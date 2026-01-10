Agent Mike Makaab speaks on why Mamelodi Sundowns star Kobamelo Kodisang will have loan stint in Portugal cut short

Should Mamelodi Sundowns decide to take Kobamelo Kodisang back, he could still find himself struggling for regular game time, much like he did last season and during his loan spell at AVS.

Comfortable as a right winger or attacking midfielder, Kodisang faces stiff competition in a Masandawana squad that has been further strengthened by the signing of Monnapule Saleng, who can operate on either flank, and the imminent arrival of Colombian forward Brayan Leon.

These developments at Chloorkop also leave very little room for midfielder Matías Esquivel to establish himself in the team.

"We all know that we later bought Matias Esquivel. I think he will come back; I think he will become a success. I can speak about Matias; it's not a problem. Matias is a player who came to Sundowns not with me, but with Rhulani Mokwena," Cardoso said in a previous interview.

"So if he did not have chances and he didn't succeed, it was at that time he went back to Argentina. I have nothing to do with him coming to the club. It's not to put pressure on me regarding Matias Esquivel.

"But Matias is a very good player, and will succeed where he will go. I also didn't give him playing minutes. It was not only coach Rhulani. Me also. We didn't give him any chances. But maybe for different reasons because I don't know what happened before," he added.

"Matias also wasn't consistent in telling me that he wants to play. And that is said by training harder and better than the other players. You need to understand that a player to play must show in the training sessions that he is better than the ones who are playing in the same position."