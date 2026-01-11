MaMkhize raids South African club as Mbabane Highlanders sign three players after Ezimnyama Ngenkani deregister club chairman Andile Mpisane
Mzansi trio joins Highlanders
Mbabane Highlanders AM have announced the arrival of two forwards, Zwelihle Phewa and Nkosivumile Zulu, along with midfielder Smiso Gumede, with the trio previously on the books of Midlands Wanderers. Gumede and Zulu are no strangers to the Mkhize and Mpisane management, having previously turned out for the now-defunct Royal AM.
Ezimnyama Ngenkani currently find themselves in 10th position on the Eswatini Premier League standings after a slow start to the campaign. The Mbabane-based outfit has endured an inconsistent opening to the season, managing to collect just nine points from their first eight matches, a return that falls short of their usual standards. With the league beginning to take shape, pressure is mounting on the side to find rhythm and climb the table, making the January transfer window a crucial period as they look to turn their fortunes around in the second half of the season.
- Backpage
Welcoming pleasantries
The club confirmed the arrivals by issuing an official welcome statement on their social media platforms.
"The players are familiar faces to the Black Bull, having featured against Mbabane Highlanders AM during a series of pre-season friendlies as the Club prepared for the current campaign," said the statement.
Meanwhile, the new recruits expressed their excitement at becoming part of Ezimnyama Ngenkani.
"We are excited to be joining one of the biggest teams in the country and are looking
forward to the experience of playing in front of the Mbabane Highlanders AM faithful," said Phewa, as the statement continued.
Zulu vowed to let their work speak for itself on the field.
"We are here now and ready to work. We will do the rest of the talking on the pitch."
Setting the record straight around Mpisane's retirement speculations
Moreover, the club has moved to dispel rumours that the chairman, who is also listed among Highlanders’ registered players, has retired.
"Mbabane Highlanders AM has taken note of widespread reports circulating in the media suggesting that Andile Mpisane, who also serves as the Club's Chairman, has retired from professional football. The Club wishes to categorically clarify that these reports are incorrect," the club stated.
''Andile Mpisane has not retired. Following the injury sustained earlier this season, the Club has received a detailed medical prognosis advising that he should only resume full training no earlier than April 2026. By that stage, the current competitive season would be nearing its conclusion.
"In light of this medical guidance, and after careful consideration of the Club's immediate sporting objectives and available regulatory options, management resolved to deregister Andile for the remainder of the current season. This decision was taken to create space within the Club's foreign player quota, allowing for the registration of a player who can contribute immediately as the team pushes toward its targets for the season.
"Andile remains an active player, and his situation will be reviewed ahead of the next campaign. The Club remains hopeful that, following a full recovery, he will be in a position to return to the playing squad in the future."
- Backpagepix
The new home where Royal AM’s legacy lives on
Highlanders will be looking to roll up their sleeves, work tirelessly, and turn their season around as they aim to climb the Eswatini Premier League table.
With the South African chairman and club owner keeping a close eye on operations, Highlanders are determined to get all its ducks in a row—building a well-oiled, competitive squad capable of challenging at the top.
For Shawn Mkhize, this represents more than just a project; it’s an opportunity to craft a lasting legacy and give Royal AM a memorable afterlife through Highlanders, blending ambition, strategy, and footballing passion into a winning formula.