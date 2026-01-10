Agent Mike Makaab speaks on why Mamelodi Sundowns star Kobamelo Kodisang will have loan stint in Portugal cut short
- AVS Futebol SAD
Kodisang not getting game time
Kobamelo Kodisang is struggling for regular game time at Portuguese top-flight side AVS Futebol SAD, where he is on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Portuguese club are rooted to the bottom of the 18-team league and the South African winger has made just five appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and registering no assists.
His agent, Mike Makaab, has confirmed that there is a possibility the loan deal could be cancelled.
Makaab explained Kodisang's situation and why his loan stint could be cut short.
- Gallo Images
Makaab clarifies Kodisang's situation
“The likelihood is that his loan [spell] will be shortened and he will be back in SA,” said Makaab on Gagasi FM as per iDiski Times.
“We sent him to AVS and a project was supposedly going to go on a newly-promoted team and there was a lot of enthusiasm around them building a strong structure.
“KK was one of the players, you must understand, he did incredibly well at Moreirense two-and-a-half seasons ago, where he played 31 of 34 games.
“And don’t forget Moreirense were in the top-flight in Portugal and they finished the in top six. There was always that possibility of him going back to Portugal on loan because of his credentials in Portugal.
“Unfortunately, that particular football team had a horrible start this season, fired the coach and I think even the second one has been fired," added the former Orlando Pirates coach.
“When you’re in an unstable environment and you’re not getting game-time, you’ve got to do something about it. As an agency, we have to do something.
"We can’t be sitting back and watching this unfold without intervening. That’s the reason of him coming home.
“It’s early stages, we’re still trying to finalise the termination of the loan, it’s complicated but we’re finalising that.”
- Backpage
Do Sundowns have space for Kodisang?
Should Mamelodi Sundowns decide to take Kobamelo Kodisang back, he could still find himself struggling for regular game time, much like he did last season and during his loan spell at AVS.
Comfortable as a right winger or attacking midfielder, Kodisang faces stiff competition in a Masandawana squad that has been further strengthened by the signing of Monnapule Saleng, who can operate on either flank, and the imminent arrival of Colombian forward Brayan Leon.
These developments at Chloorkop also leave very little room for midfielder Matías Esquivel to establish himself in the team.
"We all know that we later bought Matias Esquivel. I think he will come back; I think he will become a success. I can speak about Matias; it's not a problem. Matias is a player who came to Sundowns not with me, but with Rhulani Mokwena," Cardoso said in a previous interview.
"So if he did not have chances and he didn't succeed, it was at that time he went back to Argentina. I have nothing to do with him coming to the club. It's not to put pressure on me regarding Matias Esquivel.
"But Matias is a very good player, and will succeed where he will go. I also didn't give him playing minutes. It was not only coach Rhulani. Me also. We didn't give him any chances. But maybe for different reasons because I don't know what happened before," he added.
"Matias also wasn't consistent in telling me that he wants to play. And that is said by training harder and better than the other players. You need to understand that a player to play must show in the training sessions that he is better than the ones who are playing in the same position."
- BackPagePix
Sundowns-bound Leon bids farewell to Independiente
Leon has since bid farewell to Independiente Medellin, the Colombian club he is leaving.
"Huge thanks to Independiente Medellin for opening the doors to this beautiful institution and helping me grow on this path," Leon wrote.
"To all those good people I met here, I am grateful for the good and not so good that happened. Wish them the best always."
He is expected to be a direct replacement for Lucas Ribeiro Costa, who left the club at the start of this season for Spain.