Darren Fletcher delivers new update on Man Utd managerial situation after dismal FA Cup exit as he admits short-term future 'might not be pretty'

Fletcher became the first United manager since David Moyes in 2014 to oversee an elimination from the FA Cup third round and the defeat by Brighton surely harms his chances of remaining in charge of the team, with his former Red Devils' team-mates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick also vying to be given the job for the rest of the campaign after being interviewed by the club.

United now only have the Premier League to focus on after also being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle by fourth-division outfit Grimsby Town in August, meaning the club are due to play the fewest number of games in a season since 1914-15.

While Fletcher said in his press conference that he had not spoken to chief executive Omar Berrada or director of football Jason Wilcox about remaining in the post, in an interview with TNT Sports he implied that someone else was going to be given the job.