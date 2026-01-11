MaMkhize raids South African club as Mbabane Highlanders sign three players after Ezimnyama Ngenkani deregister club chairman Andile Mpisane

The club confirmed the arrivals by issuing an official welcome statement on their social media platforms.

"The players are familiar faces to the Black Bull, having featured against Mbabane Highlanders AM during a series of pre-season friendlies as the Club prepared for the current campaign," said the statement.

Meanwhile, the new recruits expressed their excitement at becoming part of Ezimnyama Ngenkani.

"We are excited to be joining one of the biggest teams in the country and are looking

forward to the experience of playing in front of the Mbabane Highlanders AM faithful," said Phewa, as the statement continued.

Zulu vowed to let their work speak for itself on the field.

"We are here now and ready to work. We will do the rest of the talking on the pitch."