consider," said Motaung as per Isolezwe.
"We are satisfied with our current squad, because some of our players had injuries, but they are back now. We signed a lot of players at the beginning of the season, and some of them have not played yet," he added.
"It's not easy to join Chiefs; it takes time for some players to settle. They need to get used to the team [first] for everything to go accordingly. We do not want to keep on changing our squad," explained Motaung.
Could Mabasa be the 'special' one who makes Chief relook at their decision?
According to the club's former striker, Phumlani Mkhize, he believes Tshegofatso Mabasa could be exactly what the Phefeni team lacks.
"Mabasa is a player I still need at Pirates, but the coach believes otherwise," Mkhize told KickOff.
"So a move to Kaizer Chiefs would be the best move of his football career. Kaizer Chiefs need a target man and a finisher like Mabasa upfront.
"I see Flavio Da Silva, but the thing is, he lacks that thing that Kaizer Chiefs supporters are expecting from a Kaizer Chiefs striker. But Mabasa will fit in perfectly at Kaizer Chiefs because the football they are playing does not differ that much from the one Pirates are playing.
"Mabasa would be the best signing for Chiefs because he's got goals in him, and Chiefs need goals. He is a hardworking striker. His awareness in the box is second to none," added the retired footballer.
"He knows exactly where the goals are, and he's good at one-on-ones. Pirates' loss would be Kaizer Chiefs' gain if he happens to go there.
"He is a true striker, hence there are always questions around his exclusion from the national team. Mabasa can score and provide assists."
What comes next?
While the team appears firm in their decision, it will be intriguing to see what type of player could be considered an exception. Only time will tell if there are any surprises from the Soweto giants and how supporters will react. Meanwhile, the CAF Confederation Cup looms on the horizon, as the club sets its sights on making an even bigger impact on the continental stage.