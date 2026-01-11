Motaung insists Kaizer Chiefs have no plans to make January signings amid Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thabo Moloisane links, says what could change this

Kaizer Chiefs have found themselves in a much stronger position this season, a level of competitiveness that has often been lacking in recent years. The team is now firmly in the mix at the top of the league, maintaining a close gap with defending champions Sundowns and trying to keep up the pace with their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, who have built a formidable squad and collected silverware along the way.

This renewed competitiveness signals a positive shift for Amakhosi, as they look to reclaim their place among the Premier Soccer League’s elite, blending experienced leadership with emerging talent to challenge for trophies and restore pride to the club’s loyal fanbase.

While several other teams in the domestic league have already unveiled their new recruits, the Naturena-based Kaizer Chiefs have remained tight-lipped. The club has, however, been linked with potential signings such as Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thabo Moloisane, fueling speculation among supporters eager to see how the team will strengthen ahead of the season’s final stretch.

Stepping in to address the uncertainty, veteran football administrator Bobby Motaung has offered clarity, sharing his insights on what fans can realistically expect from Amakhosi as they look to stay competitive against the league heavyweights.